The 20 Best HBO Series of All Time, Ranked

Well before Game of Thrones came to be, HBO was pumping out premium content. Actually, if you're enjoying this "golden age of television," then you probably have HBO to thank. The premium cable broadcaster is responsible for some of the most prolific television shows of all time. At any given point, HBO has been nominated for over 100 Emmy awards in a single year. So we thought, "What if we sat down and tried to rank the best 20?" Turns out, it's very difficult. At least 10 of these could contend for the top spot and at least another 10 were painstakingly cut from the list, but who reigns number one? Read on to see.