2024 election: Will third-party candidates play a major role in November?
With many Americans unhappy with the prospect of a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump, the prospect of a third-party candidate could end up being an attractive alternative for some voters — but whether or not that translates into a significant impact at the polls this November remains to be seen. Yahoo News Chief National correspondent Jon Ward explains the uphill battle third-party and independent candidates have in breaking through to the public.