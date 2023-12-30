2023 in photos: Capturing Kansas City’s big (and small) moments of the year

If the experience of living through 2023 in Kansas City could be summed up in one photo, what would we see?

Would it be an image from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl game or victory parade in February after Patrick Mahomes willed the team to another championship by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls ever?

Maybe it would be a scene from one of the record number of homicides that have claimed the lives of more than 180 people in the city.

If social media trends are any indication of the image that best captures the Kansas City experience for 2023, the top photo might be one of pop megastar Taylor Swift with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Those visuals are at the opposite ends of a broad spectrum of photos The Star’s team of visual journalists captured throughout a year filled with soaring highs, gut wrenching lows, and moments in between.

Here are some of the biggest, and not so big, moments that defined our lives in Kansas City in 2023.

Police and crime scene investigators were on the scene collecting evidence where three people died and five were injured following a shooting early Sunday, June 25, 2023, near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves held hands with Cherron Barney, left, and another woman as people gathered in the street to pray after three people died and five were injured following a shooting early Sunday, June 25, 2023, near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

Leonard Taylor, an inmate on Missouri’s death row, poses for a photo at the Potosi Correctional Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Mineral Point, Mo. Taylor was convicted of killing his girlfriend and three children in 2004, but his attorneys presented new statements that they say prove his innocence. Taylor was executed on Feb. 7.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hoists the Lombardi Trophy after leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory, 38-35, over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi lets fans touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

A massive crowd gathered in front of Kansas City’s Union Station to welcome the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the team’s victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Jessie Carrillo embraces the spirit of Dia De Los Muertos as she dons a Catrina costume at Union Station on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Kansas City.

Barbie fans including Amira Sanders, 4, of Kansas City, flocked to Union Station for Barbie-themed photos on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Kansas City. Amira, who was visiting the display with her mother, Mariea Poole, displayed her girl power for the photo. The Barbie-themed photo stations, which include a life-size Barbie box, the Alpha-Lit display, a Union Station clock display will be on display until Aug. 1.

Sonya Larson holds her Black Barbie dolls on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her home in Olathe. “When you see someone that’s doing something that you want to do, that looks like you, that talks with you, that came from where you came from, it’s easier for you for you to believe that, well, I can make it,” Larson said.

Larry Buck-Cooper, left and his husband Melvin show off their matching silver outfits before attending the last stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Kansas City.

Seventeen-year-old Grace Porter is seen dressed as the “Red” era at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift performs the song “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” during her Eras Tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Kansas City.

A young fan holds a sign out for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the last day of Chiefs training camp on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo.

Police Officer James Muhlbauer,’s casket was loaded into a hearse after the funeral for Muhlbauer and his police K-9, Champ, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Muhlbauer, a pedestrian and the police dog were killed when the patrol vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle.

Downtown Kansas City is shrouded in dust carried by an intense summer storm on Friday, July 14, 2023. The storm packing wind gusts up to 100 miles per hours downed trees and power lines across the metro. At the peak of the storm, nearly 200,000 Evergy customers were left without electricity.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) kisses defensive coach Steve Spagnuolo after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid as Tammy Reid looks on after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, defeating the the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Muralists Rodrigo “Rico” Alvarez, right, and Isaac Tapia take a break from working on a scaled down version of a mural in Tapia’s backyard. The artists both immigrated as children to the United States with their parents without proper documentation and are now here thanks to DACA legislation.

During a visit to the Quindaro Ruins, Anthony Hope of Concerned Citizens for Old Quindaro Museum, views the ruins of an old brew house, including a brew cave, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas. Hope’s great, great, grandfather, Robert Monroe, was a slave who escaped Clay County, Missouri, by walking across the frozen Missouri River to the Quindaro township in 1856. Hope is working to save and share the legacy and history of the Quindaro area.

KSU’s Cam Carter drives by KU’s Gradey Dick during the first half of the Big 12 Conference game at Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 17, 2023. KSU beat KU, 83-82 in overtime.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) watches his shot bounce off the glass as Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) looks on during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Razorbacks knocked the Jayhawks out of the tournament with a 72-71 victory.

Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter, center, celebrates with guards Wyvette Mayberry, bottom middle, and Chandler Prater, right, after defeating Columbia 66-59 in an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the WNIT, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

With 55 seconds left in the game, Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) dives into the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kansas defeated Oklahoma 38-33.

Davian Dobbs screams as he and his brother Deon get splashed with water at the Pierson Park Spray Park on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan.

Viviana Torres takes a selfie as snow falls at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

“I love this cemetery because it is so beautiful, “said Eileen Satchell of Basehor, Kansas, who brought two bouquets of flowers, one for her mother, Marjorie Stewart, and one for her father, Donald Stewart, a World War II Army veteran who survived Omaha Beach, as she paid her respects on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, in Leavenworth, Kansas. “They were special people,” said Satchell. “I come here to talk to them.”

Gabrielle Anderson of Blue Springs, Missouri, is grief-stricken over the death of her firstborn son, Zach Anderson, 17, who died in January of fentanyl poisoning. She often spends time in his room to feel close to him.

A makeshift memorial is seen along an alley near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Kansas City. The memorial was set up for 5-year-old Grayson O’Conner, who fell to his death from a window of the Grand Boulevard Lofts.

A super moon is seen over City Hall in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. As the second full moon of the month, it’s also known as a blue moon.

A 150-foot tall Ferris wheel called KC Wheel glows in the night at Pennway Point at the nearly 6-acre entertainment district being developed by 3D Development of Kansas City.

Rihanna performs during halftime of the Super Bowl LVII football game on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eyes the goal line as his offensive line pushes him over for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a reception while the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City.

Fans hold up signs during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

Pop star Taylor Swift holds hands with boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they leave Arrowhead Stadium after an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals general manager J. J. Picollo pauses while speaking about the team’s 106-loss season as manager Matt Quatraro listens during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Kansas City.

Jackson Mahomes listens to the state’s prosecution team during a bond motion hearing in Johnson County District Court on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Olathe, Kan. Mahomes has been charged with felony sexual battery in connection with an alleged encounter with the owner of an Overland Park restaurant.

A woman watches legislators debate Senate Bill 49 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. The bill would bar “gender transition procedures” — including puberty blockers and hormone therapy — for minors, excluding those with a verifiable sex development disorder or when treating someone whose injury was “caused by or exacerbated” by “gender transition procedures,” according to the legislation.

Heidi Schultz, 44, a transgender woman, lives in Kansas City and works in Kansas, is facing gender-affirming regulations on both side of the state line. “If these rules and laws keep getting passed, and they hold up in court, then this isn’t an OK place to be. It’s not a safe situation,” Schultz said. Schultz works as an artist and a teacher.

Shyneisha Hill, the godmother of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown, wipes a tear from her face during a vigil on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

Louise Lynch speaks about her housing experience on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas. Lynch was scammed out of $1,600 after signing a lease for her home.

Ken Simard checks the battery life on his phone on Monday, July 31, 2023, under a bridge where he lives in Kansas City. Simard relied on close friends to help him nurse his bullet wounds after he was shot in January. Insufficient funding for respite care for homeless people in Kansas City makes their difficult lives harder as they struggle to find help to regain their health.

Rachelle Landreth, right, and her four-year-old son Ozzy Nacis, finish a simulation shakedown tour at Kansas City International Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, shortly before the new terminal opened to the public.

Alexa Scarlett, a special education teacher in the Shawnee Mission school district, sings a song from the Disney movie Moana with Crosby Orlando during school on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Crosby’s parents are frustrated with a decade-long underfunding of special education by the Kansas Legislature and say the lack of resources has become a safety issue.

Mayor Quinton Lucas helped the KC Current celebrate a milestone as he signed the final beam that construction crews hoisted into place Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the new KC Current Stadium under construction at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, speaks to reporters after a press conference at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Kansas City. The press conference was to announce a fundraising campaign to raise money for the construction of a new Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be built along The Paseo.

Cameron Cain, 8, comforts his dad and former Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain during a retirement ceremony at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Kansas City. Cain signed a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a Royal.

Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson picks up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked seventh overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL Draft outside of Union Station on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his go-ahead field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grimaces in pain after reinsuring his ankle after being tackled late in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Kansas City Chiefs fans pack Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) walks with Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after his touchdown was called back after a penalty called on Toney during the the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo defeated Kansas City, 20-17.

In her new, portable memaid tank, Aurora Rose Watkins as Laguna Mermaid, captivates Georgia Gordon, 6, during a promotional video shoot on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, for The Storybook Forest, a company specializing in entertainment of children.

Elisabeth Wykert, a comedian and TikTok star, prepares to film a video for her social media platforms on Monday, May 1, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Wykert, has gone viral on TikTok for her dancing styles while wearing a leotard around the Kansas City metro area.

Suzi Sanderson, is seen at her home on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Lenexa. Sanderson is the first Kansas City resident featured on the new Amy Poehler-produced reality show called, “Swedish Death Cleaning”.

Jordan Wilson stands for a portrait outside of the KC Pride Ball at the Uptown Theatre on June 9, 2023, in Kansas City. This is the first KC Pride Ball to be organized by the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance.

Skaters dance in the middle of the arena at Winwood Skate Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Kansas City days after a fight broke out there and sent teens scattering after they heard gunfire. Police later confirmed no shots had been fired.

Founder and director of Kansas City Mothers in Charge Rosilyn Temple, middle, looks over the scene of a fatal shooting that left one person dead on the 4500 block of South Benton Avenue on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City.