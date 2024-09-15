2024 Fall Festival Movie Sales So Far: ‘September 5’ Lands at Paramount for Awards Season Release

The fall festival season is wrapping up! Each year, dozens of movies premiere at festivals with distributors looking to launch them before they’re released in theaters or on streaming services. But dozens more are independent films without distribution came to the festivals looking to be discovered and acquired for release. This year, over 200 movies made their world premieres across the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Telluride Film Festival, and we’ve seen some big name movie sales across all three. Up next is New York Film Festival, which also has some juicy premieres.

Right as Venice got underway, we saw U.S. deals for two of the biggest competition titles on the slate, Pablo Larraín’s “Maria” to Netflix and Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer” to A24. A24 also picked up the rights to Venice Silver Lion winner “The Brutalist” in a competitive situation. And some of the hottest discoveries like “Nutcrackers” and “September 5” have also found big homes. In the list below, we’ll be updating this post throughout the festivals listing out every movie that a distributor buys for domestic release.

“September 5”

Section: Venice/Telluride

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Director: Tim Fehlbaum

Buzz: In a move that could potentially shake up the Oscars race, Paramount Pictures acquired the worldwide rights (excluding Germany, Switzerland, and Austria) to Fehlbaum’s tense drama about the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack. It specifically focuses on the way in which ABC Sports covered the moment disrupting the biggest sporting event of the year. It’s been compared to “Argo” and “Spotlight,” and that’s a sign that it could easily be a surprise Best Picture contender. Paramount is planning a platform release on Thanksgiving weekend of Nov. 27 before rolling it out wide in December. Republic Pictures, which is Paramount’s sales and acquisitions arm, picked up the sales rights a few months ago, but Paramount, after seeing the film, jumped at the opportunity to release it, even with buzzy films like “Gladiator 2” and “Better Man” also on its fall slate. Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, and Leonie Benesch star in the film.

“Nutcrackers”

Section: TIFF Gala Presentations

Distributor: Hulu

Director: David Gordon Green

Buzz: We told you it was one of the hot titles that could sell big from the TIFF slate, and an 8-figure sale is plenty big, protest or no protest. The film is Ben Stiller’s first in front of the camera in seven years. Reviews were somewhat mixed, but IndieWire said after its Opening Night bow that it gives Stiller his “Uncle Buck” moment in an example of truly heartfelt cinema. At time of writing, Hulu is in final talks to acquire the film globally and release it for Christmas, an individual with knowledge told IndieWire. The film follows a man who has to suddenly take care of his sister’s four boys after a tragic accident.

“Vermiglio”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Sideshow and Janus Films

Director: Maura Delpero

Buzz: Delpero’s second film following 2019’s Locarno premiere “Maternal,” “Vermiglio” debuted later in the Venice competition before winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize — the runner-up to the Golden Lion, which went to Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door.” Starring Tommaso Ragno, Roberta Rovelli, and Martina Scrinzi, “Vermiglio” is set in a remote Northern Italian mountain Village in 1944 where the arrival of a deserter into the lives of a local family disrupts the bond between two sisters.

“William Tell”

Section: Gala Presentations

Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films

Director: Nick Hamm

Buzz: Hours before its world premiere, Samuel Goldwyn Films picked up North American rights to this action epic set in Medieval times about the story of the 14th century folk icon and warrior. The film stars Sir Ben Kingsley, Claes Bang, Jonathan Pryce, Rafe Spall, Ellie Bamber, and Golshifteh Farahani. The distributor is planning a 2025 release.

“The Brutalist”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: A24

Director: Brady Corbet

Buzz: Shortly after it won the second place prize at Venice and had its first industry screening at TIFF, A24 out bid several other potential buyers for Corbet’s latest film, a three and a half hour saga starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones as Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth and his wife about fleeing post-War Europe and their fight out of poverty. No release plans were set yet, but American audiences will have the chance to see it at the New York Film Festival. “The Brutalist” also stars Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

“Pavements”

Section: Venice Orizzonti

Distributor: Utopia

Director: Alex Ross Perry

Buzz: Utopia itself was handling sales on “Pavements,” the rock doc about the influential ’90s indie band Pavement, but it couldn’t resist picking up U.S. distribution rights immediately after it premiered. Reviews have been strong, as critics have been fascinated by director Alex Ross Perry’s hybrid mashup of archival documentary footage and an alternate history of the band where Stephen Malkmus and company are mega-famous. Perry was even having fun in the press release as if he was telling the story of Bob Dylan instead of Pavement. The film’s scripted scenes star Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Logan Miller, Griffin Newman, Tim Heidecker, and Jason Schwartzman, and the musical within the film includes Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher. No release date has been set, but “Pavements” will have its North American debut at the New York Film Festival.

“Nonnas”

Section: Market Title

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Buzz: “Nonnas,” the new comedy film from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” director Stephen Chbosky, was actually invited to premiere at TIFF this year, according to a report in Deadline, but instead Netflix acquired the movie in an auction for a reported $20 million+, beating out multiple other bidders. As a result, the film won’t play the festival and instead is expected to be released in 2025. The film stars Vince Vaughn who after the loss of his mother risks everything to open up an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers — or “Nonnas” — as the chefs. The film also stars a who’s who of acting royalty, including Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, and Brenda Vaccaro. Liz Maccie wrote the screenplay, and the film is a production of Madison Wells, Matador Films, and Fifth Season.

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life”

Section: TIFF Centrepiece

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Laura Piani

Buzz: Billed as a charming, witty, and breezy debut from Laura Piani, “Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” follows a desperately single woman who is invited to a Jane Austen Residency in England as she hopes to fulfill her dreams of becoming a novelist. The film doesn’t even premiere until September 9, but SPC swooped in early with a deal for all rights. Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson, and Annabelle Lengronne star in the film that’s in French and English. It’s produced by Gabrielle Dumon.

“Happyend”

Section: Venice Orizzonti

Distributor: Metrograph Films

Director: Neo Sora

Buzz: Filmmaker Neo Sora made his mark at Venice last year with the documentary “Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus,” which has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but his narrative feature debut has made just as much noise. The film follows a group of rebellious teens in the near future as they battle for a better future in Tokyo following a massive earthquake. Metrograph, which started to make a splash at Cannes, will release the film theatrically next year.

“Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: CNN Films

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

Buzz: Director Tyrnauer spent 18 months with the fiery and combative Democratic political strategist James Carville amid the current election cycle while also tracing his 30-year relationship with Mary Matalin, a famed Republican operative. CNN Films will have the TV and SVOD rights in the U.S. and Canada and will stream on Max this fall, and it will air on CNN on October 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

“The Turnaround”

Section: Telluride Short Film

Producer: Higher Ground

Director: Kyle Thrash and Ben Proudfoot

Buzz: The Obamas’ film company joined as a partner on this short film about the story of Jon McCann, a Philadelphia Phillies superfan who orchestrated a standing ovation rally that helped turn the team around in 2023 and led them on a major postseason run. Co-director Proudfoot has had two other doc shorts win the Oscar, “The Last Repair Shop” and “The Queen of Basketball,” so this one is in good company. No official release information was announced, but Higher Ground has a first look deal with Netflix, so it could plausibly land there.

“Queer”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: A24

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Buzz: Like “Maria,” “Queer” was another starry Venice title produced by Fremantle that sold just ahead of its world premiere. The film stars Daniel Craig in a steamy adaptation of a William S. Burroughs book. A24 also committed to releasing it later this year in a sign that between this and “Challengers,” Guadagnino will likely have two viable awards contenders in the 2025 Oscar race.

“Maria”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Pablo Larraín

Buzz: Netflix only picked up U.S. rights, but they made a big splash for the Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie just a day before it screened. Figure it to be a big Oscar player and soon.

“Oh, Canada“

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Director: Paul Schrader

Buzz: Schrader’s latest has been considered challenging since its Cannes premiere, but it also features an awards-caliber performance from Richard Gere.

World Premiere Movies Arriving with Distribution

“2073”

Section: Venice Out of Competition

Distributor: Neon

Director: Asif Kapadia

Buzz: This non-fiction film bends genre in its examination of what the world will look like 50 years from now if climate action isn’t taken immediately.

“Babygirl”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: A24

Director: Halina Reijn

Buzz: Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in this erotic thriller from the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” director.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Section: Venice Out of Competition

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Director: Tim Burton

Buzz: Michael Keaton is back…this time with Jenna Ortega.

“Better Man”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Director: Michael Gracey

Buzz: “The Last Showman” filmmaker Michael Gracey directs this satirical musical biopic about British pop star Robbie Williams.

“Blink”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Nat Geo

Director: Edmund Stenson and Daniel Roher

Buzz: This documentary follows a family that goes on a tour around the globe after learning that three of their four children will soon suffer from a condition that leads to permanent blindness.

“Blitz”

Section: NYFF

Distributor: Apple TV+

Director: Steve McQueen

Buzz: Saoirse Ronan stars in this drama about the German bombing of London during WWII.

“Bring Them Down”

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: Mubi

Director: Christopher Andrews

Buzz: Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott star in this directorial debut about a feud between families in rural Ireland.

“The Brutalist”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Focus Features

Director: Brady Corbet

Buzz: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce star in the latest from the “Vox Lux” director about the life of a Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust.

“Caught by the Tides”

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: Janus Films

Director: Jia Zhang-Ke

Buzz: The latest from the “Ash Is Purest White” director is a love letter to one of his recurring stars, Zhao Tao.

“Conclave”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Focus Features

Director: Edward Berger

Buzz: Ralph Fiennes leads a stellar cast in this stylish political thriller from the “All Quiet on the Western Front” director about the selection of a new Pope.

“Disclaimer“

Section: TIFF Primetime/Telluride

Distributor: Apple TV+

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Buzz: Cate Blanchett stars in Cuarón’s turn to the small screen.

“Elton John: Never Too Late”

Section: TIFF Gala Presentation

Distributor: Disney+

Director: RJ Cutler, David Furnish

Buzz: Elton John reflects on 50 years of performing. The film will get a limited theatrical release on November 15 and launch on Disney+ on December 13.

“The End”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Neon

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

Buzz: Tilda Swinton stars in “The Act of Killing” director’s narrative feature that’s a genre-bending mix of musical drama.

“Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara”

Section: TIFF Docs

Distributor: Hulu

Director: Erin Lee Carr

Buzz: This documentary is a whodunnit and thriller about the catfishing scheme that ensnared the indie rock duo.

“The Fire Inside”

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: Amazon MGM

Director: Rachel Morrison

Buzz: Barry Jenkins wrote this biopic as directed by the “Mudbound” and “Black Panther” cinematographer about one of the greatest female boxers who ever lived, Clareesa Shields.

“Fly”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Nat Geo

Director: Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau

Buzz: Nat Geo’s doc profiles a love story among a group of base jumping daredevils.

“Hard Truths”

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Director: Mike Leigh

Buzz: Mike Leigh reunites with his “Secrets & Lies” star Marianne Jean-Baptiste in what is the director’s 23rd feature.

“Heretic”

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: A24

Director: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Buzz: The “Quiet Place” writers direct this horror-thriller that features Hugh Grant ensnaring two religious young women in his home with an elaborate test of their faith to earn their escape.

“Hold Your Breath”

Section: TIFF Special Presentations

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Director: Will Joines, Karrie Crouse

Buzz: Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach lead this supernatural thriller set in the Oklahoma Dust Bowl in the 1930s.

“Horizon: An American Saga – Part 2”

Section: Venice Out of Competition

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Kevin Costner

Buzz: After premiering Part 1 at Cannes, Venice is screening both parts of Costner’s Western epic, which is now releasing some time in 2025.

“I’m Still Here”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Walter Salles

Buzz: The “Central Station” and “Motorcycle Diaries” director worked on this Brazilian political drama for seven years in his return to directing.

“Joker: Folie A Deux”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Todd Phillips

Buzz: After winning the Golden Lion with the first “Joker,” Joaquin Phoenix and now Lady Gaga are back for more.

“The Last of the Sea Women”

Section: TIFF Docs

Distributor: Apple

Director: Sue Kim

Buzz: Malala Yousafzai produces this documentary about “real life mermaids,” grandmothers who battle underwater, oceanic threats. It hits Apple TV+ in October.

“Leonardo Da Vinci”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: PBS

Director: Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon

Buzz: The four-hour documentary about the original Renaissance man will air on PBS on November 18 and 19.

“Martha”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Netflix

Director: RJ Cutler

Buzz: Martha Stewart will be in attendance at Telluride to accompany her definitive bio doc.

“Nightbitch”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Director: Marielle Heller

Buzz: Based on Rachel Yoder’s novel, will this surreal turn be the movie that finally wins Amy Adams her Oscar?

“Nickel Boys”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Amazon MGM

Director: RaMell Ross

Buzz: The adaptation of the Colson Whitehead novel starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sam Malone, and Jimmie Fails figures to be a major Oscar contender.

“The Order”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Vertical

Director: Justin Kurzel

Buzz: Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult star in this true-story thriller about an FBI agent who connects a string of bank robberies and car heists to a terrorist plot. Vertical is releasing the film in theaters December 6.

“Patrice: The Movie”

Section: TIFF Docs

Distributor: ABC News/Hulu

Director: Ted Passon

Buzz: This documentary follows the work of Patrice Jetter, an advocate for disability rights.

“Pedro Paramo”

Section: Platform Programme

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Rodrigo Prieto

Buzz: The directorial debut of the great Mexican cinematographers is part of Netflix’s massive push into Latin America this year.

“The Piano Lesson”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Malcolm Washington

Buzz: Another of Denzel’s sons makes his directorial debut while directing his brother John David Washington in this adaptation of another August Wilson play.

“Piece By Piece”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Focus Features

Director: Morgan Neville

Buzz: Pharrell’s biopic doc in Lego form.

“The Return”

Section: TIFF Gala Presentation

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Director: Uberto Pasolini

Buzz: Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche reunite for the first time since “The English Patient” in this take on the Odyssey as told from Penelope’s perspective.

“Rez Ball”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Sydney Freeland

Buzz: This Indigenous basketball drama from the co-creator of “Reservoir Dogs” is produced by LeBron James.

“Riff Raff”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: Roadside Attractions

Director: Dito Montiel

Buzz: Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Bill Murray, and Gabrielle Union star in this film about a former criminal whose life is thrown upside down when his old family shows up.

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band”

Section: TIFF Docs

Distributor: Hulu

Director: Thom Zimny

Buzz: The latest Thom Zimny doc about The Boss becomes a fly on the wall of look at the E-Street Band’s live shows.

“The Room Next Door”

Section: Venice Competition

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Buzz: The Spanish auteur’s first English-language feature stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

“Saturday Night”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Director: Jason Reitman

Buzz: The 90-minutes before the first ever “SNL,” starring “The Fabelmans” breakout Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels. The first trailer for “Saturday Night” was ripe with Sorkin-esque goodness.

“Social Studies”

Section: Telluride

Distributor: FX

Director: Lauren Greenfield

Buzz: This documentary series was filmed over a year in Los Angeles public schools as it examines the effect social media has on teenagers’ lives.

“Superboys of Malegaon”

Section: TIFF Gala Presentation

Distributor: Amazon MGM

Director: Reema Kagti

Buzz: This lively comedy set in India follows an amateur filmmaker hoping to make it big in the world of Bollywood.

“Unstoppable”

Section: TIFF Gala Presentations

Distributor: Amazon MGM

Director: William Goldenberg

Buzz: Jharrel Jerome leads the cast of this wrestling drama that also stars Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles, Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez.

“We Live In Time”

Section: TIFF Special Presentation

Distributor: A24

Director: John Crowley

Buzz: The “Brooklyn” director pairs Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in this indie romance that spans decades.

“The Wild Robot”

Section: TIFF Gala Presentation

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Director: Chris Sanders

Buzz: Get out the hankies for this gorgeous looking DreamWorks animated feature starring Lupita Nyong’o as a robot living among nature.

“Wolfs”

Section: Venice Out of Competition

Distributor: Apple TV+

Director: Jon Watts

Buzz: The crime film that reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney won’t get much of a theatrical release any more, but it will get a sequel.

