2019 NHL trade deadline tracker

Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat?

Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Monday at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

Feb. 21

Washington Capitals acquire:

  • F Carl Hagelin

L.A Kings acquire:

  • 2019 3rd round pick
  • 2020 6th round pick

Feb. 20

Boston Bruins acquire:

  • F Charlie Coyle

Minnesota Wild acquire:

  • F Ryan Donato
  • 2019 5th-Round Pick

Feb. 18

New York Rangers acquire: 

  • D Darren Raddysh

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

  • F Peter Holland

Feb. 16

Edmonton Oilers acquire:

  • F Sam Gagner

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

  • F Ryan Spooner​

Edmonton Oilers acquire:

  • G Anthony Stolarz

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

  • G Cam Talbot

Feb. 12

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

  • G Marek Mazanec

New York Rangers acquire:

  • 2020 7th-Round Pick

Feb. 11

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • D Blake Siebenaler

Columbus Blue Jackets acquire:

  • Conditional 2019 7th-Round Pick

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

  • F Nate Thompson
  • 2019 5th-Round Pick

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

  • 2019 4th-Round Pick

Feb. 9

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

  • F Dale Weise
  • D Christian Folin

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

  • D David Schlemko
  • F Byron Froese

Feb. 8

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

  • F Emil Pettersson

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Adam Helewka
  • F Laurent Dauphin

Feb. 6

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Cody McLeod

New York Rangers acquire:

  • 2020 7th-Round Pick

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Brian Boyle

New Jersey Devils acquire:

  • 2019 2nd-Round Pick

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • F Jean-Christophe Beaudin

Colorado Avalanche acquire:

  • F Max McCormick

Feb. 1

Florida Panthers acquire:

  • F Derick Brassard
  • F Riley Sheahan
  • 2019 2nd-Round Draft Pick
  • 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (PIT)
  • 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (MIN)

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • F Nick Bjugstad
  • F Jared McCann

Jan. 30

Minnesota Wild acquire:

  • D Michael Kapla

New Jersey Devils acquire:

  • D Ryan Murphy

Jan. 28

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

  • D Jake Muzzin

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

  • F Carl Grundstrom​
  • D Sean Durzi
  • 2019 1st-Round Pick

Dallas Stars acquire:

  • D Jamie Oleksiak

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • 2019 4th-Round Pick

Jan. 21

Minnesota Wild acquire:

  • D Brad Hunt
  • 2019 6th-Round Pick

Vegas Golden Knights acquire:

  • Conditional 2019 5th-Round Pick

Jan. 17

Buffalo Sabres acquire:

  • F Taylor Leier

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

  • F Justin Bailey

Carolina Hurricanes acquire: 

  • F Nino Niederreiter

Minnesota Wild acquire:

  • F Victor Rask

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

  • F Derek Grant

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • F Joseph Blandisi

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

  • D Michael Del Zotto

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

  • D Luke Schenn
  • 2020 7th-Round Pick

Jan. 16

Minnesota Wild acquire:

  • F Pontus Aberg

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

  • F Justin Kloos

Jan. 14

New York Rangers acquire:

  • F Connor Brickley

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Cole Schneider

Jan. 11

Chicago Blackhawks acquire: 

  • D Slater Koekkoek
  • 2019 5th-Round Pick

Tampa Bay Lightning acquire:

  • D Jan Rutta
  • 2019 7th-Round Pick

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

  • F Jordan Weal

Philadelphia Flyers acquire: 

  • 2019 6th-Round Pick

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • D Cody Goloubef

Boston Bruins acquire:

  • F Paul Carey

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • F Morgan Klimchuk

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

  • F Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3

Winnipeg Jets acquire:

  • D Jimmy Oligny

Vegas Golden Knights acquire:

  • Future Considerations

St. Louis Blues acquire:

  • G Jared Coreau

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

  • Future Considerations

Jan. 2

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • G Anders Nilsson
  • F Darren Archibald

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

  • G Mike McKenna
  • F Tom Pyatt
  • 2019 6th-Round Draft Pick

