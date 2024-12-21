20 amazing non-Christmassy TV shows to watch over the festive season

There is no better time for watching television than the lazy days between Christmas and New Year. But sometimes it can be hard to know what show to pick.

Not in the mood for endless festive re-runs or Christmas TV specials? Well, there’s a whole world of thrilling shows out there to keep you hooked – and even better, you’ll have a whole week to properly get stuck in.

From Netflix to the BBC via Channel 4, here are our picks of the amazing shows to dive into this year.

The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne smoulders (does the man really do anything else?) as a brutal assassin in this breakneck Sky thriller. He is, of course, the Jackal – a master of disguise who is hired to bump of some of the most prominent politicians and financiers around Europe. Chasing him ais Lashana Lynch’s MI6 agent, who’s determined to bring him to justice. The result is electric. Sky/NOW

The Crown

The historical drama to end all historical dramas. Netflix’s decades-long exploration of the life of Queen Elizabeth II lost steam towards the end, but the earlier series made a splash for a reason. Lavish, scandalous and historically liberal, it’s the perfect material for a festive binge-watch. Netflix

Peaky Blinders

Steven Knight’s tale of warring gangsters is still riveting. Cillian Murphy is Tommy Shelby, the leader of the brutal Peaky Blinders gang in post-First World War Birmingham. Watch them scheme, fight and broker their way to country-wide dominance: it’s a hoot. Netflix

One Day

The book broke the heart of so many back in the early Noughties; now the long-awaited TV series promises to do the same. Ambika Mod, so good in This is Going to Hurt, is magnetic as Emma Morley, while Leo Woodall is equally good as her star-crossed lover Dexter. Netflix

Industry

Succession came to an end last year, but a new contender has already risen up to take its place in the annals of great high drama about high finance. Step forward, Industry. The high-stakes drama returned for its third season this year and impressively, has shown no signs of slowing down at all. Instead, it’s sharp as a knife in the back, and continues to serve up betrayal upon betrayal as the young graduates of Pierpoint attempt to make their mark on the world. The young cast – Marisa Abela and Myha’la Herrold especially – deliver cracking performances, but bonus points to Kit Harington for his take on the posh-boy investor. BBC One

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

The adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s acclaimed final novel was a long time coming – the first series of Wolf Hall came out all the way back in 2015 – but boy, was it worth waiting for. Set once more in the court of Henry VIII, we’re confronted with an ageing, irritable Henry, a new wife and fresh dangers for the implacable Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance). The costumes are sumptuous, the action is impeccably plotted and Rylance’s face is as beautifully expressive as ever. A triumph. BBC

The Tourist

Jamie Dornan is the amnesiac Stranger in this Bourne-style amnesia TV series. In season one, he wakes up without his memory in Australia and sets off on a hunt to rediscover his identity. By season two he’s remembered who he is and is heading back home to Ireland. The only problem? He’s wandering straight into a turf war between two angry local crime families. It’s all over-the-top, melodramatic fun. BBC

Big Mood

Nicola Coughlan has been busy – in addition to starring in Bridgerton season three and the Doctor Who Christmas special, she also found time to make this underrated gem from Channel 4. In it, she stars opposite Lydia West as Maggie and Edie, childhood best friends who have stuck by each other through thick and thin (and developed a frankly unhealthy codependent relationship). With Maggie’s bipolar getting worse by the day, the stage is set for some heart-wrenching and bittersweet misadventures. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry. Channel 4

The White Lotus

What do you mean, you’ve not been watching The White Lotus? Ahead of the third season airing in February, revisit the stellar first seasons on Sky. Set in a series of luxury hotels in Hawaii and Italy, the show examines the lives of the guests and staff in microscopic detail, weaving stories of betrayal, love, lust, power and greed. It’s funny (in a pitch-black sort of way), and Mike White’s pen is razor-sharp. Sky/ NOW

The Last Of Us

Hauntingly atmospheric, this TV adaptation takes everything that worked so well about the beloved game and polishes it to a high shine. Yes, it’s a zombie story – instead of a virus, this time the infection is caused by a malignant fungus - but the focus of this tale is on what the survivors do to each other in their struggle to survive. Pedro Pascal is one of those survivors, a beaten-down Joel, whose life changes when he agrees to accompany Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a trip across the devastated US. Sky/NOW

The Bear

Relive every excruciating detail of The Bear over Christmas – because nothing makes you feel better about cooking a massive roast than watching things go disastrously wrong in the kitchen on screen. The Bear is a heart-palpitation inducing masterpiece following Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns to his family sandwich shop in Chicago and sets about trying to turn it into a restaurant. With a fourth season set to come out next year, there’s no better time to catch up. Disney+

Happy Valley

The police show that puts all other police shows to shame. The frankly stupendous Happy Valley came to an end in 2023, but (joy of joys) it’s still available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Set in West Yorkshire, it’s a story of deprived towns, malicious drug dealing operations and the exhausted Sergeant Catherine Cawood (a stellar Sarah Lancashire), who is trying to raise a family while dealing justice to the man who killed her daughter. BBC

Big Boys

Heartwarming and heartbreaking in equal measure. Written by Jack Rooke and based on his own life experiences, this Channel 4 comedy tells the story of Jack (Dylan Llewellyn), who starts university as a newly out-and-proud man wanting to sleep his way through uni. What he gets instead is a wholesome friendship with lad’s lad Danny (Jon Pointing) and a whole lot of mishaps. Channel 4

Sex Education

Brilliantly bonkers and terribly explicit at the same time. Sex Education wasn’t the first show to capture what it meant to be a teenager, horny and terribly awkward, but it certainly did it very well (especially the awkward bit). Set in a weird kind of England/ America mashup country, it introduced us to Otis (Asa Butterfield), who ends up becoming a sex therapist of sorts for his classmates. Watch for the countless star-making turns from Aimee-Lou Wood, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, among others. Netflix

The Couple Next Door

This became Channel 4’s biggest scripted launch on record. Understandably, given how steamy the whole thing is. Billed as a psychological drama, it tells the story of two couples whose romantic and sex lives become irreversibly intertwined when they become neighbours. Plus, Eleanor Tomlinson gives a knockout performance. Channel 4

The Great

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult shine in this irreverent retelling of the life of Russian empress Catherine the Great. As with The Favourite, this eschews historical accuracy in favour of outrageous behaviour, lashings of swear words and some very meta fourth-wall breaking behaviour. A romp, for want of a better word. Disney+

Sherwood

Everybody is miserable, and everyone distrusts each other – but damn if Sherwood isn’t great telly. David Morrissey plays the troubled DCS Ian St Clair in the sleepy town of Sherwood, which is suddenly rocked to its core when a former union activist is murdered. And as we find out, the town itself is actually still deeply fractured from the legacy of the miner’s strikes: what results is a delicious, murky moral stew. BBC

Reacher

Watch Jack Reacher crack skulls and take names in this barnstorming adaptation of the hit book series. Instead of the pint-sized Tom Cruise, we instead get the towering Alan Ritchison as the titular Jack Reacher, a former US Army military police officer who has since gone off-grid. Drifting from town to town, he still finds the time to tackle conspiracies and foil nefarious plots – yes, there is a fair amount of shooting, windscreen smashing and athletic feats that follow. Tremendously fun. Prime Video

My Lady Jane

At first glance, this sounds like a preposterous premise. And it is, but that’s what makes it so fun. My Lady Jane is set in an alternate version of Tudor England, where, instead of being divided along religious lines, people are divided between whether they can turn into an animal or not. The Jane in question is Lady Jane Grey, the infamous nine-days-queen – and her tragic story is here reshaped into a triumphant, irreverent and very horny royal romp. Prime Video

My Brilliant Friend

Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series is stunning, and the TV adaptation more than does it justice. Filmed entirely in Italian (and dialect), it’s a profound exploration of a female friendship in 1950s Naples, but there’s more to it than that: the camerawork is gorgeous, the attention to detail is stunning and the acting will tug at the heartstrings. A modern classic. Sky/ NOW

Call My Agent

Fantastically funny and acerbic, this was such a hit that it was swifty made over for British audiences – but there’s no denying that the original is best. Set in a Parisian talent agency office, the show guides us through various PR and personal disasters in the life of the staff. Plus, watch out for the cameo appearances from French movie stars. Netflix