200 runners, 200 hours, 2,000km: Relay Majulah gathers Singaporeans from all walks of life to raise $1M

Relay Majulah participants Kuo Si Min (left) and Raymond Howe. Kuo recovered from a serious bus accident to run in half-marathons, while Howe is a two-time cancer survivor who has frequently helped to raise funds for charity by taking part in triathlons. (PHOTOS: Relay Majulah)

SINGAPORE — They come from all walks of life, some of them with their personal stories of triumph over adversity. And these 200 runners are taking on the challenge of completing a running relay across 2,000 kilometres in Singapore in 200 hours – in time to make it for Mediacorp’s President’s Star Charity event on 10 November.

Called Relay Majulah, this special relay – inaugurated to commemorate the Singapore Bicentennial year – seeks to raise $1 million for the 67 charity organisations backed by the President’s Challenge fundraising series.

From 2 November, the runners will run back and forth between the Singapore Sports Hub and Safra Yishun to rack up 2,000km by 10 November – at an average speed of 10km per hour – in order for the final relay participant, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, to run into the President’s Star Charity show at the Mediacorp campus to hand the relay baton to President Halimah Yacob.

It is an ambitious project with enormous physical – and logistical – challenges, but the organisers and participants are tackling each of their obstacles with equally immense conviction that the grounds-up initiative is a worthwhile undertaking.

Ordinary people in grounds-up initiative

The participants are gathered via word of mouth earlier this year, with the Relay Majulah organisers hoping to get a diverse and inclusive group with people from all walks of life.

There are well-known Singaporeans in the mix, such as former national footballers Nazri Nasir and Aleksandar Duric, Mediacorp presenters Glenda Chong and Jeffrey Low, as well as Members of Parliament Teo Ser Luck and Lim Wee Kiak.

The majority are ordinary people who are either passionate about running, or eager to spread a little kindness to the society. Some have disabilities, some are coping with illnesses, and some have recovered from accidents; all want to do their part in raising $5,000 each for Relay Majulah.

For Kuo Si Min, 29, the data analyst/epidemiologist is fortunate to still be able to run regularly, after a serious accident in 2010 left her with a fractured skull and pelvis.

“I was jogging at night and I was knocked down by a bus while crossing a road,” she told Yahoo News Singapore in an interview earlier this month. “The injuries were so serious that I was bedridden for three months, and I lost part of my skull, which had to be formed back with titanium implants.”

Doctors gave her only about a 30 per cent chance of survival, yet Kuo managed to pull through after nearly a year of recovery and rehabilitation. An avid athlete who had taken part in sports like dragonboating in her school days, she even went against the doctors’ advice to resume running, eventually recovering well enough take part in half-marathons.

Doctors gave Kuo Si Min a 30 per cent chance of survival after a bus crashed into her, but she recovered well enough to take part in half-marathons. (PHOTO: Relay Majulah) More

“After the accident, I think I treasured every day more, because life is so unpredictable. You don’t know what might happen at any time,” she said.

“I was quite lucky to have support from my friends and family, as well access to resources that helped me recover. Others don’t have the same benefit and, compared to myself, their struggles are much greater. So if we can do a bit to help them by doing something that we like, then why not?”

Cancer fails to stop fundraising efforts

While Kuo’s harrowing life experience is in the past, hotel manager Raymond Howe’s battle with cancer resumed in 2016, after the 56-year-old conquered his first brush with the illness 17 years ago.

“I was initially diagnosed with malignant skin cancer, which spread to my brain and left lung,” he told Yahoo News Singapore. “It was a really depressing period as I found it hard to cope with the effects of chemotherapy. I was very ambitious in my career then, and it all came crashing down.”

He even pondered suicide, but was eventually inspired by the autobiography of the now-disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, who overcame testicular cancer and set up the Livestrong Foundation to support people affected by cancer.

Story continues