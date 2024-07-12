2024 ESPY awards: Ranking the best-dressed on the red carpet

Hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams, the 2024 ESPY awards honored the best athletes and moments in sports on Thursday night. Some of the biggest names in the industry attended the event and they did not disappoint on the red carpet.

Here's a ranking of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 ESPY awards.

More: 2024 ESPY Awards: Winners and highlights from ESPN show

1. Serena Williams

US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 32nd annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards.

It's fair to say Serena Williams stole the show at this year's ESPYs. The host of the event, Williams made several outfit changes throughout the night but this classy red carpet look tops the list.

2. Flau'jae Johnson

Flau'jae Johnson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards.

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson dazzled in this glamorous black dress. Also a talented rapper, Johnson's on-stage performance of one of her new songs "Came Out A Beast" was a highlight of the night.

Flau’jae Johnson went off at the ESPYs 🔥 via @espn

pic.twitter.com/jwJcPHN8iW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 12, 2024

3. Paige Bueckers

US basketball player Paige Bueckers arrives for the 32nd annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards.

UConn basketball standout Paige Bueckers wore a lilac KidSuper suit, a stylish look complete with an elegant braided up-do.

4. Evander Kane

Canadian ice hockey player Evander Kane arrives for the 32nd annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 11, 2024.

Hockey star Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers looked dapper in his double-breasted blue and gold suit.

5. Livvy Dunne

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stunned with this gorgeous golden pleated dress by Sherri Hill.

6. Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.

Basketball stars Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown arrived on the red carpet together, appearing to confirm that the pair are dating. The couple rocked matching black outfits with Brown sporting an all-black suit and Gondrezick an elegant black lace dress. Brown went on to win the ESPY award for the best championship performance for his showing for the Boston Celtics during the NBA Championships.

7. Mark Ingram II

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Mark Ingram attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Mark Ingram II, former NFL running back turned Fox Sports host, shined on the red carpet with this unique suit.

8. Nick and Terry Saban

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry Saban arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.

Nick Saban, former Alabama football head coach, and his wife Terry Saban stole people's hearts with their charming, classic evening attire.

9. Juju Watkins

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC basketball player JuJu Watkins arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.

USC basketball star Juju Watkins looked stunning in this simple black gown before going on to win the ESPY award for the best breakout athlete.

10. Lindsey Vonn

US alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 32nd annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 11, 2024.

Hate it or love it, former skier Lindsey Vonn certainly turned heads with this bold, bright yellow silk dress with one sleeve and a high slit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ranking the best-dressed athletes at the 2024 ESPY awards red carpet