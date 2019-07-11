ESPY Awards 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV

Click here to read the full article.
The ESPYs’ television broadcast only paints so much of the picture of what went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from sports’ biggest award ceremony. Viewers at home saw Tracy Morgan host, celebrities like Sandra Bullock present and athletes including Drew Brees, Alex Morgan and Giannis Antetokounmpo receive awards, but they didn’t quite catch all the exciting moments left off TV. Here’s what they missed:
“Fresh Prince” Dwyane Wade: During a commercial break karaoke challenge, Wade showed his skills on the mic as he rapped along to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song. The retired basketball superstar laid down the rhymes from the comfort of his own seat, next to his wife, Gabrielle Union. “In West Philadelphia born and raised…” Wade rapped, filling in the remainder of the song with perfect memory as the lyrics cut out.
U.S. Women’s Soccer Pandemonium: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s show-stealing presence was apparent on the small screen, but the extent to which they brought down the house had to be seen — and heard! — in person. The team — led by Megan Rapinoe and Morgan — having just won the World Cup last Sunday, arrived during a commercial break to a standing ovation. The cheering didn’t just stop and start when the women showed up; the recent world champs received the lion’s share of praise throughout the event. Presenters and award recipients frequently name-dropped the team, which never failed to rile up the crowd. When the women won the the final award of best team, the audience gave the biggest applause of the evening.
The #USWNT has arrived 😎 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/TkYo4JfJO0
— espnW (@espnW) July 11, 2019
Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard: Morgan shouted out both superstar newcomers Anthony Davis, who recently joined the Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard, who recently joined the Clippers. Davis’ name attracted cheers, but Leonard’s shoutout had a much more tepid response and was met with a few loud boos. Both teams play at L.A.’s Staples Center, located next door to the Microsoft Theater, but the Angeleno crowd was clearly playing favorites with the Lakers’ latest addition.
“Live” Fans: L.A. Live, the outdoor complex that hosts the Microsoft Theater, was crawling with fans trying to get a glimpse of some of the world’s most elite athletes as they walked the red carpet. Many athletes stopped for photo ops and autographs outside the Microsoft Theater.
For the Win: Not all of Wednesday night’s winners were announced on television, so here is a list of all of the winners:
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson
Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi’s perfect 10
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimović
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
Best Esports Moment: oLarry returns to NBA2k
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
Best Team: US Women’s National Soccer Team
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, and Dwyane Wade
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
