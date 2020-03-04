20 Easter Games That’ll Keep the Whole Fam Entertained

You’ve already enjoyed brunch, and the kids found their Easter eggs hours ago. Now what? Gather your family for one of these festive Easter games for kids. We’ve got options for both indoor and outdoor activities. Winner gets the last Cadbury.

Get crafty with some wooden bowling pins (like this set of ten available on Amazon). Paint them all white ahead of time, then give your kids the task of drawing on the bunny faces, the sillier the better. Last step: Glue on the ears. Once they’re dry, let the bowling begin!

To pull this off, you’re going to need a large piece of cardboard to draw a bunny on. (Be sure to make the mouth and tummy holes big enough for the bean bags to fly through.) From there, use a combination of felt, lentils and hot glue to construct your own carrot-shaped bags.

On your mark, get set, go! This game is probably best enjoyed outside, but it’s an easy one: All you need are burlap sacks (say, this pack of six) with large white pom-poms (bunny tails) glued onto the back.

4. Counting and Matching Eggs Game

Download the free printable, then challenge your toddler to match up the egg shapes. (He can practice his counting skills in the process.)

5. Jelly Bean Bingo

The challenge here is not eating the jelly beans before the game is over.

6. Guess How Many

Speaking of jelly beans, all this game requires is pouring a large amount into a mason jar and asking everyone you’re celebrating Easter with to guess the amount. The person closest to the right answer wins the jar!

7. Easter Egg Bocce

You know the rules of the game: Toss one ball as the marker, then see which player can toss their ball closest to it. But in this Easter-specific version, the balls are replaced with wooden eggs. (Bonus points if you let your kids decorate them ahead of the game.)

8. Bunny Bedtime

This game can be played as a family, but it targets the toddler set. Players practice making decisions, taking turns and matching, all while guiding a sleepy bunny through its bedtime routine.

9. Easter Tag

The person who is “it” covers their eyes and counts while everyone else disperses in the backyard and then has to chase—and tag—every player out to win. But in this Easter version, instead of running, everyone has to hop. (Just be sure you have your camera ready to document.)

10. Pin the Tail on the Bunny

The setup is the same, but instead of pinning a picture of a donkey to the wall, hang a picture of a bunny. Use an oversized pom-pom for the tail.

11. Egged On

It’s a roulette of sorts—but one that’s best played outdoors or at least on the porch. Players take turns cracking plastic Easter eggs on their forehead and cross their fingers and toes that they don’t crack one filled with water.

12. Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Eggs

Have a few older kids in the mix? Up the ante with after-dusk egg hunt. Worried about kids being outside too late? You can set it up indoors as well. Just give everyone a flashlight.

13. Easter Eggs-ercises

Instead of filling those plastic eggs with candy, stuff them with instructions for the silliest of eggs-ercises. Think: Everyone stop and do 12 bunny hops.

14. Egg and Spoon Races

It’s hard to beat this classic (and Easter-friendly) game. To play, simply mark out the “course,” then group everyone into teams. The goal is to be the fastest to carry an egg on a spoon without dropping it. And… go.

15. Jelly Bean and Spoon Races

If the traditional egg and spoon race feels like amateur hour, challenge older kiddos to carry a spoonful of jelly beans instead. Then make things tricky by setting up a basket of beans. To win, they have to make multiple trips and empty their spoon’s entire contents into the basket.

16. Bunny Rabbit Ears Ring Toss

Another indoor/outdoor competition—all parents have to do is inflate the ears and rings.

17. Jelly Bean Taste Test

How well do the kids really know their Easter candy? Put their knowledge to the test with a batch of gourmet jelly beans (in flavors such as watermelon and popcorn), then blindfold them and have them guess what they’re eating.

18. Jumping Jack

The task: Pick carrots from Jumping Jack’s garden. But take his favorite one and—uh oh—Jack will jump for it. The job of the players? Be the one to catch him first.

19. Peep-Eating Race

These marshmallow treats are an Easter favorite, so why not hang them from strings attached to the ceiling and have the kids race to see who can eat their Peep the fastest? (No hands allowed.)

20. Easter Bonnet

A nod to hot potato, this game has kids sitting together in a circle and passing the bonnet from one person’s head to the next. When the music stops, whoever is wearing the bonnet is out. The sillier the bonnet, the funnier the game.

