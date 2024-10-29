2024 election updates: Preview of what Harris will say in her DC 'closing argument'

ALEXANDRA HUTZLER, IVAN PEREIRA, MEREDITH DELISO, TAL AXELROD and EMILY CHANG
·7 min read

As the race reaches one week until Election Day, Kamala Harris is set to deliver her "closing argument" Tuesday night on The Ellipse -- in the same spot where Donald Trump rallied his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, to march on the U.S. Capitol nearby.

Trump tried to preempt Harris's remarks, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning at Mar-a-Lago after declaring he's "the opposite of a Nazi" on Monday night in Georgia. He holds a rally later in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where there is a large population of Puerto Rican Americans.


Latest Developments


Oct 29, 5:01 PM

Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr. appeals to be removed from 2 state ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Tuesday evening Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s request for an injunction ordering the Wisconsin Election Commission to use stickers to cover his name on the state's presidential ballot.

The court did not elaborate on its decision in a single-sentence order and there were no noted dissents.

The court also denied Kennedy's appeal that sought to make Michigan reprint election ballots without his name.

The court did not elaborate on the decision, however, Justice Neil Gorsuch, in the sole noted dissent, indicated that he would have granted the injunction.

Gorsuch cited as his rationale the reasons given by several dissenting conservative members of a federal appeals court panel which had earlier weighed the case.

That minority in the appeals court had concluded that denying a federal candidate the ability to withdraw from the ballot may have infringed on his First Amendment rights.


Oct 29, 4:54 PM

Harris to spend election night at Howard University: Sources

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend election night at Howard University, her alma mater, two sources familiar with the planning told ABC News.

Harris graduated from the Washington, D.C., HBCU in 1986.

She used the campus to practice for ABC News's debate in August and occasionally worked from an office on campus while campaigning during her 2019 bid for the presidency.

-ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim


Oct 29, 5:06 PM

Florida election worker fired after ballots fell out of truck

An election worker in Miami-Dade County, Florida, was fired after a sealed bag of ballots fell out of a truck, according to election officials.

The Miami-Dade County Elections Department said in a statement Tuesday that the worker forgot to lock the back of a truck and as they drove off, one sealed bag fell out, containing completed ballots from early voting. Residents who observed the incident in real time recovered the bag and drove the items to a local police station.

PHOTO: A person shows an 'I voted' sticker after she cast her vote at the Palmetto Bay library in the early voting for the 2024 US presidential election in Miami, Oct. 29, 2024. (Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock )
PHOTO: A person shows an 'I voted' sticker after she cast her vote at the Palmetto Bay library in the early voting for the 2024 US presidential election in Miami, Oct. 29, 2024. (Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock )

Despite the incident occurring due to human error, the employee was terminated, the county officials said. All the ballots were accounted for.

“While unintentional, the Elections Department has a zero tolerance for error and therefore the employee was terminated,” the statement said.

-ABC News' Laura Romero


Oct 29, 4:45 PM

Biden says he'll be watching Harris' speech: 'It's her night'

President Joe Biden, during a stop at a local ice cream shop in Maryland, told ABC News' Justin Gomez he will be tuning into Harris' speech tonight at the Ellipse.

When asked why he is not attending, Biden responded: "Because it's for her. Because it's her night."


Oct 29, 4:11 PM

A preview of what Harris will say in her Ellipse speech

According to excerpts of Harris' speech, as prepared for delivery, she will go after Trump for the dark language he has used to describe his political opponents and pitch herself in contrast as someone who will govern for all Americans.

"Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls 'the enemy from within.' This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better," she will say.

Harris will describe Trump as "unstable" and "obsessed with revenge."

"But America, I am here tonight to say: that’s not who we are," Harris will say.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oct. 28, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oct. 28, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

She will then pivot to her optimistic plan for improving people's lives.

"I offer a different path. And I ask for your vote. And here is my pledge to you: I pledge to seek common ground and common sense solutions to make your lives better. I am not looking to score political points. I am looking to make progress," she will say.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie


Oct 29, 4:11 PM

Jennifer Lopez to campaign with Harris this week

The Harris campaign announced Jennifer Lopez will give remarks in Las Vegas on Thursday. The event will also feature a performance by Maná.

Lopez was one of several Hispanic celebrities to show support for Harris this week after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends the 'Unstoppable' photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest on Oct. 26, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends the 'Unstoppable' photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest on Oct. 26, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)


Oct 29, 3:15 PM

North Carolina sees above-average turnout in counties impacted by Helene

Nearly 3.2 million North Carolinians -- more than 40% of the state’s registered voters -- have voted in the 2024 general election.

Notably, voter turnout in the 25 western North Carolina counties hardest hit by Hurricane Helene is outpacing the overall state turnout rate. The high turnout rate comes as Republican state legislators have raised concerns about voting access in western North Carolina.

Following Helene, the North Carolina State Board of Elections passed a series of measures to expand voting access in the counties impacted by the storm.

Early in-person voting in the state has increased by 2% compared to 2020.

-ABC News' Peter Charalambous


Oct 29, 3:05 PM

Harris' closing argument has been years in the making, former staffers say

Three people who worked with Harris for more than a decade believe there will be threads in her speech tonight to the type of argument Harris has been building since Trump won in 2016.

It's not just a 100-day campaign, they said.

PHOTO: Kamala Harris merchandise is displayed ahead of Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's speech on the Ellipse, in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Kamala Harris merchandise is displayed ahead of Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's speech on the Ellipse, in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

While they have not seen her remarks, they say several previous speeches and moments best represent the case she's built.

Those include the first big speech she gave the night Trump won the presidency in 2016, which was the same night she was elected to the U.S. Senate. In it, she vowed to fight for reproductive rights and said she believed the nation was at an inflection point.

“Let’s remember what Corretta Scott King told us so long ago, she famously said the fight for civil rights, the fight for justice, the fight for equality must be fought and won -- sí se puede! -- must be fought and won, that fight for civil rights must be fought and won with each generation," Harris said in those remarks.

-ABC News' Zohreen Shah


Oct 29, 3:08 PM

Preparations underway for Harris' speech in DC

Fencing has been installed ahead of Harris' speech at the Ellipse in Washington.

PHOTO: A view shows the White House between panels of a non-scalable fence around the perimeter of the Ellipse where Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to hold an event in Washington, Oct. 28, 2024. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters)
PHOTO: A view shows the White House between panels of a non-scalable fence around the perimeter of the Ellipse where Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to hold an event in Washington, Oct. 28, 2024. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters)

Metropolitan police estimate up to 52,000 people may attend the rally.

The event, for which gates open at 3 p.m. ET, has been advertised to Harris supporters with push alerts, emails and online ads.

PHOTO: People wait in line for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's speech on the Ellipse just south of the White House in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: People wait in line for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's speech on the Ellipse just south of the White House in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The Secret Service said in a statement to ABC News that it is “working closely with our federal and local partners to ensure the safety and security of Vice President Harris and all attendees at the campaign event on Tuesday at the White House Ellipse.

Several protest groups have announced plans to protest Harris’ speech, including a large group of anti-war and pro-Palestinian protesters from several well known Washington-based groups.

-ABC News' Beatrice Peterson


Oct 29, 2:28 PM

In Michigan, Vance says Trump wouldn't give Musk's Tesla preferential treatment

Campaigning in Michigan, Sen. JD Vance was asked if, given Elon Musk's involvement in Trump's campaign, a Trump administration would give preferential treatment to Musk's Tesla over Detroit's Big Three automakers -- General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis.

Vance said no.

PHOTO: Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio arrives to speak at Center Courts during a campaign rally, Oct. 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Paul Sancya/AP)
PHOTO: Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio arrives to speak at Center Courts during a campaign rally, Oct. 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Since 2008, Saginaw County and Michigan have voted for the person who would win the presidential election. Asked by local reporters how important carrying Saginaw County and Michigan is for a path to 270 electoral votes, Vance said it was "extremely important."

"Michigan is one of, if not the very most important battleground state," Vance said.

Michigan is home to thousands of Big Three employees.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court rejects push to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from ballot in two swing states

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the presidential ballot in two battleground states. Kennedy wanted to get off the ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan after dropping his independent bid and endorsing Republican Donald Trump in the tight contest. Michigan and Wisconsin said removing his name now, with early voting underway days before the election, would be impossible.

  • AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

    Harris reaches for a big moment in her closing argument for 'turning the page' on Trump

  • Kamala Harris to remind voters of Jan. 6 attack in 'closing argument' at Ellipse

    In her closing argument to voters, Harris will tell voters they have two paths on Election Day: delivering for Americans or grievances and retribution

  • Meta has the AI lead among social media stocks: Analyst

    Are you looking to invest in social media stocks? JPM Securities managing director & equity research analyst Andrew Boone shares his insights on the sector with Market Domination. As companies like Reddit (RDDT), Snapchat (SNAP), and Meta (META) prepare to report quarterly earnings this week, AI monetization is expected to play a significant role. Boone highlights that Meta has emerged as the industry leader in AI implementation, noting they have "proven to be the most mature" in utilizing AI and "LLMs broadly speaking." This success, he explains, stems from their ability to deliver "contextually relevant engaging content." "We really like product-led stories," Boone states, pointing to Meta's consistent execution in leveraging AI to drive user engagement. Looking ahead, he remains optimistic about the sector's potential. "I think just stepping back, if you think about the broad gains across just LLM development that we're constantly hearing about, I see no reason why that wouldn't continue in terms of this quarter as well into the next few years." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination&nbsp;here. This post was written by Angel Smith

  • Elon Musk, Melania Trump, & Dana White Speak at MSG Trump Rally

    Elon Musk, Melania Trump, and UFC president Dana White were seen taking the stage at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on Sunday, October 27.Trump sold out the stadium, drawing around 19,500 supporters. Among the speakers rallying behind the former president, just days before the November 5 election, was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said that if Trump won, “America is going to reach heights it has never seen before.”Melania Trump, the former president’s wife, also participated in the rally, introducing the night’s most anticipated moment when the Republican Party candidate took the stage.“I will end inflation, I will stop the invasion of criminals entering our country,” Trump said. “And I will bring back the American Dream. We need the American Dream to come back home.”The rally was marked by controversy as comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparked backlash by calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Trump campaign advisor Daniella Alvarez later told Forbes that the “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Credit: Donald J Trump via Storyful

  • Trump hits Harris ahead of her 'closing argument' speech at the Ellipse

    Former President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday, swiped at Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

  • Election 2024 Latest: With 1 week to go, Harris heads to Washington and Trump stumps in Pennsylvania

    Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her campaign’s “closing argument” Tuesday from the same spot in Washington where former President Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One week out from Election Day, Harris’ address from the grassy Ellipse near the White House is designed to encourage Americans to visualize their alternate futures if she or Trump takes over the Oval Office in less than three months. Trump opened his remarks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday morning by saying Harris is running on a “campaign of destruction” and “of absolute hate,” accusing her team of “perhaps even trying to destroy our country.”

  • Trump accuses Harris of ‘campaign of hate’ amid backlash to his rally rhetoric

    Former President Trump on Tuesday accused Vice President Harris of running a “campaign of hate” for the White House, even as he has called his opponents the “enemy from within” and as his allies are under fire for racist and sexist attacks in recent days. The former president addressed a room of supporters at his…

  • Where is Donald Trump today? Republican candidate to talk to press, speak in PA

    Donald Trump is scheduled to address the press in Florida before heading to Allentown, Pennsylvania for rally. See latest news from the campaign.

  • Live updates: Donald Trump slams Kamala Harris hours ahead of her closing speech in DC

    Vice President Harris is delivering a closing argument to voters in Washington D.C. while former President Trump is minimizing damage from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico remarks, and his campaign is seeking to distance him from the comment.

  • Jon Stewart defends Tony Hinchcliffe after racist joke controversy at Trump rally

    Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe received backlash after calling Puerto Rico ‘a floating island of garbage’ at Trump’s rally in New York City

  • The Case for Kamala Harris in a Burning World

    The race between Harris and Trump is not about saving the planet. It’s about saving ourselves

  • Geraldo Rivera Warns Latino Men What A Vote For Donald Trump Really Means

    "F**k these racists," the former Fox News personality also wrote about offensive comments at the ex-president's Madison Square Garden rally.

  • In a small Wisconsin church, Trump's threat of refugee crackdown looms

    On a fall Sunday in the U.S. election battleground state of Wisconsin, Masomo Rugama and fellow Congolese community members danced and sang to worship songs in their native Kinyamulenge. This Congolese church is one of several in the city of Appleton that have sprung up to serve a growing number of refugees who have settled there after fleeing the war-torn African nation. Rugama, 31, came to the United States in 2016 after six years in a refugee camp in Uganda.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump After Most Awkward Public Melania Moment Yet

    The late night host spotted a "positively smoldering" moment for the former first couple.

  • Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot

    A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.

  • Melania Trump Tries Cheek-Kissing Her Way Back to the White House

    Donald Trump’s October Surprise arrived at Madison Square Garden Sunday night in the flesh: his wife, the notoriously aloof former first lady, Melania Trump, who appeared quite intent on making a return to the White House after months of avoiding the campaign trail. “It is you who are the heartbeat of this great metropolis. It is you who are the pulse of this America,” she told MAGA rally-goers, who had begun gathering inside MSG at Noon on Sunday. “Yet New York City is unforgiving. In fact our

  • Fox News Host Bluntly Cuts Down Jeanine Pirro's Hypocritical Gripe In 6 Words

    Jeanine Pirro said she's stressed about "the left's reaction" if Donald Trump wins the election.

  • Vulgar billboard that showed Kamala Harris in a sexual position removed from Ohio highway

    ‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said

  • Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All

    The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.