$200K to help Palm Beach County in fight against fentanyl
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars in new funding to help take deadly drugs off the street.
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars in new funding to help take deadly drugs off the street.
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
Summerside police say they have laid additional charges against a man and woman accused of carrying out "the grandparent scam" to defraud people by saying their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed bail money.A news release issued by Summerside Police Services on Friday said Luis Luciano David Cortez Abarca, 26, and Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia, 25, were each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.The charges were laid after two people in Summerside were defrauded of $6,000 eac
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of killing a college freshman and raping the student's sister while the siblings camped in a national forest 30 years ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday.
The Edmonton Corn Maze closed Wednesday, after someone was fatally stabbed at the attraction Tuesday evening.Parkland RCMP were called about a stabbing at the corn maze near Spruce Grove, Alta., a city about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, shortly after 7 p.m. MT, police said in a news release.The release offered little information about what transpired, but it said responding officers found an adult dead when they arrived. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, an RCMP spokesperson, confirmed to CBC News Wednesd
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
Daniel Coppola, 50, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting dead his ex-wife and her boyfriend at their Long Island home
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
Brian Chin, a 32-year-old Chinatown landlord, was charged with felony assault after a violent altercation with a homeless man near Chrystie and Grand streets in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left the man hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial and skull fractures that rendered him unable to identify himself to authorities. What happened: The confrontation reportedly began when Chin allegedly kicked the homeless man sleeping on a corner three times.
Four children were inside their New Market, Maryland home when their parents were killed after being shot at 42 times at close range, police said.
Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and former Donald Trump aide, asked a federal judge on Thursday to release him from prison early as he continues to challenge his contempt of Congress conviction.
Anas Al Mustafa, 43, has been convicted of assisting unlawful migration by trafficking seven people in a specially-adapted van to the UK.
The 19-year-old driver told officers he didn’t feel good while driving and pulled over, and in a follow-up interview he denied his car had any damage, police said.
The teenager, who cannot be identified, was convicted of murdering Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland.
BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand on Thursday indicted a former national police chief in connection with an alleged cover-up of a 2012 traffic accident involving the Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune that killed a police officer.
An intricate cryptocurrency scheme trading on the name of the purported founder of bitcoin has resulted in a bitter B.C. legal battle between two men who both claim financial ruin.A B.C. Supreme Court judge weighed into the dispute this week, ordering Daniel Tambosso to cough up $1.2 million — the cash equivalent of the 22 bitcoins Hung Nguyen loaned him in September 2021 for what was supposed to be just 48 hours.In court documents, Nguyen — a Kelowna real estate agent — said the money "represen