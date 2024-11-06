2024 election results: Newcomer Tyler Morton wins Lexington’s District 1 council seat

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Tayna Fogle and challenger Tyler Morton faced each other in the November general election.

Once again, District 1 on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council will have a fresh voice.

With 285 of 286 Fayette County precincts reporting, Tyler Morton was leading incumbent candidate Tayna Fogle, according to unofficial results, with 58% of the vote.

Fogle served one term on council after James Brown left his seat to pursue an at-large position.

“I am overfilled with joy and gratitude to the constituents of the 1st District for believing in our vision,” Morton said after winning the council seat. “That vision for a unified 1st District, one with accessible leadership and more information and resources to share.”

The 1st District includes parts of downtown Lexington north of Main Street and extends to Interstate 75. It encompasses neighborhoods along Newtown Pike, North Broadway and North Limestone.

Morton’s win means the district once again has a political newcomer in office, as Morton has never held an elected position.

He promised to immediately start working to address homelessness, gun safety and traffic safety and understanding the root causes of those problems.

Along with decreasing gun violence and improving road safety, Morton said he will be accessible. He touted transparency as one of his campaign promises, saying he will work to represent the voice of every minority in the district.

“There must be wraparound services tailored to the community — addressing those most at risk of committing crimes, committing violence, or most at risk of being a victim of violence — and making sure that they have all the unique services needed in that area,” he said.

Morton also wants to put more speed bumps and traffic signs in the 1st District to discourage speeding.

Fogle prioritized traffic safety during her term, erecting multiple pedestrian crosswalks near district schools to make safer routes for students.

After hearing Tuesday’s results, she congratulated Morton and said everything is in God’s plan. She will stay engaged with local government through her work with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, a grassroots community organization.

“I’ve just been doing the work that I’ve always done, and I will always continue to stand for the people in my full-time position at Kentuckians for the Commonwealth,” she said. “I just did the everyday work. I’m not going to stop. I still am here to work for the people.”

Fogle said she hopes the council will put people before finances looking into the future.

“I still believe that the 1st District is not for sale. I’m really afraid of the downtown master plan,” she said.