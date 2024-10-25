2024 election updates: Harris rips Trump over 'garbage can' comment on migrants

The race for the White House remained essentially a dead heat on Friday -- with 11 days to go until Election Day.

Kamala Harris was headed to Texas to highlight abortion access and Donald Trump was set to appear on Joe Rogan's highly-popular podcast.





Latest Developments





Oct 25, 7:54 PM

RFK Jr appeals to SCOTUS to remove name from Michigan ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court Friday seeking an order that forces Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to remove his name from the ballot.



The Michigan Supreme Court said RFK Jr. could not remove himself.



A response from the state is due Monday at 4 p.m.



-ABC News' Devin Dwyer





Oct 25, 7:30 PM

Judge rules 1,900 teens cannot be added to voter rolls

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Daniel Coble ruled against the ACLU Friday in its request for a temporary restraining order to give some 1,900 teenagers the chance to register to vote after the state's registration deadline.



The ACLU of South Carolina sued the DMV and State Election Commission after the DMV failed to offer 17-year-olds obtaining a driver's license and who would turn 18 before Election Day the chance to register to vote at the DMV, a provision entitled by the Voting Rights Act.



Judge Coble wrote "relief sought by Plaintiff is too drastic" and, this near to Election Day, "would create disorder in the voting system," according to the ruling.



Coble denied the ACLU's motion but did not dismiss the case. A spokesman for the ACLU of South Carolina told ABC it has not made a decision on whether to appeal his ruling.



"We are still seeking permanent relief from the SCDMV’s unlawful exclusion of 17-year-olds from the National Voting Rights Act 'Motor Voter' provision," ACLU-SC spokesperson Paul Bowers said in a statement to ABC.



-ABC News' Christopher Boccia





Oct 25, 6:27 PM

Appeals court reverses decision on state's mail ballot deadline

A panel of three Trump-appointed judges on U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit struck down Friday a lower court’s ruling that allows the state of Mississippi to continue counting mail-in absentee ballots if they’re received within five days of Election Day.



However, the court rejected Republicans’ initial request for a permanent injunction, sending the issue back to the district court for further consideration, making it unclear whether their order would apply ahead of Election Day.



The case– which could have wide-ranging impacts on the acceptance of late-arriving ballots throughout the country– is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.



U.S. Circuit Court Judge Andrew Oldham wrote on behalf of the conservative panel that the acceptance of ballots ends on the "election day," because "Congress statutorily designated a singular 'day for the election.'"



-ABC News' Isabella Murray and Olivia Rubin





Oct 25, 4:56 PM

More than 35 million Americans have voted as of Friday afternoon

As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, more than 35 million Americans have voted early, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.



Of the votes cast, 16,080,81 were in-person early votes and 18,959,123 were mail-in ballots.



This means that more than 20 million people have voted since Monday.





Oct 25, 4:32 PM

Harris to hit Trump for not releasing medical records at Texas rally on abortion rights

Harris will go after Trump in her speech in Houston, Texas, on Friday night that will focus on reproductive rights.



"The Attorney General of Texas is suing the United States Government so that Texas prosecutors can get their hands on the private medical records of women who leave the state to get care," Harris will say, according to released excerpts of her speech.



"So, see what is happening: Donald Trump won’t let anyone see his medical records. But these guys want to get their hands on yours? Simply put: They are out of their minds," she will say.

MORE: Harris taps Beyoncé for Houston rally on reproductive rights

The vice president will reiterate her campaign pledge to push Congress to pass a bill restoring Roe v. Wade if elected.



"We are fighting for an America where, no matter who you are, or where you live, you can make that decision based on what is right for you and your family," Harris will say.



ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow and Will McDuffie





Oct 25, 4:23 PM

Harris rips Trump over his 'garbage can' comments

Speaking to reporters before her event later today in Houston, Harris said she wanted to address Trump's comment that America has become a "garbage can" and "dumping ground" for migrants from around the world.



"You know, it's just another example of how he really belittles our country," Harris said. "This is someone who is a former president of the United States, who has a bully pulpit, and this is how he uses it, to tell the rest of the world that somehow the United States of America is trash."

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters in Houston, Oct. 25, 2024. (Susan Walsh/AP)

"And I think, again, the president of the United States should be someone who elevates discourse and talks about the best of who we are and invest in the best of who we are, not someone like Donald Trump, who is constantly demeaning and belittling who the American people are," the vice president added.



Trump's comments are the latest example of his anti-immigrant rhetoric.



-ABC News' Will McDuffie





Oct 25, 3:18 PM

Walz says it's time to 'execute' at fundraiser

In what could have been his final financial event of the campaign, Tim Walz, at a fundraiser in Pennsylvania, said it was now time to use all that money to focus on the ground game.



"Now it's time to execute ... Never in my lifetime, would I have believed that the choice would be so stark," he said.



The Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee entered the final three weeks of the election with a clear cash advantage over the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, latest FEC records show.



As of Oct. 16, the Harris campaign, the DNC and their joint fundraising committees reported having nearly $270 million in cash on hand compared to $202 million the Trump campaign, the RNC and their joint fundraising committees had in the bank, the new filings show.



The Trump campaign committee, in particular, had $36 million in the bank as of Oct. 16 compared to the Harris campaign committee having $119 million in cash on hand.



-ABC News' Isabella Murray and Soorin Kim





Oct 25, 2:59 PM

Trump repeats threat to jail election officials



Trump on Friday reposted his earlier message promising, before any evidence of fraud, to prosecute and deliver long prison sentences for election workers and others who he deems to have cheated during November's election.

"Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials," Trump wrote on his social media platform. "Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Election officials had called such a threat "dangerous" given the heightened threat environment.



"It makes me concerned that this will set other people off. I think the one thing that we've seen before is that words have consequences and meaning," Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told ABC News last month.



"And while we are concerned, we are also prepared. Elections officials across the country have been working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to monitor and track threats, to make sure we're keeping our voters safe and make sure we're keeping our elections officials safe," Fontes said.





Oct 25, 2:41 PM

Harris says she hasn't voted yet but it's on 'priority list'

Harris, taking reporter questions on Friday, was asked if she's cast her ballot yet.



Her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, voted with his wife and son in Minnesota earlier this week.



Harris said she hasn't voted but "it's on my priority list for these next few days."

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a campaign rally at the James R Hallford Stadium on Oct. 24, 2024 in Clarkston, Ga. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)





Oct 25, 2:28 PM

Trump to call into Virginia rally after voter purge program halted

Trump is attempting to place doubt about voter rolls in Virginia after a judge ordered voters purged from election rolls as a result of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's directive to be reinstated.



A federal judge said on Friday Youngkin's program violated the National Voting Rights Act of 1993.



"This is a totally unacceptable travesty, and Governor Youngkin is absolutely right to appeal this ILLEGAL ORDER, and the U.S. Supreme Court will hopefully fix it! Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote. Keep fighting, Glenn - AND REPUBLICANS IN VIRGINIA, KEEP VOTING EARLY!" Trump posted on his social media platform.



Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump is set to rally with Youngkin on Saturday. Trump said he plans to call into the rally to highlight the issue.



"I will be calling in to Glenn's Rally with Lara Trump tomorrow morning to talk about this crazy Ruling, and announce my final stop in Virginia before Election Day."



-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh

