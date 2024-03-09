2023 Video of Fort Worth zookeepers trapped in gorilla enclosure goes viral on TikTok

A video of zookeepers trapped in the gorilla enclosure at the Fort Worth Zoo went viral on social media on Thursday, but zoo officials say the incident happened in October 2023.

A video posted on TikTok shows a gorilla sprinting after a zookeeper runs and hides behind a door in the enclosure.

Seconds later, the video also shows another zookeeper who was observing the gorilla’s movements. As the gorilla then runs in the other direction, the zookeeper runs to the door of the enclosure where the first zookeeper fled.

The video gained almost 34 million views as of Friday.

The incident happened on Oct. 20, 2023, according to the zoo’s director of marketing and public relations Avery Elander.

There were was no physical contact between the gorilla and the keepers, and all the animals and staff —including the gorilla, 34-year-old Elmo — were safe.

The incident was a result of “keeper error,” Elander told the Star-Telegram.

Zookeepers temporarily move the gorillas into an indoor habitat so that they can place the animals’ lunches in their outdoor habitat, but they entered the yard unaware that the gorilla was still in its habitat, according to Elander.

“The zookeepers work with and train these animals every day and thanks to their knowledge and expertise, they navigated the situation calmly and were able to exit the yard safely,” said Elander.