2020 Trump rally protester found not guilty of obstructing officer
2020 Trump rally protester found not guilty of obstructing officer
2020 Trump rally protester found not guilty of obstructing officer
Family pleads for help finding man who went missing from Mohawk Park
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
The hip-hop mogul did not show up to a virtual hearing, meaning the plaintiff is automatically awarded a default judgment
Eighteen-year-old Barron Trump’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business allegedly began by meeting his school’s once outspoken anti-Trump dean.Interim dean J.P. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an October 2020 open letter warning business leaders of then-President Donald Trump’s “threat” to “our republic.” The letter included over 1,000 signatories from business schools across America, including from Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Columbia. Profe
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
A CNN panel discussion broke down into a war of words amid a spat between panelists about whether Trump “protects and projects the idea of white supremacy.”The heated exchange took place on Monday night’s airing of NewsNight with Abby Phillip, which included guests including David Urban, Keith Boykin, Ana Navarro, Brian Stelter and Madison Gesiotto participating in the talk ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate.Things took off after Urban, a former Trump strategist, argued that the Republican c
Former Rep. David Jolly said Trump "has no ground to gain," leaving him with just one strategy.
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Zoey Hawkins was remembered as “vibrant and loving” girl on an online fundraiser
"I didn't know any better," the conservative host told her audience.
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public. The men appeared in court Tuesday in the northern province of Limpopo. It is alleged that in August, a truck belong to a dairy company dumped potentially expired goods at Olivier's farm, prompting the women, Locadia Ndlovu and Maria Makgatho, to trespass and try to collect the products.
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
"Every wealthy person I know, except for DJT, has tried to help others," Cuban wrote in an X post.
The president called on Russia to have "seven or eight" children per family last year. It does not seem to have gone to plan.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
The late night host had a question about the former first lady.
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
A spokesman for Meta said that Zuckerberg has "not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote" and will not endorse either candidate.