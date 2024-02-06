2024 Grammy winners

The Grammys took place on Feb. 4, Here are some of the big winners: Song of the year, Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?". Record of the year, Miley Cyrus, "Flowers". Album of the year, Taylor Swift, 'Midnights'. Best new artist, Victoria Monét . Best R&B song, SZA, "Snooze". Best rock song, Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough". Best rap song, "Scientists & Engineers," Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane).