2024 ESPYs Winners: The Complete List
Some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment gathered at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday night to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at The 2024 ESPYs.
The show, which aired live on ABC-TV, was hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams, and featured appearances by Andy Reid, Candace Parker, Colman Domingo, Draymond Green, Drew Brees, Jennifer Garner, Lil Wayne, Nikki Glaser, Paige Bueckers, Quinta Brunson, Rob Lowe, Venus Williams, and more.
More from Deadline
Host Serena Williams Serves Cutting Joke On Caitlin Clark To Kick Off 2024 ESPYs
Prince Harry Accepts Pat Tillman Award For Service At ESPYs, Acknowledges Mary Tillman In Audience
THE COMPLETE LIST OF 2024 ESPYS WINNERS:
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Leader breaking Pete Maravich’s Record
Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnast
Best Play: Lamar Jackson Catches His Own Pass
Best Team: South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Jayden Daniels, LSU Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best NBA Player: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best UFC Fighter: Sean O’Malley
Best Boxer: Terence Crawford
Best Soccer Player: Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid
Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player: Coco Gauff
SPECIAL AWARDS:
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS:
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Shah, Hannah Smith
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Angel City Football Club
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Brice Christianson
Sports Philanthropist of the Year Honoree: Boston Red Sox Ownership (John Henry, Tom Werner and Larry Lucchino)
Corporate Community Impact Award: JPMorganChase
Best of Deadline
Step & Repeat Gallery: The Best Red Carpet & Party Photos Of 2024
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.