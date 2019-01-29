20 Famous New England Patriots Fans, From Ben Affleck to Mark Wahlberg (Photos)

Super Bowl LIII, the big number 53, is upon us, and fans all over the country will tune in to see the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. For the Boston-based Patriots, those fans include some famously Bostonian celebrities — as well as a few you might not expect, and at least one from across the pond. If you’re rooting for the Patriots this weekend, here’s a rundown of the good, famous company you’ll be in when you do. And if you’re an Rams fan, here’s a quick celebrity enemies list so you can rub it in their faces on Twitter. Gisele Bündchen It’d be a lot more interesting if the Brazilian supermodel who had also married Tom Brady in fact was not a Patriots fan. Unfortunately, and predictably, she is. Also Read: Watch Rob Gronkowski, Other Super Bowl Players Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel' (Video) Mark Wahlberg It’s crazy obvious, right? Everyone knows about Marky Mark’s Boston background. Wahlberg shows up for plenty of games, sitting on the sidelines or hanging out with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady His brother Donnie is a known fan, too. Ben Affleck Let’s keep on going with “Famous Massachusetts natives who do that accent in movies.” Ben Affleck, who was born in California but grew up in Cambridge, Mass., famously (and angrily) defended Tom Brady over that whole “Deflategate” scandal. He takes the Patriots pretty seriously. And Jennifer Garner, who’s married to Affleck, says he loves Tom Brady. Matt Damon Matt “How do you like them apples” Damon is also a Massachusetts native, and a big-time Patriots guy. He also talked about Deflategate on TV like Affleck, but with a bit more chill. Still, Damon’s known to wear Pats gear, hang out at games, and get photographed wearing Super Bowl rings. Lea Michele Although she’s a New Yorker, singer and star of “Scream Queens” and “Glee” Lea Michele has said she’s always been a Patriots fan. Tom Brady might have something to do with it, as might the team’s many championship wins. Also Read: 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Super Bowl Spot Preview Teases Big Threat (Video) Sir Elton John The Revolutionary War was a long time ago, and England-born Sir Elton doesn’t let the Colonies’ revolt keep him from cheering for the Pats. John is friends with owner Robert Kraft, and in 2009 when the Pats played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at London’s Wembley Stadium, the Patriots made him honorary team captain. Stephen Hawking Physicist and genius Hawking gave a lecture last year at Harvard on the subject of black holes. Apparently, that interested Robert Kraft, who dropped by and presented Hawking with a custom Patriots jersey. The number on the back: Pi. Elizabeth Banks Another native of Massachusetts, Banks watched her Patriots defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 from the celebrity box at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. You can often track her thoughts on the Patriots on Twitter, where she regularly tweets during games. Also Read: Super Bowl Haters’ Guide to Everything Else on TV Sunday, From Puppy Bowl to “Golden Girls” Marathon (Photos) Paul Pierce Los Angeles Clippers forward Pierce started his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. He’s still part of the Patriots Nation, and took to Twitter to show off the Patriots gear he was sporting during the AFC Championship game in January. Steven Tyler Aerosmith is a Boston band, and Steven Tyler is a Patriots fan. The singer has performed a couple of national anthems at Patriots games, in 1999 and again at the 2012 AFC Championship game, where he famously wore a sparkly Patriots scarf. Conan O’Brien Conan’s from Boston, and he attended Harvard. After four Super Bowl wins, Conan declared himself a Patriots fan in a video for the NFL in the run up to Super Bowl 49. He’s actually a lifelong fan of the team, and before Super Bowl 51 pitted the Falcons against the Pats on his show — playing video games. Kofi Kingston WWE star and New Day tag team member Kingston was born in Ghana, but moved to Boston in his youth. He’s a big Patriots fan, and he told Patriots.com he gets up to some football-themed trash-talking during the season. That might be a change of pace from the regular trash-talking wrestlers get up to all the time. Maria Menounos Former “Extra” host Menounos is a well-known Patriots fan. Her dedication sometimes costs, though: She lost a bet on the Pats with “Extra” correspondent AJ Calloway when the New York Giants defeated them in Super Bowl 46. The punishment was appearing on TV in a Giants bikini. Chris Evans Yup, Captain America is, somewhat fittingly at least from a branding standpoint, a Patriots fan. Evans, a Boston native, famously made a bet with fellow Marvel alumnus Chris Pratt when Evans’ Patriots took on Pratt’s Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49. Loser had to visit a children’s charity in the winner’s city dressed in their Marvel universe costume. Evans won, but both visited kids at Boston’s Christopher’s Haven, a charity for kids battling cancer. Michael Chiklis Last year, “The Shield” and “Gotham” actor Chiklis introduced a new member of his family: Tom Brady. That was the name he gave his new pug, just in time for the 2017 Super Bowl. Jon Bon Jovi Though he’s from New Jersey, Bon Jovi has grown to become something of a Patriots superfan over the years. He even gave the team permission to use his band’s song, “This is Our House,” during games. Julie Chen Though she’d rather watch the games from the comfort of her own home, Chen admits to a personal connection to the Patriots. “I’m a big Tom Brady fan. Robert Kraft is a personal friend of ours – so there’s also that, you know. I have to be honest.” John Krasinski Although Jim Halpert may have been an Eagles fan, this Boston native bleeds red, white and blue. “It’s fun to be from a place that has so much and legendary sort of sports stories to tell my daughter one day very soon.” He even appeared alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris Evans in a Jimmy Kimmel skit lampooning Deflate-gate. Mindy Kaling This “Office” and “Mindy Project” alum let her support be known after the Patriots defeated the Jaguars in the AFC Championship. “Very excited people in this household regarding the outcome of the football game @Patriots #SuperBowl.” John Cena Cena was bummed that his busy WWE schedule kept him from staying in Houston for Super Bowl LI. “The fact that the Patriots are consistently great, amidst all the controversy…they just always play really well. They’re a down-to-business team. Not a lot of flash, not a lot of flare. The Belichick postgame press conference pretty much says it all. I like that, because the rest of the league hates it."

