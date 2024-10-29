2024 election updates: Trump says Michelle Obama was 'nasty' to him

As we head into the final full week of campaigning before Election Day, the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows Kamala Harris with a slight 51-47% lead over Donald Trump among likely voters nationally -- but the polls in the battleground states remain essentially deadlocked within the margin of error.

Fallout continues over racist comments made at Trump's big rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and Harris is preparing for her "closing argument" Tuesday night on the Ellipse near the Capitol and White House in Washington.





Latest Developments





Oct 28, 9:09 PM

Harris in hot mic moment says her campaign is struggling with male voters

During a stop in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at Trak-Houz Bar & Grill where Vice President Kamala Harris and the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, were grabbing a beer, a hot mic caught Harris discussing that her campaign is struggling with male voters.



“So, everyone agrees that we need to move the ground with men,” Harris said. She goes on to look around at the cameras, saying, "Oh, we have microphones in here just listening to everything. I didn't realize that. We just told all the family secrets. S---," she said while laughing.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage during a campaign rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

On the record, Harris flat-out rejects that she has any issues with male voters. ”It’s not what I see in terms of my rallies, in terms of the interactions I’m having with people in communities and on the ground,” Harris said at a campaign stop in Philadelphia last week.



"What I am seeing is in equal measure, men and women talking about their concerns about the future of our democracy, talking about the fact that they want a president who leads with optimism and takes on the challenges that we face, whether it be grocery prices or investing in small businesses or home ownership," Harris said at the time.



The vice president's campaign has notably been doing extensive outreach to male voters. The campaign announced on Sunday that they were focusing on outreach during NFL games, 3v3 games and Twitch streams to mobilize and activate fans. They also launched Athletes for Harris, co-chaired by Magic Johnson, and have placed ads on fantasy sports, sports betting and sports news sites in an effort to close the gap with male voters.





Oct 28, 8:31 PM

Vance suggests American World War II soldiers would vote for Trump

During his second campaign event Monday, vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance accused Vice President Kamala Harris of doubling down on "divisive rhetoric" and displayed images of American World War II soldiers landing at Normandy in 1944.



"What the Democrats have decided to do in this last week of the campaign is to double down on the most divisive rhetoric, I think, that we have ever seen from a major party presidential candidate in my lifetime," Vance told the crowd in Racine, Wisconsin.



Flanked by two monitors while talking to a crowd of about 200 people, Vance showed photos of troops landing at the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in 1944.



Vance questioned what those soldiers would think of Harris and her policies.

These guys weren't fighting to open the borders of their own nation or give taxpayer funded sex changes to illegal aliens. Sorry! pic.twitter.com/NuSHlGIpdJ — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 28, 2024





"Do you think that those men who saved a continent, and I would say, saved the world for freedom and liberty? Do you think that they were fighting to open the southern border of their own country? Do you think that those men were fighting for taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for illegal aliens?" Vance asked the crowd.



"I'd like Kamala Harris to go back in time and hop on that boat and say that she wants taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for illegal aliens. And I'd like to hear the response of those brave men," Vance said.





Oct 28, 8:07 PM

Trump says 'I'm not a Nazi, I'm the opposite of a Nazi'

During his campaign event in Atlanta on Monday, Trump responded to claims his rhetoric can be likened to fascist beliefs, saying "I'm not a Nazi."



"The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who isn't voting for her is a Nazi," Trump told the crowd.



"I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump said.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion, Oct. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

During a CNN town hall last week, Harris was asked if she thought Trump was a fascist and replied, "Yes, I do."



Harris went on to say American voters don't want "a president of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist."





Oct 28, 7:57 PM

Trump says Michelle Obama was ‘nasty’ to him

Trump told a rally in Atlanta on Monday that Michelle Obama has been “nasty” to him.



“You know who’s nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” he said. “I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, she opened up a little bit of a little bit of a box, she opened up a little bit of something. There she was nasty. Shouldn't be that way.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion, in Atlanta, Oct. 28, 2024. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

“That was a big mistake that she made,” he added.



Obama attacked Trump while stumping for Harris in Michigan on Saturday, telling the crowd, “I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala’s answers from interviews that he doesn’t even have the courage to do, y’all.”



Trump also claimed he could have locked up Hillary Clinton but didn’t.



Trump had just repeated his often used line “Get out of here, Kamala! You’re fired!” when the crowd broke into a chant of “Lock her up!”“Be nice, be nice,” Trump told the crowd. “You know, they used to say that with Hillary, and I'd always go, ‘Relax. Take it easy, we’re going to win.’”



“Then we won. When they said, ‘Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.’ Easy, easy -- we won. We're going to have unity,” he said.



“I could have locked her up, but I didn't want to lock her up. She's the wife of the president of the United States, previously, and the presidential secretary of state. I said that would be so terrible for our country, and then try and do it to me.”





Oct 28, 7:26 PM

Biden touts Harris' character, says nation is at an 'inflection point'

President Joe Biden spoke of Harris' character and qualifications as she heads into the home stretch of the campaign trail during remarks Monday on the upcoming celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.



"I selected Kamala to be my running mate for many reasons: She's smart, she's tough, she's trusted, a district attorney and an attorney general in California, a United States Senator, now vice president of the United States," Biden said in the White House's East Room. "There is more experience that she has than the whole of that other guy she's running against. But most importantly, and I mean this sincerely from the bottom of my heart: She has character."



As he spoke about "light" in the country, Biden said the U.S. is at an "inflection point" ahead of the election.



"Every generation has been called to move us forward to be the nation we say we are but only once in every few generations are we reminded not to take the idea of America for granted," he said.



-ABC News' Allison Pecorin





Oct 28, 6:57 PM

Trump campaign debated whether to address Hinchcliffe controversy

The Trump campaign debated internally on whether to even put out a statement addressing the comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s Sunday Madison Square Garden rally, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told ABC News.



Sources involved in the planning of the rally also told ABC News that all speakers were asked to submit drafts of their speeches so they could be loaded into the teleprompter. ABC News was told Hinchcliffe's speech originally had a joke labeling Vice President Kamala Harris with a vulgarity, but the comment was flagged by campaign staff who asked for it to be removed.

PHOTO: A supporter looks on as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during a rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, Oct. 27, 2024. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Those sources who reviewed the speech insist that while some of Hinchcliffe’s jokes remained in the speech, others including his line calling Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" were ad-libbed.



The Trump campaign declined to comment.



-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, John Santucci and Katherine Faulders





Oct 28, 6:35 PM

Trump on Sunday rally: ‘A little spice’ is necessary

At a faith-focused campaign event on Monday, Trump touted his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday as a “great rally” and bragged about his “soft foul” language, saying “a little spice” is necessary.



Several speakers at the Sunday rally faced backlash for making racist and other controversial comments.



Trump quipped that Rev. Franklin Graham had told him he should stop using so much foul language.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a moderated Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit, in Powder Springs, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

“’Mr. President, it's Franklin Graham, and I just want to tell you, I love what you do, I love what you say. I love your stories. I think they're great, and keep telling them, but they'd be even better if you wouldn't use foul language,’” Trump recounted his exchange with Graham to laughs.



“So I thought about it, and I said, ‘I'm going to try.’ And I did try, and I'm not sure, I'm not sure I'd make the emphasis quite as good. I've been pretty good about it, but I'm not sure,” Trump said. “Everyone said, ‘Well, you need a little bit of something, a little spice, a little spice to juice them up a little bit.’ But I got that letter, and I sort of laughed. I said, ‘I'm not sure you're right about this.’”



“And sometimes I'll use a little bit not hard, not hard foul, but soft foul. We call it soft foul, but, you know, to emphasize something about somebody’s abilities, or whatever I might be talking about,” Trump said.



-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh and Soorin Kim





Oct 28, 6:38 PM

Vance says people should 'stop getting so offended' after racist rally joke

Trump's running mate was pressed by reporters while campaigning in Wisconsin to weigh in on the controversy caused by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.



JD Vance claimed he heard about the comments but didn’t see them. Vance, when asked if the racist jokes were the right tone for the Trump campaign's final argument, pivoted to attacking Harris, claiming her closing pitch is “essentially [was saying] that all of Donald Trump's voters are Nazis and you should get really pissed off about a comedian telling a joke. That is not the message of a winning campaign. And, most importantly, it's not the message of a person who's fit to be the president of the United States of America," Vance said.



"Maybe it's a stupid racist joke as you said, maybe it's not. I haven't seen it," Vance said. "I'm not going to comment on the specifics of the joke, but I think that we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing in the United States of America. I'm just, I'm so over it."



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie





Oct 28, 4:43 PM

More than 45 million Americans have voted early

More than 45 million Americans have voted early as of 4 p.m. ET Monday, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.



Of the total number of early votes, 22,775,211 were cast in person and 22,472,909 were returned by mail.

PHOTO: Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Stamford Government Center on the first day of early voting in Stamford, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024. (John Moore/Getty Images)





Oct 28, 3:42 PM

Harris touts CHIPS Act as she tours semiconductor facility

In a visit to a semiconductor facility in central Michigan, Harris praised the manufacturing work happening there and noted the importance of outpacing China.



“Look, we’ve got to win the competition for the 21st century,” she said at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw. “We’re not going to have China beat us in the competition for the 21st century, and that’s about, then, doing the work that Corning is going to be doing about manufacturing of these solar panels, together with the work that you are doing here.”



Harris cited the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act as ways she has tried to boost America’s manufacturing power.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two to depart for Michigan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 28, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

“I want to thank you all for what you're doing here, as a great example of what was a vision that we had -- the president and I and Congressman -- we're going to create a meaningful public investment in America's private industries through the CHIPS act, through the Inflation Reduction Act, and we're going to infuse it with billions of dollars, knowing that if we do that, as that old saying comes, if you build it, they will come,” she said.



Harris used the opportunity to slam Trump for “how he’d get rid of the CHIPS Act.” Trump criticized the bipartisan law while on Joe Rogan's podcast last week.



-ABC News' Will McDuffie

