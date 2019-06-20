2007 Ducati 1098S Tricolore Displays Italian Two-Wheeled Might

This bike is a true track monster.

Some pretty cool motorcycles have worn the Ducati name with pride, but this 2007 Ducati 1098S Tricolore is one the finest. The brand pushed its already amazing 1098 even further, creating a motorcycle which looks and performs at impressive levels. Pinnacle Motorcars is offering this excellent bike for the lucky future owner.

The most obvious upgrade on this motorcycle is its unique color scheme. The gold frame and wheels really stand out, plus there are gold billet fluid caps to match. Just as striking is the red, white, and green paint job, which appears to be in excellent condition. Integrated turn signals keep a sleek appearance, while the smoked windscreen adds an aggressive edge. Carbon fiber fenders and a race gas cap add a motorsports-inspired flair to this Ducati.

Of course, this motorcycle hits hard when it comes to performance, thanks to some upgrades that make this a true crotch rocket. It has a low-slung 1099cc L-twin engine, which was created specifically for this bike. Peak output is a thunderous 150-horsepower. A full Termignoni race exhaust lets the engine breathe out freely, plus it sounds great. An open clutch kit also helps maximize the engine’s potential. With that kind of explosive power you need to keep it in check so you can stick the turns on a track or the road, but fortunately the Brembo monoblock front brake calipers which draw heavily off motorsports designs really do the job well. Marchesini lightweight forged wheels combine with an Ohlins upgraded suspension for added maneuverability.

In Italian, Tricolore means “three colors” and is an obvious reference to the Italian flag, which is red, white, and green. Ducati isn’t about to place its national pride in a sub-par bike. The seller claims this motorcycle was maintained by Ducati from the time it was new, so it works perfectly and is ready for you to ride hard.

