2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 1 X

The finish line from the 2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic starting at 01:30:00 to 01:40:00
The field of 132 at the Mexico Open was reduced to 65 on Friday night after the cut came in at 2 under.
CALGARY — The road to another Canadian women's curling championship for Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones shortened with playoff wins while Kerri Einarson's bid for five straight titles came to an end Friday. Homan and Jones, with a combined nine Scotties Tournament of Hearts crowns between them, will clash in Saturday's playoff game between the top two seeds. The victor banks an express ticket to Sunday evening's final in Calgary. The loser must win Sunday's semifinal to gain a rematch for the ti
The 24-year-old has been placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve. In an interview with The Athletic, Chipman said the Jets need to get back to a season ticket base of 13,000, and current attendance numbers are "not going to work over the long haul." The Jets are struggling to draw fans to Canada Life Centre, the NHL's smallest permanent arena with a capacity of 15,225 for hockey games. Despite icing a competitive team led by star goaltender Connor
Alex Verdugo told The Record and NorthJersey.com how he feels about Jonathan Papelbon's scorching comments about him.
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson's bid for a record five straight Canadian women's curling championships halted Friday with a playoff loss to Kate Cameron. Einarson fell 9-4 to Manitoba's Cameron and remained tied with Colleen Jones for the record of four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles. "It's sucks, but I guess it just has to come to an end at some point," Einarson said. "It is what it is. We battled hard through all the adversity that we had this week. I'm super-proud of this team." E
CALGARY — Krysten Karwacki is in a spotlight not of her own making at the Canadian women's curling championship. Kerri Einarson's alternate, or fifth, has played every end for four-time champion Einarson at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary. Regular lead Briane Harris was declared ineligible just hours before the team's opening draw on Feb. 16 at WinSport Event Centre. Curling Canada said in a statement that day it had been "made aware" of Harris's ineligibility and has refused furthe
Woods had a gallery of people following his round alongside longtime mini-tour professional Olin Browne Jr.
CALGARY — A host-province rookie versus a decorated curler in her national women's curling championship swan song gives Friday's playoff game between them a sense of occasion. Edmonton skip Selena Sturmay facing six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Jennifer Jones injects buzz into a non-elimination game at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, but one with stakes nonetheless. Three of Alberta's four women made their Hearts debut in Calgary, yet topped Pool A with a 7-1 record Thursday. The
"I'm a neurologist, and had I known, I would have never played football as a kid."
Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou are in Saudi Arabia, a pair of ferocious heavyweights with an eye on the championship belt. For Tyson, his role is ceremonial. The retired boxing great is set to present the winner of three title fights in the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator: Champs card with a custom championship belt.
Who won the men’s, women’s Elimination Chamber matches? See who secured a championship match at WrestleMania 40.
Kyle Lowry got six stitches in his gashed forehead in the pattern of a “7,” matching his 76ers uniform number during the North Philadelphia native's debut for his new team. “I'll go out there and do my job,” Lowry said, wearing a " 20th & Lehigh " sweatshirt, after the Sixers lost 110-96.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored again to continue his sizzling surge, Max Domi had two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto. Martin Jones had 23 saves. Matthews stretched his goal streak to five games with 10 goals and 13 points over that stretch. On Wednesday at Arizona, Matthews became the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024, as Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre book their WrestleMania XL tickets.
Jordan and Chelios became close friends when the NBA and NHL stars both played in Chicago throughout the 1990s
The viral clip sparked a spirited discussion about unsolicited advice from men.
Called “Oops! All Goalies,” the game was held at the Bellingham Sportsplex Saturday night. The unique format made it onto the NHL’s radar.
ATLANTA (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors win for the second straight game since the All-Star break, 123-121 over the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists for Toronto. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 24 points. De'Andre Hunter added 22 points. With the Hawks down 121-118 with 18 seconds left, Murray stepped out of bounds on a dribble