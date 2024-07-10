2023 Father's Day Storm Recovery

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
'Nobody has these stories': Canada's longest river at record low levels
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
- Tacoma News Tribune
One of the worst invasive species threatens WA waters. Here’s what to do if you see it
There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.
- Business Insider
Florida residents were shocked to see a manatee swimming in their human-made lake. A biologist thinks she knows how it got there.
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
- People
Hikers Find German Shepherd Dog with His Mouth 'Cruelly Zip Tied Shut' Abandoned in Calif. Canyon
In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a reward for information that leads to the individual who dumped the dog in the remote location
- The Weather Network
Leftovers from Beryl to soak southern Ontario and Quebec with heavy rain
Southern Ontario and Quebec will be hit with the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl this week, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of thunderstorms
- CBC
Province orders conservation authorities to drop wetlands mapping plans
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
- CBC
'Unbelievable I survived': Yukon woman attacked by bear speaks out
Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw
- PA Media: UK News
More than 10,000 passengers hit by flight cancellations
Affected passengers are unlikely to be eligible for compensation as the disruption is deemed to be out of airlines’ control.
- The Canadian Press
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
- People
Officials Urge Pet Owners to Avoid Texas Lake After Dog Dies Following Swim
A dog died on July 4 after swimming at Lake Travis near Point Venture, Texas
- The Weather Network
Rising potential for severe storms in Alberta as heat, humidity builds
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
- The Weather Network
Beryl makes third and final landfall in Texas early Monday morning
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl makes an early Monday morning landfall
- The Weather Network - Video
Beryl's remnants bring summer soaker to Ontario and Quebec with 50+mm of rain possible
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest forecast for thunderstorms today, and the the rainfall outlook for Ontario and Quebec.
- The Canadian Press
Heat records tumble in B.C. as forecast brings new wildfire concerns
VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.
- The Weather Network
Beryl's lingering impacts to reach southern Ontario and Quebec this week
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
- BBC
Baby beavers born in city river delight residents
The babies are thought to be the first to be born in a wild urban setting in England for centuries.
- The Weather Network
Long-duration heat event ramps up in B.C. with hotter temperatures
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
- CNN
How to survive a shark attack – or better yet, avoid one entirely
You are incredibly unlikely to be attacked by a shark. But if you are that very rare person who is, here’s what to do when a shark goes after you.
- The Canadian Press
Whale rescue teams hoping to disentangle right whale in St. Lawrence Estuary
MONTREAL — Whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary, in an operation to save one of the last few hundred remaining animals of their kind in the ocean.
- CBC
Lightning and wildfire risk prompts B.C.-wide campfire ban
Lightning paired with hot weather has prompted a new evacuation order due to a wildfire in northeastern B.C., as well as a provincewide campfire ban.On Tuesday, the province said it will be banning campfires across B.C. starting at noon on Friday. The sole exception to the ban is in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.The ban is being put into place because of the risk of increased wildfire starts as a cold front is forecast to sweep across northern B.C. on Wednesday, bringing with it strong winds,