2024 Detroit Tree Lighting: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know
The 2024 Detroit Tree Lighting will take place on Friday night in Downtown Detroit. WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the tree lighting.
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daughters' k
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss told a judge that Giuliani should be held in civil contempt.
Susan Smith, a South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole after she appeared before the board for the first time on Wednesday. On Oct. 25, 1994, Smith, then 23 years old, strapped her sons -- 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander -- into their car seats and let the car roll into a lake near her home. At first, Smith lied to police and said a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons.
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
"It used to be what we'd do in the summer as kids...I won't be surprised if it's dead within 50 years."
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
Christopher Felizardo and Jeremiah Averitt, both 19, pleaded guilty to their involvement in the July 6, 2022, killing of Iyana Ussery.
Charlie Dent, who was once chair of the House ethics committee, was calling for the release of the ethics report on Matt Gaetz.
Charles is also working hard at getting the royal removed from an estate at Windsor Castle.
A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s
Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, the man who stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a TTC subway station in 2023, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was on his way home with a friend on March 25 of that year when he was attacked at Keele Station in the city's west end. The stabbing was unprovoked, according to an agreed statement of facts — though text messages from the killer's phone suggest he was planning to kill someone that night.O'Brien-Tobin, a 22-year-old from Newf
Ontario Provincial Police investigators are searching for a number of suspects after an armed robbery that happened after a man was rear-ended on a highway in Brampton Tuesday evening.The incident took place around 8 p.m., police said in a news release, in the northbound lanes of Highway 410. The victim — a 20-year-old man from the Brampton area — was just north of Bovaird Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind by another driver, police say."The driver did what he's supposed to do and he
A 15-year-old Saskatoon girl accused of lighting a high school classmate on fire in September is facing two new charges.The teen is alleged to have uttered threats and assaulted an adult in November, while she was in custody. She remains behind bars.The 15-year-old injured in the fire incident remains in hospital.The accused, who was 14 at the time of the alleged fire attack, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18. She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.The Crown gave notice a
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigative report made public late Wednesday.
A parole board decided unanimously Wednesday that Susan Smith should remain in prison, despite her plea that God has forgiven her for infamously killing her two young sons 30 years ago by rolling her car into a South Carolina lake while they were strapped in their car seats. It was the first parole hearing for Smith, 53, who is serving a life sentence after a jury convicted her of murder but decided to spare her the death penalty. Smith made her case by video link from prison.