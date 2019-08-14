2019 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2019 Volkswagen Golf R: One of These Is the Best Hot-Hatch in America

From Car and Driver

Volkswagen created the hot-hatch genre in 1976 when it spiced-up a Golf hatchback and named it the GTI. There have been many competitors since, but the 288-hp 2019 Volkswagen Golf R and 306-hp 2019 Honda Civic Type R take that time-tested formula to another level as the most potent of their kind currently on sale in the United States, with lofty prices that reflect their added capabilities. As thrilling yet practical performers, they are natural rivals. To find out which has the sharpest teeth and is the easiest to live with, we aimed them both down the road and hit the test track—and discovered a host of surprising things about them along the way.

The Matchup

Both the Civic Type R and the Golf R come fully equipped for battle at their base prices: $37,230 for the Honda and $41,365 for the VW. Both are propelled by powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-fours working through six-speed manual transmission, though a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is an $1100 option on the Golf R. The big mechanical difference between them is that the Type R is a front-driver while the R employs all-wheel drive—a theoretical advantage with power levels this high. Both wear summer performance tires, big brakes, and adaptive dampers. Both have similar touchscreen infotainment systems with navigation and premium audio systems, yet the Golf R comes with a number of standard features not available on the Type R, including power seats, adaptive headlights, and a suite of standard active safety features, including lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking among them.

Our Golf R test car arrived wearing Magma Orange paint from VW's Spektrum custom-paint program (40 colors are available) that adds a whopping $2500 to its as-tested price. As cool as that hue looks on the Golf's body, we'd opt for one of the five standard colors and pocket the difference. Also of note: We drafted our long-term Civic Type R into service for this test.

On the Road

If looks could predict the outcome of a comparison test, then this one would be over before we punched the engine-start buttons. The Civic Type R looks as if it just exited a race track, or at least came fresh from a Fast and Furious movie set. The huge rear wing, roof-mounted vortex generators, and front splitter and winglets low on the body may look ghastly, but they help its mission, as the Type R turned a 3:03.9 lap at our annual Lightning Lap competition at Virginia International Raceway—the quickest lap time ever posted by a front-drive car at that event and more than eight seconds quicker than what the last Golf R could manage at that track. Meanwhile, you need a keen eye to tell that the VW isn't just another GTI on the road. (Hint: Look for the quad exhaust pipes.) How can it possibly compete?

