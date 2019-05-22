2022 World Cup won't expand to 48 teams

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will not expand to 48 teams, FIFA announced Wednesday.

The federation and its president, Gianni Infantino, had been exploring increasing participation from 32 teams and playing some games in neighboring Middle East countries. But the organization released a statement conceding that proposal isn't feasible.

"Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now," FIFA said.

FIFA had conducted a feasibility study about expansion in 2022, with Kuwait and Oman emerging as possible partners. But with FIFA unable to assess infrastructure for potential stadiums, the proposal was scrapped.

The 2026 World Cup, to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, is set to feature 48 teams for the first time.

--Field Level Media