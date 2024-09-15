2024 Bartlesville Pride Fest kicks off amidst protests
The "View" co-host had a not-so-nice "thing to say" to the GOP politician after he offered his two cents on the pop star.
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, after two years of marriage
There simply aren't enough fire emojis, for Rita Ora's latest Instagram Story upload which sees her completely nude.
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
The late night host made a prediction of when and how the former president will hurt his own supporters.
"Our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways," Winslet said on the podcast 'How to Fail with Elizabeth Day'
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a special moment with their daughter Charlotte in the Princess' unexpected update on Monday. See video.
The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' host shared a carousel of recent travel highlights on her Instagram
OTTAWA — After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Coronation Street has confirmed Rowan Cunliffe's fate in the latest episode.
Sir Tom Jones is still going strong on The Voice - meet his children, parents and grandchildren here!
The duke’s past year has seen him go on tours to Nigeria and Colombia, and mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.
The actress starred as Rollergirl in the beloved 1997 movie
Get a closer look at the near-perfect recreation
It’s not the first time the Princess of Wales has called her youngest child by the affectionate moniker
The five-time Grammy winner also joked that “someone should’ve warned” her not to wear heels to visit the monument
Lauren Sanchez joined her her son Nikko and his girlfriend as she rocked a white suit with an intricate lace corset at Forbes Power Summit. See the gorgeous outfit here...
Been caught sparring: A concert by the reunited Jane’s Addiction in Boston came to a sudden end Friday night when a clearly enraged Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro — and was restrained by crew members, still appearing physically agitated as he was hustled offstage. Multiple audience members shared their dramatic video …
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
One employee is seen holding the suspect back at a Panera location in Glendale, Colorado, while another bonks him four times with a metal pizza peel.