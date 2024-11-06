2024 California proposition election results: Prop 4 climate bond passes
California voters are projected by The Associated Press to approve a measure that would create a bond for funding toward climate change-related initiatives.
California voters are projected by The Associated Press to approve a measure that would create a bond for funding toward climate change-related initiatives.
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people.
Donald Trump's niece posted two sentences online.
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
During his nearly 25-minute address, Trump claimed a “mandate” for his agenda and gave glimpses into the figures who could shape his administration.
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert—among Donald Trump’s most ardent and extreme backers—raised eyebrows when she declared that “we must rally behind President Trump to secure his third term” after she won another term in Congress on Tuesday night. The Constitution limits presidents to serving two terms. Although Boebert’s comment on Facebook seemed to express hope that Trump would somehow remain in office beyond 2028, it’s also possible she actually intended to falsely suggest that Trump had won a thi
The male faces of America’s first 44 presidents flashed across the big screen one after the other in black and white, before the sound of breaking glass filled the arena, revealing Hillary Clinton’s smiling face in full technicolor. The message to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 was clear. As the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, Clinton was destined to break the glass ceiling that had stood firm since George Washington took his oath on the balcony o
Fox News host Bret Baier was discussing the future of the Republican Party at the time.
Kamala Harris' path slammed shut as Donald Trump won Wisconsin, his fourth swing state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction.
Anger and soul-searching took hold of the Democratic Party early on Wednesday morning, after Vice President Kamala Harris suffered an election loss that left some party officials and voters dumbfounded. Harris was the self-styled underdog against her Republican rival, Donald Trump, having joined the race barely three months ago, but the nature of her loss has some Democrats asking questions about the future of the party. The sharpest criticism contained accusations that the party had lied to its supporters about President Joe Biden's mental fitness until a disastrous TV debate with Trump in June raised alarm bells and ultimately led to the president exiting the race.
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.
Allan Lichtman, who predicted 9 of 10 elections, told USA TODAY he was taking time to assess why he was wrong.
Statistics guru Nate Silver has thrown in the towel early this election night. Silver, 46, shared an update to his popular Substack just before 10:30 p.m. to announce he was pulling his prediction model, in part because it wasn’t “capturing the story of this election night well.” “Something like The New York Times Needle is a much better product,” he conceded.
UPDATE, with full video added: The View cohosts – all of whom, including Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, supported Kamala Harris for president – reacted today with varying degrees of anger, disappointment and optimism to the victory of Donald Trump. “So, what happened last night?,” joked moderator Whoopi Goldberg to kick off the Hot Topics discussion. …