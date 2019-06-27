20 Fourth of July Hostess Gift Ideas That Will Win You “Best Guest”

Anny Choi

The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, which means you'll be rushing out of your office smack-dab in the middle of the work week. Whether you are headed out East or somewhere more exotic, you should never forget to pack a little something for your hostess.

From a friend’s beach house to a backyard barbecue, or simply home to family, bring something thoughtful along to spruce up the party table. Don’t feel limited to gifts only in red, white and blue, either.

For the environmentally conscious, try a porcelain berry basket from terrain or a chic set of glass straws from Tessaro. For the fashion-lover, a coaster set from jewelry designer Mercedes Salazar might just do the trick. Or if your hostess is more of a foodie, gift her a decorative set of plates from Tory Burch or a cheeky croissant lamp from Pampshade. If all else fails, you can never go wrong with a colorful stack of playing cards to entertain the entire party.

Below, shop 20 gifts that will make you everyone’s favorite house guest.

La Soufflerie Verre Tête Bougie candle, $75, lasoufflerie.com
Photo: Courtesy of lasoufflerie.com
Mercedes Salazar raffia and bronze coasters, set of 4, $90, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Gregory Parkinson block-print napkins, set of 6, $220, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Jack Clark flower tray, price on request, alexeagle.co.uk
Photo: Courtesy of alexeagle.co.uk
Terrain porcelain berry basket, $28, shopterrain.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopterrain.com
Tessaro striped glass straws, set of 6, $90, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Maison Balzac mint green carafe and glass, $89, maisonbalzac.com
Photo: Courtesy of maisonbalzac.com
Brigitte Tanaka & Semsem babouches, $68, brigittetanaka.com
Photo: Courtesy of brigittetanaka.com
Pampshade croissant light, $88, thewebster.us
Photo: Courtesy of thewebster.us
Over the Moon x LouLou Baker Hamptons playing cards, $32, overthemoon.com
Photo: Courtesy of overthemoon.com
D.Porthault New York Mille Fleurs square sachet, $30, dporthaultparis.com
Photo: Courtesy of dporthaultparis.com
Tory Burch Lettuce Ware canapé plate, set of 4, $88, toryburch.com
Photo: Courtesy of toryburch.com
Santa Maria Novella Vellutina Soap, $35, beautyhabit.com
Photo: Courtesy of beautyhabit.com
Eau Club The Gigi towel, $85, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
L/Uniform beach cushion, $102, luniform.com
Photo: Courtesy of luniform.com
Astier de Villatte Serena iridescent blue ring cup, $272, johnderian.com
Photo: Courtesy of ohnderian.com
Zojora field of forget-me-nots, $12, zojora.com
Photo: Courtesy of zojora.com
Vinglace stainless steel wine cooler, $90, shopwaitingonmartha.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopwaitingonmartha.com
Alfredo Barbini green Venetian pitcher, $115, shopcasashop.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopcasashop.com
Aerin Amelie shell vase, $595, aerin.com
Photo: Courtesy of aerin.com
