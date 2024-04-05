20-year-old jogger was kidnapped and killed, NC cops say. Suspect ID’d 45 years later

A 20-year-old college student went out for a jog in 1979 and never returned home, North Carolina officials said.

Now, 45 years after Tammy Sue Aldridge was discovered to be kidnapped and killed, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said it has solved the cold case. It identified the suspect as Gary Laframboise, a man who had a friend living near the student’s jogging route along Deep Creek Church Road in Burlington, according to WGHP and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“I hope that this development and what’s happened here will give the family a little bit of closure,” Sheriff Terry S. Johnson said during an emotional press conference shared online Thursday, April 4.

The case dates to June 30, 1979, when deputies said Aldridge was abducted while jogging. “During her captivity, she was allowed to call home twice” and told her family she was OK.

But then a few days later on July 3, 1979, Aldridge’s body was found along a highway. “Her ankles were bound,” and she was “still warm,” the sheriff said, leading investigators to believe she hadn’t been dead for long.

Aldridge died from strangulation and had been sexually assaulted, authorities said. A man previously was found not guilty in the case, and “rightfully so,” according to the sheriff and news outlets.

Mystery lingered until the case re-opened in 2020. Deputies reportedly started looking into Laframboise and discovered he had been accused in an unrelated kidnapping in October 1979, just months after Aldridge’s body was discovered.

Laframboise died in 2020, so deputies compared a DNA sample from the scene to one of his family members, Sgt. Dan Denton said in the press conference. They discovered it was a match, ending the decades-long search for clues.

Deputies during their press conference shared an age-regression photo of Laframboise and asked anyone with additional information to come forward. The sheriff’s office also said it can’t confirm whether the suspect acted alone.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on April 5. The department is based in Graham, a roughly 25-mile drive east from Greensboro.

