2024 Detroit Lions breaking records
The 2024 Detroit Lions are celebrating success and breaking records as they move through the season with a feeling that they can beat anyone
The 2024 Detroit Lions are celebrating success and breaking records as they move through the season with a feeling that they can beat anyone
Say what you want about Daniel Jones as a professional quarterback. He's still a human being with feelings, and he deserves a lot better from the New York Giants as they unsubtly end his tenure as their starter
The newest Chiefs kicker has quite a backstory.
This Bruins superstar gave an honest response about Jim Montgomery being fired.
The 2024 CMAs featured country music's best stars taking home hardware, but of course, co-host Peyton Manning couldn't resist making a football joke like he did last year. This time, fellow co-host Lainey Wilson talked about Kelsea Ballerini and Noah
"Thursday Night Football" in Week 12 features an AFC North matchup. Here's what to know about TNF this week.
As if the New York Jets weren't already a dumpster fire this year, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday night that showed even more signs
Lamar Jackson hates playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is not a reflection of the intensity of the rivalry between Balti
The are nights when the names of the scouts in attendance to watch the Montreal Canadiens play at the Bell Centre don't make you think twice, but on Monday night, there was a name that raised eyebrows.
By firing Joe Douglas on Tuesday, the Jets signaled they're done with this era. So why should New York have Aaron Rodgers hang around?
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
Stan Bowman and Kris Knoblauch provide insight into Kasperi Kapanen's game.
Sure, put Notre Dame in the playoff, but what business do the Irish have hosting a first-round game? It's seems the committee has been bamboozled.
The 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards took place in Naples, Florida on Wednesday -- and they were streamed live on Peacock for the fir
Only one game in Week 12 features two teams with winning records: "The Harbowl."
The Oilers are going with the nuclear option in Ottawa as they try to spark their moribund offence.
For the first time all season, there's a new No. 1 in our NFL power rankings after the Chiefs lost to the Bills. But how far does Kansas City fall?
Aaron Rodgers sat in front of a packed auditorium at the New York Jets' facility and shared an observation a few generations of frustrated fans knew all too well.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's partnership with State Farm has brought us a brand-new commercial featuring the WNBA superstar. Clark and Jake from State Farm appeared in this new adve
Alex Ovechkin is week-to-week for the Capitals, and though it's not ideal, it gives the team a chance to show that it can make do without its captain.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.