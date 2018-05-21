​2018 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the Complete List!

ET is bringing back its annual TV Cheat Sheet, so you can have a master list of all the renewals and cancellations from the Big 5 networks.

It's time to see if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every May, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies to debut on the small screen. Now that the dust has settled, we have a better picture of which stars we'll be seeing on TV during the upcoming 2018-19 season.

And as the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this list as they come through. So be sure to check back here to learn the fate of those network bubble shows!

ABC

'Roseanne' ABC More

Renewed:

American Housewife - Season 3

American Idol - Season 2

The Bachelor - Season 23

Bachelor in Paradise - Season 5 (returns Summer 2018)

The Bachelorette - Season 14 (returns May 28)

Black-ish - Season 6

Child Support - Season 2

Dancing With the Stars - Season 27

For the People - Season 2

Fresh Off the Boat - Season 5

Grey's Anatomy - Season 15

How to Get Away With Murder - Season 5

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - Season 6 (Final Season)

Match Game - Season 4

Modern Family - Season 10

Roseanne - Season 11

Shark Tank - Season 10

Speechless - Season 3

Splitting Up Together - Season 2

Station 19 - Season 2

Canceled:

Alex, Inc.

Boy Band

The Crossing

Deception

Designated Survivor

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Marvel's Inhumans

The Mayor

Quantico

Somewhere Between

Ten Days in the Valley

The Toy Box

Final Season:

The Middle

Once Upon a Time

Scandal

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

The Fix

Grand Hotel

The Kids Are Alright

A Million Little Things

The Rookie

Schooled

Single Parents

Take Two

Whiskey Cavalier

CBS

'SWAT' CBS More

Renewed:

48 Hours - Season 31

60 Minutes - Season 51

The Amazing Race - Season 31

The Big Bang Theory - Season 12

Blue Bloods - Season 9

Bull - Season 3

Celebrity Big Brother - Season 2

Criminal Minds - Season 14

Elementary - Season 7

Hawaii Five-0 - Season 9

Instinct - Season 2

Life in Pieces - Season 4

MacGyver - Season 3

Madam Secretary - Season 5

Man With a Plan - Season 3

Mom - Season 6

NCIS - Season 16

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 10

NCIS: New Orleans - Season 5

SEAL Team - Season 2

Survivor - through Season 38

SWAT - Season 2

Young Sheldon - Season 2

On the Bubble:

Code Black

Canceled:

9JKL

Kevin Can Wait

Living Biblically

Me, Myself & I

Wisdom of the Crowd

Scorpion

Superior Donuts

Zoo

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

The Code

Fam

FBI

God Friended Me

Happy Together

Magnum, P.I.

Murphy Brown

The Neighborhood

The Red Line

The CW

'Jane the Virgin' The CW More

Renewed:

The 100 - Season 6

Arrow - Season 7

Black Lightning - Season 2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4 (Final Season)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 4

Dynasty - Season 2

The Flash - Season 5

iZombie - Season 5 (Final Season)

Jane the Virgin - Season 5 (Final Season)

Riverdale - Season 3

Supergirl - Season 4

Supernatural - Season 14

Canceled:

Life Sentence

Valor

Final Season:

The Originals

