Do you need a 20% deposit, and how important is location, really? Experts give their views on seven property myths

Kala Paul-Worika
·6 min read
<span>A mortgage in principle shows that you’re serious, and may make it easier to arrange a viewing.</span><span>Photograph: Stocksy United</span>
A mortgage in principle shows that you’re serious, and may make it easier to arrange a viewing.Photograph: Stocksy United

Buying a property can be a brain-boggling process. Once you’ve found the sweet spot where your desires and your budget overlap, there’s the process to contend with – one that begins before you’ve even set foot in a property. And there are myths aplenty, which can make things a whole lot murkier. Getting clear on what’s really important can go a long way, which is why we’ve gathered up-to-date advice from two Rightmove experts on everything from whether location is still king to why a survey is a smart idea.

1 A mortgage in principle is a waste of time
False: While the answer to whether you need a mortgage in principle before finding a home is, no, it’s definitely better to understand what you can borrow in advance.

Rightmove mortgage expert Matt Smith says: “The downside of not having it means that you might not be in a great or strong position. You may find out that you actually can’t get the property you want from an affordability or credit perspective.”

Unlike a mortgage offer from a lender, a mortgage in principle is not binding, but it does show both the agent and seller that you’re a serious buyer – as well as giving you a clear picture of what you can afford. In this way, you’ll avoid the disappointment of finding the home of your dreams and realising it’s out of your price range. “It basically says that for that individual lender, you’ve passed their criteria, you’ve passed a credit check, and they’ve assessed your affordability, based on the information you have supplied,” Smith says.

Some estate agents may check whether you have a mortgage in principle before arranging a viewing, especially in fast-moving markets or in-demand areas. Rightmove offers a mortgage in principle powered by Nationwide and the application can be carried out in under 20 minutes.

2 You need a 20% deposit
False: The deposit is a common stumbling block for first-time buyers. These days a 20% deposit can be close to or more than a year’s salary – a seriously daunting sum. While 20% has historically been a good rule of thumb for a deposit, the industry has changed a lot to accommodate buyers who don’t have significant savings, or equity in an existing property.

Smith says: “There is a thriving market of lenders who are looking for business in that 5% deposit range.”

But if you’re in the fortunate position where a 20% deposit isn’t a stretch, Smith reckons it could be a smart move, depending on your circumstances.

“A 20% deposit results in a strong loan-to-value ratio, meaning it will open your choice of mortgage lenders and rates, reducing your monthly costs,” he says.

3 A home survey is a luxury
False: When you’ve fallen in love with a property, getting it surveyed might seem like an expense you can skip. However, Smith says getting a private home survey “is not a requirement, but it’s a good idea to give you peace of mind”. “While the survey report on the property might be overwhelming to read, it’s reassuring to have a skilled person looking out for key things that you might miss.”

Those things could include damp, structural faults, or the need to replace a roof. Not only is it sensible to be forewarned of the problems you could be inheriting from previous owners, knowing them can give you the chance to negotiate on the price or avoid a costly mistake.

4 It’s cheaper to go with a new build
It depends: There are a lot of advantages to new homes – fresh decor, up-to-date design and modern tech. These can save you money, as Bannister notes: “New homes are often much more energy-efficient than older homes, which can help to reduce outgoings on energy bills.” However, it does come with a premium. “You will often pay more for the home in the first place, in comparison to an older home, so it’s worth doing the maths to make sure it is the right decision for you.”

Another attraction with a new build is the potential of a green mortgage, where some lenders offer a lower interest rate for energy-efficient homes. These tend to be offered where properties have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of A to B or A to C, depending on the lender.

5 It isn’t a good time to buy a home in this financial climate
False: “While challenges remain, and mortgage rates are still elevated compared to the pre-pandemic years, conditions do seem to be better for the market,” Bannister says.

That said, you shouldn’t expect interest rates to drop significantly any time soon. “If you’re going to delay with the hope that rates will go back to the post-financial crisis (2008/2009) rates of 1% or 1.5%, that simply isn’t the case for the foreseeable future,” says Bannister.

He is, however, keen to emphasise that there is no perfect moment to buy a home: “Anyone looking to buy should consider their own circumstances and whether now is the right time for them.”

6 Location isn’t that important
False: The saying that gives Kirsty and Phil’s property show its name remains accurate. “Location is key,” confirms Tim Bannister, Rightmove property expert. “You can change a lot about a home but you can’t change its location. Explore the area you’re thinking of moving to. Speak with friends, family, your estate agent and any friendly locals. And, of course, research it online.”

7 You can start looking for your next home without putting your own on the market
It depends: While you can start looking without committing your own property to the market, be wary that if you do find your dream home, you may be up against it in terms of convincing the seller to accept your offer. Bannister says: “Both in the seller’s mind and the agent’s, your offer isn’t ‘proceedable’ as there is no evidence that you are actually able to pay the amount you have offered.”

It’s possible that having a conversation with the agent and working quickly on your end to get your property on the market could encourage the seller to consider your offer – but you may well be competing with other buyers who are ready to move forward. In cases where a seller is trying to move quickly, buyers who have their funding lined up are often more desirable – so it’s definitely worth bearing this in mind.

In the ideal scenario, you would already have an offer on the property you’re selling (or at least close to getting one) before you place an offer on a new one. Bannister says: “Managing the timing is an art, and circumstances are different for every buyer and seller, so have the conversation with the agent, be clear on what your circumstances are and maintain communication – you never know what might happen.”

With the UK’s largest choice of homes and helpful affordability tools, find out how Rightmove can help you make your move.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on a mortgage secured against it. The information and opinions provided in this article are not intended to be financial advice and should not be relied upon when making financial decisions. Please seek advice from a regulated mortgage adviser

Latest Stories

  • Chief operating officer of Truth Social's parent company resigns

    The chief operating officer of Truth Social's parent company has resigned and the company must hand over almost 800,000 shares to one of its investors as part of a court ruling, according to a regulatory filing. COO Andrew Northwall resigned from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. late last month, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, adding that the company plans to “transition his duties internally.” The SEC filing also disclosed that a Delaware court ruled last month that 785,825 shares of Trump Media must be released to ARC Global Investments II. Both parties have been feuding over how many shares ARC was owed after Trump Media combined with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The court said that ARC and Trump Media have the option to file an appeal within 30 days after its final order.

  • A Dividend Giant Canadian Investors Should Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

    A dividend giant is a better buy than a top-tier Canadian energy stock today. The post A Dividend Giant Canadian Investors Should Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

    Seeking to boost your TFSA balance before retiring at 65? These investment strategies can help you. The post Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This 9.64% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Monthly

    There's a lot going for this top dividend stock, and monthly payments are certainly a major part of it. The post This 9.64% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Monthly appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Breaking a mortgage for better rates can pay off - but beware of the costs

    TORONTO — Interest rates are dropping, but many Canadians are still feeling the hangover of the highest lending costs in a generation.

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks On TSX Yielding Up To 8.4%

    As the Canadian market rides a wave of optimism, buoyed by recent rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and enthusiasm around AI, the TSX has reached all-time highs, reflecting strong performance even amidst looming election uncertainties in the U.S. This backdrop provides an opportune moment to explore dividend stocks on the TSX that offer attractive yields, as they can provide steady income and potential growth in a market focused on economic expansion and rising corporate earnings.

  • Stellantis Stock’s Selloff Deepens. Why Wall Street Is So Worried About the Jeep Maker.

    After a record 2023, Chrysler and Jeep parent Stellantis has hit a rough patch of road. Wall Street is growing concerned. Problems for Stellantis came to a head earlier this week when the auto maker slashed full-year 2024 guidance.

  • Canadian Small Caps With Insider Buying Highlighting Undervalued Opportunities

    The Canadian market has been riding a wave of optimism, with the TSX reaching all-time highs amid broader economic expansion and rising corporate earnings. As central banks ease policy and election-driven volatility subsides, investors are increasingly focused on fundamental strengths that can signal potential opportunities in small-cap stocks.

  • Multimillionaire Tori Dunlap Says ‘Renting Is OK’ — Why She and Other Millionaires Choose To Rent Instead of Own

    You often hear that homeownership is a key step on the path to long-term financial security and wealth. Find Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains Consider This: 7 Reasons a Financial...

  • A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Are you looking for high dividends as well as growth? This stock continues to be a top option! The post A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Resilient Stocks for Canadians to Hold Strong When There’s a Down Market

    Two Canadian stocks have proven resilient and can hold strong during market downturns. The post 2 Resilient Stocks for Canadians to Hold Strong When There’s a Down Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Nvidia stock jumps after CEO Jensen Huang says 'demand for Blackwell is insane'

    "Blackwell is in full production, Blackwell is as planned," Jensen Huang said. "Everybody wants to have the most and everybody wants to be first."

  • TC Energy's oil pipeline spin-off South Bow starts trading on TSX

    TC Energy's liquids pipeline spin-off, South Bow Corp, edged lower on its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, tracking a broader weakness in Canadian energy stocks. South Bow was spun out of Calgary-based TC to help TC reduce its debt load and focus on moving natural gas. Shareholders received one South Bow common share for every five TC common shares held.

  • Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

    There's no shortage of great stocks on the market that can offer long-term growth. Here's a look at two must-buy options today. The post Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Costco says it cut prices on some Kirkland Signature products in earnings call

    Costco said in its fourth quarter earnings call that the company has cut prices on some of its private label Kirkland Signature items.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors. The post 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $12,154 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

    For those seeking a winning stock with huge dividends and more passive income on the way, definitely do your research on this winner. The post Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $12,154 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs. Suncor?

    One energy stock could provide higher returns but also comes with greater risk. The other offers better safety but lower returns potential. How will you choose? The post Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs. Suncor? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

    When it comes to spending money, it's not always about how much you have in your bank account. Even if you're a high earner or have a significant net worth, that doesn't mean you should spend your...

  • UK Rolex Dealer Buys Watch Site Backed by LVMH, Tom Brady

    (Bloomberg) -- Watches of Switzerland Group Plc is buying Hodinkee Inc., a US watch enthusiast site backed by LVMH and Tom Brady that racked up losses after an ill-timed foray into selling used models online.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackNYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesMexico City Restricts Airbnb Rentals to Curb ‘Gentrification’What Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?