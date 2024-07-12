2024 ESPYs Winners: The Complete List

Some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment gathered at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday night to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at The 2024 ESPYs.

The show, which aired live on ABC-TV, was hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams, and featured appearances by Andy Reid, Candace Parker, Colman Domingo, Draymond Green, Drew Brees, Jennifer Garner, Lil Wayne, Nikki Glaser, Paige Bueckers, Quinta Brunson, Rob Lowe, Venus Williams, and more.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF 2024 ESPYS WINNERS:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Leader breaking Pete Maravich’s Record

Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnast

Best Play: Lamar Jackson Catches His Own Pass

Best Team: South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Sean O’Malley

Best Boxer: Terence Crawford

Best Soccer Player: Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Coco Gauff

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS:

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Shah, Hannah Smith

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Angel City Football Club

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Brice Christianson

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Honoree: Boston Red Sox Ownership (John Henry, Tom Werner and Larry Lucchino)

Corporate Community Impact Award: JPMorganChase







