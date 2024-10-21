2024 election updates: More than 1.5M have voted early in battleground Georgia

The race for the White House is heading into the final stretch with most polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck in key states with just about two weeks to go.





Latest Developments





Oct 21, 7:32 PM

Harris says she wakes up in middle of night from election stress

Harris said she finds herself waking up in the middle of the night from the stress of the final days of the election, when asked how she handles stress and anxiety during a discussion in Michigan on Monday.



"You know, I wake up in the middle of the night, usually these days. Just to be honest with you," Harris told Maria Shriver, who moderated the discussion between the vice president and former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in Royal Oak. "But I work out every morning. I think that's really important to just kind of, you know, mind, body and spirit."

PHOTO: Moderator Maria Shriver speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney listen during a town hall at the Royal Oak Theatre in Royal Oak, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

"Say more about that," Shriver pressed Harris.



"I work out, I try to eat,” Harris responded. "You know, I love my family, and I make sure that I talk to the kids and my husband every day."



"My family grounds me in every way," she added.



The exchange started with Harris making something clear: She's not taking edibles.



"Everybody I talked to says, you know, I have to turn off the news, I can't read anything, I'm meditating, I'm doing yoga. I'm so anxious. I just don't even know. I'm eating gummies, all kinds of things, you know?" Shriver said to Harris, asking, "What are you doing?"



“Not eating gummies,” Harris said to laughs from the crowd.



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie





Oct 21, 6:49 PM

Liz Cheney makes a case for conservatives to back Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a series of moderated conversations with former Rep. Liz Cheney in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday.



In those appearances, Cheney made a case for conservatives to vote Democrat in the upcoming election and support Harris' bid for the White House.



"What I would say is that if people are uncertain, if people are thinking, 'Well, you know, I'm a conservative, I don't know that I can support Vice President Harris,' I would say, I don't know if anybody is more conservative than I am," said Cheney, who was the third-ranking member of the House Republican Conference from 2019 to 2021.



Cheney also warned Republicans considering voting for Trump that Congress would not be a check on him.



"For anybody who is a Republican who is thinking that, you know, they might vote for Donald Trump because of national security policy, I ask you, please, please study his national security policy," Cheney said. "Not only is it not Republican — it's dangerous. And without allies, America will find our very freedom and security challenged and threatened."



"And one final point on this: Don't think that Congress can stop him," Cheney added.



In Malvern, Pennsylvania, Cheney said she thought there would be Republican voters who would cast their ballots for Harris — even if they did not reveal it publicly.



In Michigan, she went further, encouraging voters to do just that, saying, "If you're at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody, and there will be millions of Republicans who do that on Nov. 5, vote for Vice President Harris."



-ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow, Will McDuffie and T. Michelle Murphy





Oct 21, 6:49 PM

Trump pushes false claims that Democrats are trying to cheat in election

Rallying in Greenville, North Carolina, on Monday, Trump launched baseless claims about possible fraud in the 2024 election -- despite earlier in the day saying he hadn't seen evidence of it.



At one point during the rally, Trump turned to Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley to ask him about election security.



"He'll stop the cheating. He's going to stop the cheating," Trump said to Whatley. "Are they cheating? Michael, they're trying, but are they? They're not going to get away with it, right? ... They got away with it in plenty of places."



Earlier in Asheville, North Carolina, Trump told his supporters that he hasn't seen any evidence of cheating in the election thus far, but added, "I know the other side and they are not good."



-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh and Soo Rin Kim





Oct 21, 5:16 PM

More than 1.5M have voted early in battleground Georgia

The office of the Georgia Secretary of State announced Monday that more than 1.5 million voters have voted early in person in Georgia as of Monday afternoon.



“Georgia voters know we’ve made it easy to cast a ballot. It’s really that simple,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.



In-person early voting started in the key battleground state on Tuesday, Oct. 15.



As of Monday afternoon, more than 15 million early votes have been cast nationally, including almost 5 million in-person early votes, according to an analysis by the Election Lab at the University of Florida.



-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim





Oct 21, 4:12 PM

Harris reiterates she worked at McDonald's after Trump stunt

On her way to her moderated conversation in Michigan, Harris was asked if she had worked at a McDonald’s while deplaning Air Force 2.



“Did I? I did," she said.



Her past experience at McDonald's has become a fixation of Trump's, who over the weekend worked the fryer at one of the chain's restaurants in the Philadelphia area.



Trump has claimed Harris never worked at the fast food giant. Harris, in introducing herself to voters this campaign, has told the story of working there between her freshman and sophomore years at Howard University in an effort to contrast her working-class roots with Trump's background.



-ABC News' Gabrielle Abdul-Hakim





Oct 21, 3:42 PM

Cheney gives Harris backup on abortion

Harris got backup on a hot-button cultural issue from an unlikely source Monday -- conservative former Rep. Liz Cheney.



Cheney -- who has broken with Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot -- still boasts a conservative record. But Monday, she waded into an issue that Democrats hope will help them win over voters on Election Day.



"I think there are many of us around the country who have been pro-life but who have watched what’s going on in our states since the Dobbs decision and have watched state legislatures put in place laws that are resulting in women not getting the care they need," Cheney said, referencing the Supreme Court decision that scrapped federal abortion protections.



"In places like Texas, for example, the attorney general is talking about suing, is suing, to get access to women’s medical records. That’s not sustainable for us as a country, and it has to change."



The remarks, made in a Philadelphia suburb, were notable as Harris looks to cement support among suburban female voters.





Oct 21, 3:23 PM

Harris works to earn Pennsylvania's Republican votes alongside Liz Cheney

Harris is doing a series of moderated conversations with former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in suburban cities in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday.



While in Pennsylvania, Harris and Cheney worked to pick off Republicans disaffected with their party's nominee who may vote for the vice president and focus on the dangers Trump poses to the country and to democracy.



"There are months in the history of our country which challenge us, each of us, to really decide when we stand for those things that we talk about, including, in particular, country over party," Harris said.

PHOTO: Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris holds a moderated conversation with Former Rep. Liz Cheney at People's Light performing arts theater Malvern, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Cheney, a staunch Trump critic who endorsed Harris in September despite their party and policy differences, said "every single thing in my experience and in my background has played a part" in her supporting Harris.



"In this race, we have the opportunity to vote for and support somebody you can count on. We're not always going to agree, but I know Vice President Harris will always do what she believes is right for this country. She has a sincere heart, and that's why I'm honored to be in this place."



Read more about Harris and Cheney's events here.



-ABC News' Will McDuffie, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Fritz Farrow





Oct 21, 3:19 PM

Trump appears on The Undertaker's podcast

Trump continued his alternative media outreach effort by sitting down for a podcast interview with retired pro wrestler Mark Calaway, also known as "The Undertaker."



During the podcast, Trump repeated his anti-trans rhetoric, promising to not allow "men playing in women's sports" as Calaway brought up his teenage quarterback daughter.



"You don't want to go and wrestle a guy like if you were doing that, because people do that -- like your father -- right? He's a little too much to handle," Trump said to Calaway's daughter, who was present for the interview, after Calaway asked him about Title IX..



"I will get rid of it fast. Men playing in women's sports is insane," Trump said.



Republicans have invested heavily in ads targeting the transgender community this cycle.



-ABC News' Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh





Oct 21, 2:37 PM

Walz on what he'd do differently from the Biden admin and appealing to voters

Tim Walz joined ABC's "The View" on Monday, where he discussed what he would have done differently than the Biden-Harris administration -- a questioned that Harris herself struggled with in her own appearance on the talk show.



The governor said that he wished one of their ticket's proposals -- an expansion on Medicare -- "would have been proposed sooner." He argued their campaign is focusing heavily on things like the care economy and child care affordability.

PHOTO: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visits The View, Oct. 21, 2024. (ABC News)

Walz also discussed how they can appeal to men and Black voters, two voting blocks where Trump is having success.



"As as vice president says, we have a responsibility to earn the votes from everyone and not make the assumption that men or women are going to be with us. I hear oftentimes about the Black community. Why would we assume that they were with us, unless we're putting out proposals that positively impact their life?" Walz said.



He argued that they are trying to make voters aware of their proposals on housing, child care, small businesses and more.



Read more about Walz on "The View" here.





Oct 21, 2:26 PM

Trump won't denounce violence against FEMA workers during North Carolina stop

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the damage and federal response to Hurricane Helene, Oct. 21, 2024, in Swannanoa, N.C. (Evan Vucci/AP)



Trump toured devastation caused by Hurricane Helene just outside Asheville, North Carolina, and later delivered remarks to the press where he began by slamming the job from the White House for their hurricane response, continuing to push false claims about FEMA assistance in the wake of violence against FEMA workers.



"The power of nature. Nothing you can do about it, but you got to get a little bit better crew in to do a better job than has been done by the White House. It's been not good. Not good. I'm here today in western North Carolina to express a simple message to the incredible people of the state, I'm with you, and the American people are with you all the way," Trump said.



Later, he pushed false claims about the allocation of FEMA assistance, once again falsely saying that money dedicated to hurricane relief was going to offer assistance to migrants unaffected by the storm.



"FEMA has done a very poor job … They had spent hundreds of millions of dollars doing other things, things that I don't think bear any relationship to this money, there was, they were not supposed to be spending the money on taking in illegal migrants, maybe so they could vote in the election. Because that's what a lot of people are saying. That's why they're doing it," Trump falsely said.



-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh and Soorin Kim

Click here to read the rest of the blog.