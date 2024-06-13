200 People Form Human Wall to Help Flamingos Move to New Home

Around 200 zoo staff, volunteers, and board members joined together to form a human wall to help guide flamingos to their new habitat at Houston Zoo on June 11, the zoo said.

Footage shows the zoo’s 54 Chilean flamingos making their way to a brand-new South American Wetlands aviary, with a little help from their human friends.

The aviary is one of three new ones inside the zoo’s Birds of the World exhibit, which opens this August. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

