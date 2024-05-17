2024 Academy of Country Music Awards: The complete winners list
The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off early with a few winners being announced days before the live show being held in Frisco, Texas. ACM new artist of the year categories were announced during the Live from the ACM Awards: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration, which is a kickoff event.
Megan Moroney was named ACM's new female artist of the year, Nate Smith took home new male artist of the year, and Tigirlily Gold took home the ACM for new duo or group of the year.
Additional winners announced Thursday include Chris Stapleton taking home artist-songwriter of the year, which marks his 17th ACM Award, Jesse Jo Dillon won songwriter of the year and Parker McCollum won visual media of the year for his "Burn It Down" video.
McCollum learned of his win when fellow country musicians Old Dominion surprised him at the ACM Lifting Lives Benefit Concert.
Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainer, Reba McEntire, the 59th ACM Awards will stream live feature performances from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, as well as McEntire.
Additionally, the show will feature duets from Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Nate Smith featuring Avril Lavigne.
Here is the full list of ACM nominees and winners:
ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
ACM DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
ACM NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)
"Gettin’ Old" - Luke Combs
"Higher" - Chris Stapleton
"Leather" - Cody Johnson
"One Thing At A Time" - Morgan Wallen
"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" - Kelsea Ballerini
ACM SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)
"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen
"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis
ACM SONG OF THE YEAR
Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson
"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis
"The Painter" - Cody Johnson
"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney
ACM MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)
"Can’t Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
"Different ‘Round Here"- Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
Awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s)
"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum
"Human" - Cody Johnson
" In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis
"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney
ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: ACM Awards winners list: Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, more win awards