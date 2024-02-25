2024 GDC Sunday Hour 3 F
2024 GDC Sunday Hour 3 F
The metropolis of nearly 22 million people is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography and leaks — are compounded by climate change.
Donald Trump forgot to mention his son, Eric, in his South Carolina victory speech, despite standing onstage with him.
Adam Ruzicka's contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment. The NHL Players' Association has 60 days to file a grievance on Ruzicka's behalf. Ruzicka
In a new interview with Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively revealed how she and Ryan Reynolds began their relationship with some ground rules
Hannah McKay/File Photo/ReutersTrump attacks Harry: “I wouldn't protect him”Donald Trump has reopened his attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying Harry will be “on his own” if Trump wins a second term.Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Trump said of Harry: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won’t Surrender to Donald TrumpOn Joe Biden’s app
Jennifer Aniston dressed like a true movie star at the 2024 SAG Awards.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty ImagesThe barbs keep flying between former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and the GOP’s Biden impeachment trial star witness Tony Bobulinski.In a letter to the House Oversight Committee’s top Democrat, Hutchinson’s lawyer claimed Bobulinski’s interview with the panel last week was “defamatory” and full of lies. The letter to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), first obtained by ABC News, includes a picture of Bobulinski and then-Trump Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadow
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, easily beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination. Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, adding to previous wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The former president’s latest victory will likely increase pressure on Haley, who was Trump’s former representativ
The man and woman are believed to be racking up large bills in Southend, Essex.
Three local college Republican chapters endorsed Trump for the South Carolina primary. They echo a larger sentiment about the fate of Haley's campaign
The 2024 election stakes are high. Key for the GOP: win back suburban women | Opinion
The courses were designed by legendary architect Donald Ross and opened in 1916.
"When your culture develops the world, creates the global hegemony, and is responsible for 90% of advancements...you are the main character."
The actress was nominated for her role in "Nyad" The post Jodie Foster Caught Off Guard by Applause as Jessica Chastain Shouts Her Out at SAG Awards: ‘What’d She Say?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending felony charges against a fundraising committee aligned with former President Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to improperly line the pockets of a Trump-endorsed candidate who unsuccessfully challenged a powerful Republican critic of the former president. In a series of reports shared Friday with district attorneys' offices in the state, the bipartisan ethics panel laid out evidence of an alleged scheme to direct funds to the campaign of Adam Steen, a Trump-endorsed Republican who in 2022 unsuccessfully ran to unseat Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state. Vos, who once likened Trump to the iceberg that sank the Titanic, ultimately defeated Steen by a narrow margin.
Charlie was supported by his mother, Elin Nordegren, as Tiger was not in attendance at the tournament
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York judge Friday to suspend an $83.3 million defamation verdict against the former president, saying there was a “strong probability” that it would be reduced on appeal, if not eliminated. The lawyers made the request in Manhattan federal court, where a civil jury in late January awarded the sum to advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after a five-day trial that focused only on damages. A judge had ordered the jury to accept the findings of another
For nearly 50 years, Idaho's prison staffers have been serving Thomas Eugene Creech three meals a day, checking on him during rounds and taking him to medical appointments. This Wednesday, some of Idaho's prison staffers will be asked to kill him. Creech's killing of David Jensen, a young, disabled man who was serving time for car theft, was his last in a broad path of destruction that saw Creech convicted of five murders in three states.
The last time a human visited the moon was in December 1972 during NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Since then, there have been many foiled plans to go back.
The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who vanished in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing more than 50 years after she went missing, authorities said.