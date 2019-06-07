20 Fun and Creative Graduation Party Games You’ll Definitely Want to Play

The best four years of your life are coming to close, so it's only right you end them with a bang and what better way to truly celebrate than gathering up the squad for a party before everyone goes their separate ways. Since it might be a while before your crew can get together and turn up again, make sure this party's an epic one. Create the perfect playlist, pick up the food and drinks and don't forget the games. Graduation party games will make your last bonding sesh before heading off to college so worth it. If you're not sure what you should play, here's a list of graduation party games that are sure to set your party in motion (and maybe even get you in your feels in the process).
1. Taboo
Materials: the board game
This is a graduation party-must have. The objective of the game is to get your teammates to guess the word on the card you've drawn. In order to help them, you'll describe the word without using any of the forbidden words on your cards. But, you'll have to be quick because each turn is timed.
2. Don't Drop The Tassel
Materials: straws, tassels
This game is a graduation-related relay race. You and your friends will separate into equal teams and line up in a straight line. The first player will then hold a straw with their mouth, placing the tassel onto their straw. The objective is to get the tassel onto the straw of the next person in line without using your hands. The first team that gets the tassel onto the straw of the last person wins. See the full directions here.
3. Guess Who?
Materials: name tags
Here's one game that will last all night. In order to play, place the names of all your guests onto name tags. As they arrive, place the name tag of a person that is not them on their back. They then have the whole night to figure out what person they've been assigned by only asking yes or no questions to others. The players can't look at their name tags nor can they ask another player if the person they've been assigned is them. No peeking!
4. Superlatives
Materials: photos of your friends, bulletin board, post-its, markers
If you're trying to turn your party into a comedy night, try this game. For this game, you'll need to blow up photos of all your friends. You'll then post them to a bulletin board or directly to the wall. As the night goes on, people can take turns attaching post-its with the superlative they'd give each person to that person's photo. At the end of the night, read all the superlatives aloud. Encourage your friends to get really creative!
5. Key to Success
Materials: aluminum pie pans, whipped cream or shaving cream, keys, buckets
If you're willing to get messy, then this is your game. To play this game, you'll need to place a key in each pan and then fill all your aluminum pans up with whipped cream or shaving foam. Before you actually start playing, you'll need teams with an equal amount of players. Each player on each team will then take their turn finding the key in each pan until every member of the team has gone. The first team to finish wins.
6. What Do You Meme?
Materials: the board game
If you're ready to flex your social media meme skills, then this game is for you. This game can either be played in teams or everyone can compete for themselves. The objective is to create a funny meme. Every team or player will be dealt caption cards. Every round a meme with no caption is displayed and each player has to assign one of the caption cards to the meme. A rotating judge will determine which caption is the funniest. The person or team with the most successful captions wins.
7. Pass the Orange
Materials: oranges
You'll all have a field day with this one. The game is pretty self-explanatory. The objective is to pass the orange, but it's not as easy as it sounds. To play, you'll need teams with an equal set of players. Each team will then try to get the orange from the first person in line to the last by passing the orange from neck to neck only using your chins and necks. No hands allowed.
8. Rememory Game
Materials: the game cards
This game is the one that will get you in your feels or have you on the floor laughing. Playing it will require you to take a trip down memory lane. In order to play, you will draw three cards from different decks that correspond to a person (you can customize the game so that people are assigned the guests in the room), a time frame and a loose prompt. The person who drew then has to talk about their memory to the rest of the group. It's a great way to look back on the last four years.
9. Who in the Room?
Materials: the game's question cards
This game makes you feel like you're choosing high school superlatives all over again. To play, you'll get a deck of cards that have questions like, "Who in the room would survive the least amount of time on a desert island?" Everyone's then allowed a moment to think. When the moment's over, everyone must reveal their vote by all pointing at the people they've voted for at the same time. Get ready to laugh.
10. Graduation Cap TicTacToe
Materials: duct tape, 10 graduation caps in 2 different colors, optional fabric
In order to play this game, you'll create a TicTacToe grid on the floor or on a piece of fabric on the floor. You'll then need to divide your party into two equal teams. Each team will be assigned a graduation cap color. The objective of the game is to connect three graduation caps on the grid, but each player has to get the cap onto the grid by tossing it into the desired spot. No walking over and placing it there. The first team to connect three caps wins.
11. Cap and Gown
Materials: black plastic table cloths, baseball caps, tape
For this game, you'll need to tape a circle into the ground. About 10 feet away from the circle, you'll then tape a straight line. You can play in teams, but everyone will need to be paired up. To start the game, one player must be wrapped in a black tablecloth with tape, so it stays on. This player must then go stand in the circle. The other player then stands behind the line and tries to throw a baseball cap onto the head of the person in the circle. The person in the circle can move anywhere inside the circle, but cannot use their hands. If their gown falls off, they must go back to the other players to get it properly fitted again before they can go back to their circle. The first team to get all their "caps and gowns" on wins.
12. Dip-low-ma
Materials: balloons, music
To play this game, you'll need to flex your dancing skills. Before starting the game, blow up some balloons with as much air as you can. This game can be played in pairs of two, but everyone can play at the same time. The goal of this game is to be able to keep your balloon from popping the longest, but while dancing. Each pair has to turn their backs to each other and place the balloon between them. Then, they must slowly head to the dance floor without popping or dropping the balloon. The team that lasts the longest without doing either wins.
13. Guess the Teacher
Materials: large piece of papers and a marker
This game is pretty simple, but it'll have you rolling. In this game, each player gets a turn to sketch a quick picture of one of your teachers. The others in the room must then guess who it is. If you run out of teachers, you can start drawing each other.
14. Charades
Materials: yourselves
This classic makes a perfect graduation party game. The game involves trying to get your teammates to guess name or phrase without saying a single word. You can customize the game so that the names you're acting out are people in the party or teachers or you can keep it basic and go for lots of pop culture references.
15. Speechless in 2019 (or year of graduation)
Materials: candy numbers, paper plates, mini cupcakes
If you want an excuse to eat cupcakes, try this game. First, you'll bake the mini cupcakes. Then, you'll gently place numbers based on your graduation (for 2019, 2-0-1-9) into the cupcakes, one number each. You'll cover up the holes where the numbers were placed with frosting. You should have three cupcakes with the same number so that in total you have 12. For a simplified version of this game, divide the guests into two teams. Each team must then send a player to choose a cupcake and find the number inside using only their mouth. Once the number is found, they can place it onto a paper plate. The first team with their graduation year written out wins.
16. Steal the Grad Cap
Materials: graduation cap, enough space to play
You probably know the game "steal the bacon." This just puts a graduation twist on it. Divide your guests into two equal teams, assigning every person on each team a number. So, you'll have two 1's, two 2's, two 3's etc. All players must stand behind a line on opposite sides of the field you're playing on. Place the grad cap in the middle. Once you call out a number, the two players with that assigned number must then run to the center to try and retrieve the cap to take it back to their team. If they grab the cap, the person who didn't can tag them to steal it. The team that retrieves the cap the most times wins.
17. The Dictionary Game
Materials: a dictionary, pieces of paper, pens
Find out if you were really paying attention in English class with this game. To play the game, each person will take a turn choosing a word from the dictionary. It should be something unusual, so that people have a hard time guessing the definition. Once the word is chosen, every other player will write what they think the definition is on a piece of paper. The person who picked out the word will write the real definition. Mix the pieces of paper up and read all the definitions aloud. Each guest will vote on what they think the real definition is. Whoever gets it right, gets a point. If no one guesses correct, the person who picked it out gets a point. The person with the most points wins.
18. The Game of Things
Materials: pieces of paper, pens
This is a group game everyone can play at the same time. Each round, one person will have the chance to make up a phrase like, "things you shouldn't do in class." Everyone else will then write something that would go in that category on a piece of paper. The person who made up the category will then read all the responses out loud. Each player will then have a chance to choose one of these replies and match it to the person they think wrote it. If they guess correctly, they gain a point and the person they matched the answer to is out of the game. Play until there's only one person left.
19. Heads Up!
Materials: the app
This game gets really competitive, so get ready to shout in frustration. All you need is the app and two sets of equal teams. Each player on each team will have a chance to try to guess a phrase that only their team can see. The phrase will appear on the phone screen, while the player holds the phone on their forehead. The game works in timed sessions. The team that guesses the most phrases correctly wins.
20. Graduation Jenga
Materials: the game pieces
You've probably played tradition Jenga before, but here are some options to give it a twist. To play this game, each player must take a turn taking out a piece of the wooden tower without causing it to crash down. The player who causes it to crash clearly loses. To make the game more interesting and maybe tear/laugh-inducing, you can write the name of a party guest on a piece. If a person draws the piece, they must then talk about a memory they have with that person. Another way to play this game is that you can write truth or dares on the pieces. The person that draws the piece then has to accept the challenge written.
('You Might Also Like',)