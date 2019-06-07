20 Fun and Creative Graduation Party Games You’ll Definitely Want to Play

From Seventeen

The best four years of your life are coming to close, so it's only right you end them with a bang and what better way to truly celebrate than gathering up the squad for a party before everyone goes their separate ways. Since it might be a while before your crew can get together and turn up again, make sure this party's an epic one. Create the perfect playlist, pick up the food and drinks and don't forget the games. Graduation party games will make your last bonding sesh before heading off to college so worth it. If you're not sure what you should play, here's a list of graduation party games that are sure to set your party in motion (and maybe even get you in your feels in the process).

1. Taboo

Materials: the board game

This is a graduation party-must have. The objective of the game is to get your teammates to guess the word on the card you've drawn. In order to help them, you'll describe the word without using any of the forbidden words on your cards. But, you'll have to be quick because each turn is timed.

2. Don't Drop The Tassel

Materials: straws, tassels

This game is a graduation-related relay race. You and your friends will separate into equal teams and line up in a straight line. The first player will then hold a straw with their mouth, placing the tassel onto their straw. The objective is to get the tassel onto the straw of the next person in line without using your hands. The first team that gets the tassel onto the straw of the last person wins. See the full directions here.

3. Guess Who?

Materials: name tags

Here's one game that will last all night. In order to play, place the names of all your guests onto name tags. As they arrive, place the name tag of a person that is not them on their back. They then have the whole night to figure out what person they've been assigned by only asking yes or no questions to others. The players can't look at their name tags nor can they ask another player if the person they've been assigned is them. No peeking!

4. Superlatives

Materials: photos of your friends, bulletin board, post-its, markers

If you're trying to turn your party into a comedy night, try this game. For this game, you'll need to blow up photos of all your friends. You'll then post them to a bulletin board or directly to the wall. As the night goes on, people can take turns attaching post-its with the superlative they'd give each person to that person's photo. At the end of the night, read all the superlatives aloud. Encourage your friends to get really creative!

5. Key to Success

Materials: aluminum pie pans, whipped cream or shaving cream, keys, buckets

If you're willing to get messy, then this is your game. To play this game, you'll need to place a key in each pan and then fill all your aluminum pans up with whipped cream or shaving foam. Before you actually start playing, you'll need teams with an equal amount of players. Each player on each team will then take their turn finding the key in each pan until every member of the team has gone. The first team to finish wins.

6. What Do You Meme?

Materials: the board game

If you're ready to flex your social media meme skills, then this game is for you. This game can either be played in teams or everyone can compete for themselves. The objective is to create a funny meme. Every team or player will be dealt caption cards. Every round a meme with no caption is displayed and each player has to assign one of the caption cards to the meme. A rotating judge will determine which caption is the funniest. The person or team with the most successful captions wins.

7. Pass the Orange

Materials: oranges

You'll all have a field day with this one. The game is pretty self-explanatory. The objective is to pass the orange, but it's not as easy as it sounds. To play, you'll need teams with an equal set of players. Each team will then try to get the orange from the first person in line to the last by passing the orange from neck to neck only using your chins and necks. No hands allowed.

8. Rememory Game

Materials: the game cards

This game is the one that will get you in your feels or have you on the floor laughing. Playing it will require you to take a trip down memory lane. In order to play, you will draw three cards from different decks that correspond to a person (you can customize the game so that people are assigned the guests in the room), a time frame and a loose prompt. The person who drew then has to talk about their memory to the rest of the group. It's a great way to look back on the last four years.

