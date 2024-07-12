After 20 inches of rain crippled the city, Miami Beach must address flooding now| Opinion

Miami Beach faces a pressing challenge with flooding that threatens our stability.

A tropical depression brought two days of torrential rains to Miami-Dade and Broward which turned into a record-setting event for our city, with more than 20 inches of rain inundating our roads, underscoring the urgent need for robust infrastructure solutions.

Certain areas in Miami Beach, particularly North Bay Road, Lakeview and North Beach, experienced severe flooding, with numerous reports indicating water levels that reached 12 inches or higher as well as significant standing water levels of 3 inches and above.

Our Public Works Department fielded 250 complaints related to flooding from all three of the city’s primary neighborhoods — South Beach, Mid Beach and North Beach.

Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an 85% chance the Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal with a range of 17 to 25 named storms in the coming months.

As we witness Hurricane Beryl—the earliest Category 5 storm on record for the Atlantic hurricane season—make landfall in Texas, we need to brace ourselves for what lies ahead. This year’s season is already shaping up to be among the most active in recent memory, and we must act now to prepare.

As a Miami Beach resident and city commissioner, I am deeply committed to our community’s welfare and compelled to advocate for decisive action to mitigate these threats effectively.

For too long, Miami Beach has grappled with delayed infrastructure projects, exacerbating the impact of flooding on our neighborhoods. The financial toll of these delays is staggering, as highlighted by a recent Miami Beach Inspector General report revealing budget increases amounting to millions of dollars.

Projects like the Palm and Hibiscus Islands, West Avenue Phase II, and Indian Creek experienced cost escalations that strained taxpayer resources and prolonged our vulnerability to environmental hazards.

Another infrastructure project along First Street has faced numerous delays since its inception in 2016. Most recently, in August 2023, the project encountered further setbacks despite being 60% through its design phase, primarily due to cost and other concerns. It is now projected that the total cost of the project will increase by approximately 22% by the time it is built due to these delays and the staggering rise in construction cost post-pandemic.

I am proud to be part of a city commission that is leading the implementation of proactive measures to respond to these challenges.

In June, as chair of the Land Use and Sustainability Committee, I convened two special committee meetings to help advance the First Street and West Avenue Phase II critical infrastructure projects that received unanimous committee support. These projects are critical to address flooding and low-elevation challenges. They not only enhance our wastewater infrastructure but also incorporate road elevation and advanced storm water treatment systems.

My colleagues, Commissioners Laura Dominguez and David Suarez, demonstrated tremendous leadership in addressing parking challenges to help advance these projects.

I also sponsored the “Stop the Pause” policy, which was recently adopted at our June 26 Miami Beach City Commission meeting. This marks a pivotal moment in our city’s resilience strategy. This policy ensures that critical infrastructure projects proceed smoothly and efficiently once approved.

By requiring a supermajority vote to pause or modify projects nearing completion, we safeguard against last-minute changes that can lead to cost escalations and project delays.

Moreover, the policy incorporates crucial flexibility to address unforeseen circumstances, such as unexpected site conditions or funding limitations. This ensures that the city commission retains the agility needed to navigate complex challenges while staying true to our commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Accordingly, the “Stop the Pause” policy not only instills confidence that our city is committed to delivering essential infrastructure that protects our homes, businesses, and way of life, but it also safeguards taxpayer dollars.

I am encouraged by the broad support this initiative has garnered from my colleagues, including Mayor Steven Meiner, Commissioners Tanya Bhatt, Joe Magazine and David Suarez as well as from the community, including the local advocacy group Miami Beach United. The collective support underscores a shared dedication to securing Miami Beach’s future against the challenge of climate change.

As residents, we are collectively responsible for advocating for policies prioritizing our city’s long-term resilience. “Stop the Pause” represents a significant step forward in this regard, setting an example for how municipalities can effectively manage infrastructure projects amid evolving environmental threats.

Let us embrace this opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient Miami Beach.

Together, this commission is leading our city to continue to thrive, equipped with the infrastructure necessary to withstand the challenges of tomorrow.

With “Stop the Pause,” we not only safeguard our present but also invest in a sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information on how to prepare for emergencies and stay informed, visit our website.

Alex Fernandez is a Miami Beach commissioner.

