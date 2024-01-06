2024 Epiphany Cross Dive retriever
Less than a year after signing a reported $85 million deal spread over five years to join ESPN, host Pat McAfee is not happy with at least one network executive., McAfee accused ESPN executive Norby Williamson by name in a Friday segment. Speaking to his cohost, A.J. Hawk, saying he was part of a group …
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
The AFC takes center stage on Saturday with Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts facing off and playoff berths on the line.
NEWARK, N.J. — Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils after receiving an open-ice hit from defenceman Brendan Smith. The Blackhawks announced Bedard would not return. With the puck on his stick midway through the first period, Bedard skated into the Devils' zone before Smith stepped up and appeared to catch the rookie centre's mouth with a big hit. Bedard fell to the ice and held his face as he skated to the bench before heading to the dressi
Tate Hughes, of Moncton, 'was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine,' according to his obituary. (Submitted by the Hughes family)Tate Hughes just turned five a couple weeks ago. But "Tater Tot," as he was affectionately known, managed to touch a lot of hearts in the greater Moncton area during that time, before he died suddenly Tuesday.Neil McGillis, a close family friend, says it could have been his big, blue eyes. Or maybe his little, button nose.But mostly, he thinks it was his "
News, notes, injury updates, trade rumors and scouting reports as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.
The NHL named 32 players, one from each team, to the initial rosters for next month's All-Star Game. Fans will vote for eight skaters, four goalies.
Without much success in the free agent relief market and seeking to clarify an outfield picture that has its own uncertainty, the Cardinals on Friday turned to a familiar trade partner.
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
The head coach of Argyle Liberty Christian has been nominated for one of high school football’s top honors after a historic season.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer is giving interviews now as he attempts to restore his reputation.
VICTORIA — A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an "abuse" of the licensing system. The Raincoast Conservation Foundation, based in Sidney, B.C., said Thursday that it raised $1.92 million over two years to buy the rights from hunters that covers roughly a quarter — or 18,000 square kilometres — of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province's nor
Weekend snow will act as a pattern changer to open the door for some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere to blanket the prairies
Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. The move, confirmed by Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens’ practice squad. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will b
EDMONTON — McLeod Bethel-Thompson is returning to the CFL. A league source said Friday night the veteran American quarterback had agreed to a one-year deal with the Edmonton Elks. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the CFL team hadn't publicly announced the move. Contract details weren't immediately known but TSN reported the deal could be worth as much as $500,000, with bonuses. Edmonton (4-14) finished last in the West Division standings and last participated in the CFL playoffs