2024 election results: Rep. Andy Barr cruises to seventh term in Lexington’s 6th District

Lexington-area Republican Congressman Andy Barr easily clinched a seventh term in office representing Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

The 51-year-old Barr crushed Democratic candidate Randy Cravens, an airline information technology professional who struggled to raise money and craft a compelling case for voters to oust the incumbent.

With an estimated 81% of votes cast, Barr won 62% of the vote to Cravens’ 38%.

As a congressman Barr has focused on issues such as inflation, border security, financial services and rural community banking as well as focusing on Kentucky’s signature industries like thoroughbred breeding and horseracing.

Two years ago, Barr reached 63% of the vote, notching a 29-point margin victory. Barr hasn’t faced a competitive race since 2018, when Amy McGrath clawed within 3.2% of him.

Barr, who first took office in 2013, has, like many Republicans, has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump in recent years and is expected to remain a loyal ally if Trump is reelected.

If Republicans maintain control of the House, he is expected to seek the chairmanship of the powerful House Financial Services Committee.

He is competing with Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas, Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga and Arkansas Rep. French Hill.

With Kentucky’s senior U.S. Senator, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expected to retire following this term, Barr is seen as a likely U.S. Senate candidate in 2026.