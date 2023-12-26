The year 2023 in 12 Observers fact-checks

Misinformation has been on the rise, and 2023 was no exception. At the end of each year, the journalists at the FRANCE 24 Observers select a fact-check that has marked each month of this year.

This year, our fact-checking journalists have written 197 articles verifying information. Their efforts come amid a backdrop of an ever-increasing disinformation war on social media.

The war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas have left their mark on 2023 and have been the main targets of our fact-checks over the last twelve months, with 102 articles about Ukraine and 19 about Israel and Hamas.

But apart from these major events of the year, other subjects such as the rise of artificial intelligence, natural disasters, immigration and protests caught our eye, as fake images and videos taken out of context circulated widely online.

Here's a look back at the fake news stories that marked 2023 for us.

January: Are there ruins of a lost civilisation in Antarctica?

Sometimes the disinformation isn’t tied to a current event, but a historical one. In January 2023, images started circulating online claiming that an ancient civilisation had thrived in Antarctica. But the interesting part of these images? They were generated by AI. This was the first fact-check on AI-generated images in 2023, but certainly not the last.

February: How one year of disinformation has shaped the narrative of the Ukraine war online



