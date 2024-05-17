2024 Academy of Country Music Awards: The complete winners list

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off early with a few winners being announced days before the live show being held in Frisco, Texas. ACM new artist of the year categories were announced during the Live from the ACM Awards: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration, which is a kickoff event.

Megan Moroney was named ACM's new female artist of the year, Nate Smith took home new male artist of the year, and Tigirlily Gold took home the ACM for new duo or group of the year.

Additional winners announced Thursday include Chris Stapleton taking home artist-songwriter of the year, which marks his 17th ACM Award, Jesse Jo Dillon won songwriter of the year and Parker McCollum won visual media of the year for his "Burn It Down" video.

McCollum learned of his win when fellow country musicians Old Dominion surprised him at the ACM Lifting Lives Benefit Concert.

Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainer, Reba McEntire, the 59th ACM Awards will stream live feature performances from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, as well as McEntire.

Additionally, the show will feature duets from Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Nate Smith featuring Avril Lavigne.

Here is the full list of ACM nominees and winners:

ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 ACM Awards.

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

ACM DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Nate Smith attends the 2024 ACM Awards.

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

ACM NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)

"Gettin’ Old" - Luke Combs

"Higher" - Chris Stapleton

"Leather" - Cody Johnson

"One Thing At A Time" - Morgan Wallen

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" - Kelsea Ballerini

ACM SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)

Parker McCollum attends the 2024 ACM Awards.

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

ACM SONG OF THE YEAR

Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

"The Painter" - Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

ACM MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)

"Can’t Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

"Different ‘Round Here"- Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

Awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s)

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

"Human" - Cody Johnson

" In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: ACM Awards winners list: Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, more win awards