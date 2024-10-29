2024 election updates: Preview of what Harris will say in her DC 'closing argument'

As the race reaches one week until Election Day, Kamala Harris is set to deliver her "closing argument" Tuesday night on The Ellipse -- in the same spot where Donald Trump rallied his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, to march on the U.S. Capitol nearby.

Trump tried to preempt Harris's remarks, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning at Mar-a-Lago after declaring he's "the opposite of a Nazi" on Monday night in Georgia. He holds a rally later in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where there is a large population of Puerto Rican Americans.





Latest Developments





Oct 29, 5:01 PM

Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr. appeals to be removed from 2 state ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Tuesday evening Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s request for an injunction ordering the Wisconsin Election Commission to use stickers to cover his name on the state's presidential ballot.



The court did not elaborate on its decision in a single-sentence order and there were no noted dissents.



The court also denied Kennedy's appeal that sought to make Michigan reprint election ballots without his name.



The court did not elaborate on the decision, however, Justice Neil Gorsuch, in the sole noted dissent, indicated that he would have granted the injunction.



Gorsuch cited as his rationale the reasons given by several dissenting conservative members of a federal appeals court panel which had earlier weighed the case.



That minority in the appeals court had concluded that denying a federal candidate the ability to withdraw from the ballot may have infringed on his First Amendment rights.





Oct 29, 4:54 PM

Harris to spend election night at Howard University: Sources

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend election night at Howard University, her alma mater, two sources familiar with the planning told ABC News.



Harris graduated from the Washington, D.C., HBCU in 1986.



She used the campus to practice for ABC News's debate in August and occasionally worked from an office on campus while campaigning during her 2019 bid for the presidency.



-ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim





Oct 29, 5:06 PM

Florida election worker fired after ballots fell out of truck

An election worker in Miami-Dade County, Florida, was fired after a sealed bag of ballots fell out of a truck, according to election officials.



The Miami-Dade County Elections Department said in a statement Tuesday that the worker forgot to lock the back of a truck and as they drove off, one sealed bag fell out, containing completed ballots from early voting. Residents who observed the incident in real time recovered the bag and drove the items to a local police station.

PHOTO: A person shows an 'I voted' sticker after she cast her vote at the Palmetto Bay library in the early voting for the 2024 US presidential election in Miami, Oct. 29, 2024. (Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock )

Despite the incident occurring due to human error, the employee was terminated, the county officials said. All the ballots were accounted for.



“While unintentional, the Elections Department has a zero tolerance for error and therefore the employee was terminated,” the statement said.



-ABC News' Laura Romero





Oct 29, 4:45 PM

Biden says he'll be watching Harris' speech: 'It's her night'

President Joe Biden, during a stop at a local ice cream shop in Maryland, told ABC News' Justin Gomez he will be tuning into Harris' speech tonight at the Ellipse.



When asked why he is not attending, Biden responded: "Because it's for her. Because it's her night."





Oct 29, 4:11 PM

A preview of what Harris will say in her Ellipse speech

According to excerpts of Harris' speech, as prepared for delivery, she will go after Trump for the dark language he has used to describe his political opponents and pitch herself in contrast as someone who will govern for all Americans.



"Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls 'the enemy from within.' This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better," she will say.



Harris will describe Trump as "unstable" and "obsessed with revenge."



"But America, I am here tonight to say: that’s not who we are," Harris will say.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oct. 28, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

She will then pivot to her optimistic plan for improving people's lives.



"I offer a different path. And I ask for your vote. And here is my pledge to you: I pledge to seek common ground and common sense solutions to make your lives better. I am not looking to score political points. I am looking to make progress," she will say.



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie





Oct 29, 4:11 PM

Jennifer Lopez to campaign with Harris this week

The Harris campaign announced Jennifer Lopez will give remarks in Las Vegas on Thursday. The event will also feature a performance by Maná.



Lopez was one of several Hispanic celebrities to show support for Harris this week after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends the 'Unstoppable' photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest on Oct. 26, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)





Oct 29, 3:15 PM

North Carolina sees above-average turnout in counties impacted by Helene

Nearly 3.2 million North Carolinians -- more than 40% of the state’s registered voters -- have voted in the 2024 general election.



Notably, voter turnout in the 25 western North Carolina counties hardest hit by Hurricane Helene is outpacing the overall state turnout rate. The high turnout rate comes as Republican state legislators have raised concerns about voting access in western North Carolina.



Following Helene, the North Carolina State Board of Elections passed a series of measures to expand voting access in the counties impacted by the storm.



Early in-person voting in the state has increased by 2% compared to 2020.



-ABC News' Peter Charalambous





Oct 29, 3:05 PM

Harris' closing argument has been years in the making, former staffers say

Three people who worked with Harris for more than a decade believe there will be threads in her speech tonight to the type of argument Harris has been building since Trump won in 2016.



It's not just a 100-day campaign, they said.

PHOTO: Kamala Harris merchandise is displayed ahead of Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's speech on the Ellipse, in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

While they have not seen her remarks, they say several previous speeches and moments best represent the case she's built.



Those include the first big speech she gave the night Trump won the presidency in 2016, which was the same night she was elected to the U.S. Senate. In it, she vowed to fight for reproductive rights and said she believed the nation was at an inflection point.



“Let’s remember what Corretta Scott King told us so long ago, she famously said the fight for civil rights, the fight for justice, the fight for equality must be fought and won -- sí se puede! -- must be fought and won, that fight for civil rights must be fought and won with each generation," Harris said in those remarks.



-ABC News' Zohreen Shah





Oct 29, 3:08 PM

Preparations underway for Harris' speech in DC

Fencing has been installed ahead of Harris' speech at the Ellipse in Washington.

PHOTO: A view shows the White House between panels of a non-scalable fence around the perimeter of the Ellipse where Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to hold an event in Washington, Oct. 28, 2024. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters)

Metropolitan police estimate up to 52,000 people may attend the rally.

The event, for which gates open at 3 p.m. ET, has been advertised to Harris supporters with push alerts, emails and online ads.

PHOTO: People wait in line for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's speech on the Ellipse just south of the White House in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The Secret Service said in a statement to ABC News that it is “working closely with our federal and local partners to ensure the safety and security of Vice President Harris and all attendees at the campaign event on Tuesday at the White House Ellipse.



Several protest groups have announced plans to protest Harris’ speech, including a large group of anti-war and pro-Palestinian protesters from several well known Washington-based groups.



-ABC News' Beatrice Peterson





Oct 29, 2:28 PM

In Michigan, Vance says Trump wouldn't give Musk's Tesla preferential treatment

Campaigning in Michigan, Sen. JD Vance was asked if, given Elon Musk's involvement in Trump's campaign, a Trump administration would give preferential treatment to Musk's Tesla over Detroit's Big Three automakers -- General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis.



Vance said no.

PHOTO: Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio arrives to speak at Center Courts during a campaign rally, Oct. 29, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Since 2008, Saginaw County and Michigan have voted for the person who would win the presidential election. Asked by local reporters how important carrying Saginaw County and Michigan is for a path to 270 electoral votes, Vance said it was "extremely important."



"Michigan is one of, if not the very most important battleground state," Vance said.



Michigan is home to thousands of Big Three employees.



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

