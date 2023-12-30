It’s been 20 years since San Simeon Earthquake shook SLO County. Here’s what it looked like

Californians don’t forget where they were when a big shaker like the San Simeon Earthquake hit

A recent small earthquake near Diablo Canyon Power Plant, too small to name, reminds us that most California geography with a hill or cleft may have tectonic forces at work beneath the ground.

And note to keep in mind is that various magnitude scales for earthquakes are logarithmic, each whole number on the scale is ten times more intense that the previous one. A 5.3 shaker is moderate, but a 6.3 is strong.

San Simeon Earthquake caused buildings to collapse in Paso Robles on Dec. 23, 2003.

About 20 years ago, I was documenting the dedication of a monument to the late Arroyo Grande police officer Richard Berry in front of his police station.

Berry had died from injuries on the Cuesta Grade when his car was struck by a reckless driver as the police officer was driving to work.

The ceremony was concluding as a low rumble was heard, then the odd sensation of a rolling tremor underfoot.

Flagpoles clanked and swayed. Arroyo Grande Police Chief Rick TerBorch said, “we’re going to get a lot of 911 calls about this,” and concluded the ceremony.

The audience reacts to earthquake at a memorial remembrance ceremony held for Arroyo Grande police officer Richard Berry when a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 11:16 am.

The quake’s 6.6 magnitude epicenter was in the mountain range behind Hearst Castle. A thrust fault, one piece of land riding over another, ruptured near the Nacimiento and Oceanic Fault zones.

The mountain was 2.8 inches taller after the shake.

This 1st century white parian marble Roman vase was broken into 30 pieces during the San Simeon Earthquake. Here it lies in its broken state.

Though the quake shattered a few antique pieces falling to the floor of the Castle, designing architect Julia Morgan’s engineering skill stood the test.

However, much of the force of the earthquake focused in a southeast direction.

There was serious damage from San Miguel to Atascadero.

Atascadero City Hall was closed after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake damaged the unreinforced masonry landmark on Dec. 23, 2003. No one was injured.

Some homes on ridge tops suffered damage east of Templeton as the mathematics of wave forms focused on that location, as did structures on sedimentary basins like Guadalupe and Oceano.

Two lives were lost as a building collapsed in Paso Robles: Jennifer Myrick and Marilyn Frost-Zafuto.

Both the Mission San Miguel and Atascadero City Hall were closed for years as the engineering and cost of repairs were solved.

Dennis Zafuto ia embraced by friends after he learned that his wife Marilyn Frost-Zafuto was killed in the collapse of the Acorn building during the San Simeon Earthquake Paso Robles, Dec. 22, 2003.

The families of the victims won their case in court seeking a settlement for the failure to reinforce the masonry building that fell when the mid-day quake struck.

Local governments for the first time took a more definitive approach to fixing unreinforced masonry buildings in the wake of the tragedy.

Pan Jewelers on the day of the earthquake, Dec. 22, 2003.

Julie Lynem wrote this overview story a decade after the San Simeon Earthquake, on Dec. 22, 2013:

6.6 temblor shattered the calm of a sunny December morning

In many ways, Dec. 22, 2003, began like any other day in San Luis Obispo County.

“It was a nice morning,” said Nick Sherwin, owner of Pan Jewelers, which had once been located in the now refurbished Acorn Building in Paso Robles. “It was beautiful, sunny and calm. I had just gotten mochas for everyone and brought them back around 10:45 a.m.”

Cars were crushed on Pine Street in Paso Robles when an unreinforced masonry building collapsed during the San Simeon Earthquake on Dec. 22, 2003. Two people were killed in the quake.

At 11:15 a.m., lives were forever changed when a 6.6 magnitude temblor struck the Central Coast, rocking communities countywide and leaving death and destruction in its wake.

Ann’s Clothing Store employees Jennifer Myrick, 19, and Marilyn Frost-Zafuto, 55, died when the iconic Acorn Building collapsed.

Cars were crushed and two people died on Pine Street in Paso Robles when an unrienforced masonry building collapsed during the San Simeon Earthquake, Dec. 22, 2003.

The powerful earthquake was also responsible for at least 40 injuries and the destruction of 50 buildings — 25 of them homes and 25 of them businesses. An assessment of the San Simeon Earthquake released in March 2004 by the county’s Office of Emergency Services estimated local financial damages at more than $239 million.

At the request of then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, then-President George W. Bush declared San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to be major federal disaster areas.

Paso Robles Mayor Frank Mecham, state legislator Abel Maldonado walk with California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and view damage in downtown Paso Robles on Pine Street on Dec. 23, 2003. The governor declared San Luis Obispo County a disaster area in the wake of the San Simeon Earthquake .

In the city of Paso Robles, which bore much of the impact, the temblor devastated many local businesses and caused two underground sulfur hot springs to erupt.

At Flamson Middle School, it created large cracks in the auditorium, classrooms and library. Rather than return students to the 84-year-old building, the school was torn down. A $17-million building, built to look like the previous one, has replaced it.

The old Flamson Middle School building was torn down June 24, 2005. The building was damaged in the San Simeon Earthquake.

Norma Moye, the city’s Main Street Association director, said at the time that the earthquake was a “nightmare” for the town.

The nightmare, however, reached far beyond that city’s boundaries.

Widespread damage

Workers assemble scaffolding around the rotunda of the historic Atascadero administration building. The reconstruction work on Sept. 8, 2011, was repairing damage from the San Simeon Earthquake.

The Atascadero City Administration Building, with its rotunda top, also received significant damage, resulting in the relocation of city offices to a former bowling alley building at Colony Square. After roughly $43 million in reconstruction and renovation, it reopened in August, in time for the city’s centennial celebrations.

Mission San Miguel was damaged as well, and while some restoration work has been completed, it is expected to continue until 2015.

Freshly made adobe bricks are covered in paper and lightly sprinkled with water to prevent them from drying too fast and cracking. Rebuilding the earthquake ravaged Mission San Miguel on Aug. 28, 2006.

In Morro Bay, a new $3 million fire station at 715 Harbor St. was built to replace the old structures that were badly damaged in the earthquake. In the city of Guadalupe, there was damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Significant damage to infrastructure occurred in the city of Oceano as well, because shaking from the quake caused liquefaction.

The earthquake spared most of the artifacts at Hearst Castle, with only a dozen damaged. The city of San Luis Obispo also remained mostly unscathed, although the quake set a sizable seismic retrofit program in motion.

Through it all, the county learned that it was not immune to natural disaster or tragedy, and it led county officials to make some changes in an effort to respond more effectively to emergencies.

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks firefighters in downtown Paso Robles for their work after the San Simeon Earthquake. He is shaking hands with a Paso Robles firefighter.

Ron Alsop, the county’s emergency services manager, said the response to the San Simeon Earthquake went well, as the city of Paso Robles had just updated its emergency response plan and the “county had a generally effective response plan.”

“One of the reasons it went as well as it did, despite the tragedy of two lives being lost, is that it wasn’t that big of an earthquake, and we were able to handle it with the resources we had,” he said.

In its assessment of the earthquake response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency noted that the response to the San Simeon Earthquake by various agencies — local, county, state, federal and volunteer — was a “textbook example of how a large, complex, multi-jurisdiction emergency can be managed in an efficient, effective manner.”

Alsop acknowledged, however, that the response was not perfect.

Maryel Elton, assistant manager at Seekers, an art gallery in Cambria, cleans up after thousands of dollars of art glass was damaged in a 6.5 magnitude earthquake Dec. 23, 2003.

The county could have done a better job with its own assessment and providing detailed documentation of the disaster, which is needed to justify state and federal assistance.

Another lesson was that public communication needed to be improved. It took a few hours before solid information was disseminated to the public, which is “a long time in a disaster,” he said.

“At that time, we were getting calls from around the world, and instead of proactively putting out local information, we reacted,” Alsop said. “We dropped the ball on that one, and that will never happen again.”

Community united

Supervisor Frank Mecham, then mayor of Paso Robles, said he believes the county has become better and stronger because of the experience. At the time of the earthquake, Mecham was in his office on 12th Street and thought initially that the shaking was a gas explosion. When it stopped, he took off for downtown and saw the decimated Acorn Building and crushed vehicles.

Despite the chaotic scene, Mecham was impressed by how much others were willing to give of themselves.

Work continues in the Paso Robles City Hall parking lot the day after the earthquake as they try to plug a 110-degree hot spring that shifted its cap and came back to life. The San Simeon Earthquake broke the decades old plug that held back the sulphur water.

“The community knew it had to come together and help each other, and they did,” he said.

Although people have become more aware of the potential for disaster, Mecham said he fears that short memories will lead to complacency, and he is now working with Sheriff Ian Parkinson on a task force to make San Luis Obispo the most emergency-prepared county in the nation.

The goal of the public awareness campaign is to encourage residents to have plans and disaster kits in place in the event of a disaster.

“I’ve said it before,” he said. “We live in earthquake country, and it’s not a question of if, but when.”

Firefighter searches the rubble on Pine Street in Paso Robles after an unreinforced masonry building collapsed during the San Simeon Earthquake, Dec. 22, 2003.

The San Simeon Earthquake struck Dec. 22, 2003 and killed 2 in Paso Robles when an unreinforced masonry building fell. Front page of The Tribune the next morning. Local governments accelerated retrofitting as follow up stories revealed a number of unreinforced buildings in the county.

Cars were crushed in Paso Robles when unreinforced masonry buildings collapsed during the San Simeon Earthquake, Dec. 22 2003.

PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA Fire and rescue workers clear debris from the collapsed Pan Jewelers Building in downtown Paso Robles Monday afternoon Dec. 22, 2003 after a 6.5 earthquake destroyed several buildings there and crushed a number of cars.

This chimney at the corner of Olive Street and 14th Street in Paso Robles, like many, fell down in a 6.5 magnitude earthquake Dec. 22, 2003.

Jinny Cahill, owner of Forever Christmas in Morro Bay, cleans up after the San Simeon Earthquake on Dec. 23, 2003.

Workers at Turley Wine Cellars in Templeton recover oak barrels of the 2002 vintage. The San Simeon Earthquake knocked over racks of full 60 gallon barrels. Workers rappel in, pump out the wine and send the barrel out on a rope then repeat the process Dec. 23, 2003.

Firefighters inspect a damaged building on Pine Street in Paso Robles. The antique business inside was heavily damaged by the San Simeon Earthquake.

Ashley Lightfoot, director of business operations for Paso Robles Public Schools places a notice on the Flamson Middle School auditorium after the San Simeon Earthquake cracked walls.

Paso Robles pedestrians stop to look steam rising from the sulpher hot spring that opened up in the parking lot behind city hall after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake. The spring had been capped decades ago but the earthquake opened it up again Dec. 22, 2003.

Work continues in the Paso Robles City Hall parking lot the day after the earthquake as they try to plug a 110-degree hot spring that shifted its cap and came back to life. The San Simeon Earthquake broke the decades old plug that held back the sulphur water.

Workers removed some of the hanging bricks from the former Bank of Italy building at the corner of 13th and Park streets in Paso Robles. It was damaged in the San Simeon Earthquake.

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger views damage in downtown Paso Robles before declaring San Luis Obispo County a disaster area in the wake of the San Simeon Earthquake . This was the site of the House of Bread.

Rep. Bill Thomas, R-Bakersfield, left is given a tour of the damaged city hall by Atascadero City Manager Wade McKinney. This is the rotunda where the city council meets.The city manager was on the fourth floor with department heads when the San Simeon Earthquake occurred.

U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer toured the San Simeon Earthquake damage in Paso Robles on Jan. 9, 2004. Walking past the Acorn Building with Boxer is (left) Mayor of Atascadero George Luna and Mayor of Paso Robles Frank Mecham.

Cindy Esquibel, office manager with the accounting firm of Cassabon McIlhatton, is happy to get their software out of their second floor office in the Marlow building on Jan. 28, 2004. The building was red tagged after the San Simeon Earthquake.

Workers retrieved items from businesses on 12th Street in Paso Robles on Jan. 28, 2004, using a lift and breaking windows to gain access. This building was red tagged after the San Simeon Earthquake.

Workers remove the last second story window from the Marlow building on 12th Street in Paso Robles prior to demolishing the second floor. It was one of the masonry buildings severely damaged by the San Simeon Earthquake.

Rob Rossi shows cracked adobe walls held into place by supports in one of three adobes that used be the priest’s quarters at Santa Margarita Ranch. The San Simeon Earthquake turned the bottom 6 inches of the walls into powder.

The Asistencia was once a chapel and grainery serving Mission San Luis Obispo from the other side of the grade at Santa Margarita Ranch. The walls were covered with a barn in the early 1900s. The stone work suffered damage in the San Simeon Earthquake. Rob Rossi looks over one of the archways that had rockfall on Jan. 29, 2004.

Bryan De Lurgio removes concrete forms April 13, 2005, for a retaining wall in a water tank replacement project. The Morro Bay structures were damaged in the San Simeon Earthquake.

The Carnegie Library, Dec 20, 2006 located in City Park, is an unreinforced masonry building constructed in 1907. The earthquake caused wall cracking, causing the building to be red-tagged. Steel reinforcing props up a cracked wall in the City Park in Paso Robles. It was damaged in the December 22, 2003, San Simeon Earthquake.

Mission San Miguel work underway to repair the damage of the San Simeon Earthquake. Pictured on Dec. 12, 2008.

Jean Hoffmann and Tim Agular lift a frame away from new adobe bricks. They will be used in the earthquake damaged Mission San Miguel Aug. 28, 2006.

Mission San Miguel was slated to open in September 2009 after an almost six-year closure in the wake of the damage caused by the San Simeon Earthquake. Larry Limon foreman of the plaster crew works in the choir loft, before the restoration this wall was covered with cracks.

Mission San Miguel was slated to open in September 2009 after an almost six-year closure in the wake of the damage caused by the San Simeon Earthquake. Leslie Friedman who helped conserve and restore the ceiling, documents the work they did and work that yet needed to be done with her camera.