2024 CMA Awards red carpet: Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and more step out in style to celebrate country music's biggest night

From cape dresses to tulle skirts, country music artists added sparkle to the awards show lineup.

The 2024 CMA Awards serve as the stage for some of country music’s most spectacular outfits.

With Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson co-hosting the event, this year’s awards show promises an array of standout sartorial moments. Ahead of the annual celebration, which is hosting country musicians including Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Kelsea Ballerini, the stars showed off their dazzling looks on the red carpet outside of the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

In 2007, 17-year-old Taylor Swift, who took home the award for Entertainer of the Year, looked dreamy in a shiny gold gown. Canadian country sensation Shania Twain wore a slinky spaghetti-strapped dress with silver accents to the 2003 awards show, while the Chicks put on a sparkly display in coordinating beaded ensembles at the 2000 ceremony.

Country music’s biggest night often inspires a spectacular show of fashion. Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 2024 awards show.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves proved once again that she’s a fashionable force to be reckoned with when she arrived on the 2024 CMAs red carpet. The “Deeper Well" singer stunned in a periwinkle gown with a bustier bodice, feathered sleeves and crystal tear-drop embellishments. This year, Musgraves is up for three awards.

Kacey Musgraves. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Country star Miranda Lambert looked chic in an off-the-shoulder black gown when she attended the 2024 CMAs with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Simone Biles

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles put on a sparkly display in a silver floor-length gown.

Simone Biles. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Shaboozey

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker Shaboozey showed off his sartorial prowess on the CMAs red carpet. The 29-year-old singer, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, stepped out in a light pistachio-colored suit with statement black stitching.

Shaboozey. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims wore a striped gold-and-black poncho, which he paired with a fringed cowboy hat.

Teddy Swims. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini, accompanied by boyfriend and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, made a serious statement on the CMAs red carpet. The 31-year-old country songstress, who is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, sparkled in a silver frock with a high neckline.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. (Jason Davis/WireImage)

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson donned an effortlessly cool, monochromatic ensemble. Wilson, whose five nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, was red carpet-ready in a tailored suit jacket with delicate embellishments and sheer, wide-legged pants. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat.

Lainey Wilson. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton

At this year’s CMAs, Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, hit the red carpet in style. In the running for five awards tonight, the “White Horse” crooner kept it classic in an all-black suit and tan-colored cowboy hat. Morgane donned a structured black minidress with a statement train.

Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ashley McBryde

Female vocalist of the year nominee Ashley McBryde wore a dark pink cape dress with silver appliques on the shoulders.

Ashley McBryde. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley

Ella Langley brought the drama when she walked the CMAs red carpet. The “You Look Like Love to Me” singer, who took home the 2024 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year, wore an ethereal, all-black gown with delicate lace detailing and ruffled, floor-length sleeves.

Ella Langley. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney

At the 2024 CMAs, Megan Moroney, who is nominated for three awards including Female Vocalist of the Year, donned a bright blue strapless gown with a voluminous tulle skirt.

Megan Moroney. (Jason Davis/WireImage)

Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan

Event co-host Luke Bryan arrived at the ceremony with his wife, Caroline. While the “Mind of a Country Boy” singer opted for a pinstripe suit, Caroline stunned in a sparkly blue gown with floral appliques.

Caroline Bryan and Luke Bryan. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Taylor Frankie Paul

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul wore a fitted gown with silver sequined detailing.

Taylor Frankie Paul. (Jason Davis/WireImage)

Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat arrived at the 2024 CMA Awards in a black velvet gown with an asymmetrical, iridescent overlay. The floor-length gown also featured a dramatic thigh-high slit.

Colbie Caillat. Jason Davis/WireImage)

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee stepped out in a monochromatic pantsuit, which she accessorized with statement green earrings.