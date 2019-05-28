2019 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!

ET's annual master list of all the renewals and cancellations from the Big 5 networks!

It's that time of year again: Time to see if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every spring, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good, and which shiny new dramas and comedies will get major pushes. As May approaches, we'll start to have a better picture of which stars we'll be seeing on TV in the upcoming 2019-20 season.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET launches its annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.

As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to check back here to learn the fate of your favorite network shows!

ABC

Renewed:

A Million Little Things - Season 2

American Housewife - Season 4

American Idol - Season 3

The Bachelor - Season 24

Bachelor in Paradise - Season 6

The Bachelorette - Season 15

Black-ish - Season 6

Bless This Mess - Season 2

The Conners - Season 2

Dancing With the Stars - Season 28

Fresh Off the Boat - Season 6

The Goldbergs - Season 7

The Good Doctor - Season 3

Grey’s Anatomy - through Season 17

How to Get Away With Murder - Season 6

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - through Season 7

Modern Family - Season 11 (Final season)

The Rookie - Season 2

Schooled - Season 2

Single Parents - Season 2

Station 19 - Season 3

Canceled:

The Fix

For the People

The Kids Are Alright

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

Take Two

Whiskey Cavalier

Yet to Premiere:

Grand Hotel (Premieres June 17)

Reef Break (Premieres in summer)

Awaiting Decision:

None

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

The Baker and the Beauty (Stars Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley)

Emergence (Stars Allison Tolman)

For Life

Mixed-ish (Black-ish prequel)

United We Fall (Stars Will Sasso)

Untitled Cobie Smulders Drama (Based on Stumptown graphic novels, stars Cobie Smulders)

CBS

Renewed:

48 Hours - Season 32

60 Minutes - Season 52

Big Brother - Season 21

Blue Bloods - Season 10

Bull - Season 4

Criminal Minds - Season 15 (Final season)

Elementary - Season 7 (Final season)

FBI - Season 2

God Friended Me - Season 2

Hawaii Five-0 - Season 10

MacGyver - Season 3

Madam Secretary - Season 6 (Final season)

Magnum, P.I. - Season 2

Man With a Plan - Season 4

Mom - through Season 8

NCIS - Season 17

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 11

NCIS: New Orleans - Season 6

The Neighborhood - Season 2

Ransom - Season 3

SEAL Team - Season 3

Survivor - through Season 40

S.W.A.T. - Season 3

Young Sheldon - through Season 4



Final Season:

The Big Bang Theory - Season 12

Canceled:

Fam

Happy Together

Life in Pieces

Murphy Brown

Salvation

Awaiting Decision:

The Amazing Race - Season 30

Celebrity Big Brother

The Code

Instinct - Season 2 (Premieres June 19)

The Red Line

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

All Rise (Stars Marg Helgenberger)

Bob Hearts Abisola (Stars Billy Gardell)

Broke (Stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette)

Carol's Second Act (Stars Patricia Heaton)

Evil (Stars Westworld's Katja Herbers)

FBI: Most Wanted (FBI spinoff starring Julian McMahon)

Tommy (Stars Edie Falco)

The Unicorn (Stars Walton Goggins)

The CW

