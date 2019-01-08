'20 Chelsea fans' sought after racial abuse and sexual assaults on train

A group of 20 people believed to be Chelsea fans are being sought after racial abuse and sexual assaults took place on a train.

British Transport Police are looking for as many as 20 football fans who boarded the 6.22pm Great Western Railway service from London Paddington to Worcester on 22 December.

They chanted "racially abusive comments in front of families and children", detectives say.

They were also seen to sexually assault a number of women on the train.

The incident was the same day as Chelsea lost 1-0 in a match to Leicester in the Premier League.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They also believe a number of women who were assaulted have not come forward - and anyone affected is being urged to contact the police.

Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea FC for a response.

:: Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference216 of 04/01/19