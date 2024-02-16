2024 election: How a long-game approach could be Nikki Haley’s best chance at the GOP nomination

Nikki Haley has yet to pull out a win in the Republican presidential primary contest, and there’s little to suggest she’ll reverse that trend when she next faces former President Donald Trump in South Carolina on Feb. 24. However, the former U.N. ambassador has said she’ll stay in the race through Super Tuesday — when 874 delegates, or nearly three-quarters of the 1,215 delegates needed to win the GOP nomination — are on the table. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains how Haley’s decision to forge ahead could reveal a long-game strategy and put her at the front of the line should Trump’s legal issues catch up to him.