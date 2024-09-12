2024 Emmys: 'Shōgun,' 'The Bear' look to dominate TV’s biggest night

The Emmy Awards are back — for the second time this year.

If you’re wondering about déjà vu, it’s probably because the 75th Emmy Awards, which honored shows from 2023, aired earlier this year.

Because of last year’s dual Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, that awards ceremony was pushed from its regularly scheduled September date to January 2024.

The 76th Emmy Awards, airing Sept. 15, is celebrating shows that aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Leading this year’s Emmys race is Shōgun, which swept the nominations with a whopping 25. The drama series has already broken the record for most Emmy wins in a single year (previously held by Game of Thrones) after landing 14 Creative Arts Emmys wins earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Bear, which topped the nominations for comedy series with 23 (breaking 30 Rock’s record), is showing its dominance once again after its 10 wins in January.

With a slew of firsts, records that have been broken (with potentially more to come) and a stacked list of starry presenters, here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Emmys:

⏰ When is the show?

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The show will be broadcast live on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

🎤 Who’s hosting?

Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the event together for the first time.

The comedic pair are Emmy winners themselves, having won multiple awards for their work on the series Schitt’s Creek.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," Eugene and Dan said in a joint statement.

🗣️ Who’s presenting?

This year’s lineup of presenters includes a mix of nominees as well as stars from critically acclaimed and audience-beloved shows.

Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Gael García Bernal, Matt Bomer, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Greta Lee, Diego Luna, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Maya Rudolph, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Bowen Yang and Steven Yeun are among the announced presenters.

On the heels of the 2024 Paris Olympics, there will be a special presentation from swimmer Caeleb Dressel and rugby player Ilona Maher.

📺 Who are the nominees in the top categories?

Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, The Bear, What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matt Berry — What We Do in the Shadows; Larry David — Curb Your Enthusiasm; Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White — The Bear; D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai — Reservation Dogs

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri — The Bear; Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building; Maya Rudolph — Loot; Jean Smart — Hacks; Kristen Wiig — Palm Royale

Drama Series: 3 Body Problem, Fallout, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shōgun, Slow Horses, The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba — Hijack; Donald Glover — Mr. & Mrs. Smith; Walton Goggins — Fallout; Gary Oldman — Slow Horses; Hiroyuki Sanada — Shōgun; Dominic West — The Crown

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show; Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age; Maya Erskine — Mr. & Mrs. Smith; Anna Sawai — Shōgun; Imelda Staunton — The Crown; Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Baby Reindeer, Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley, True Detective: Night Country

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Check out the full list of nominees here.

⭐ Notable firsts

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge) and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country) are the first Indigenous actresses to be nominated for Emmy Awards.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai is the first Indigenous actor to land an Emmy nomination in the Lead Actor category.

Reservation Dogs scored its first Emmy nominations, while The Morning Show received its first series nomination in Outstanding Drama Series category.

Oscar winner Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) received her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Selena Gomez landed her first lead acting Emmy nomination for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) became the first Latina transgender actress to receive a Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination.

💬 What the nominees have been saying