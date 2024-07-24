2024 Iowa boys state baseball tournament Day 2
2024 Iowa boys state baseball tournament Day 2
2024 Iowa boys state baseball tournament Day 2
Former NFL player Terrell Davis and his family were on their way to a vacation in California when he was handcuffed and taken off a United Airlines plane. Davis says he all he had done was tap a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice, and that he was wrongfully removed.
This doctor's golden rule? “You should be thinking about nothing when you're peeing."
The pro athlete is rehabbing his leg in good company
Tempers flared at Kauffman Stadium Monday night. The tension was already sky-high when Witt was hit by a pitch.
Last month, it was reported the legendary singer had big plans for her return to live performing, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that showed her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” according to the sport's governing body. Dujardin said in a statement Tuesday that the video from four years ago “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” It wasn't clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, covered his face with his cap after shaking hands with his playing partners on the 18th green at the Oakland Hills North Course.
The U.S. men’s basketball team, led by LeBron James and Steph Curry, is not unbeatable. Here's who might have the best odds at the Olympics.
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed they have given Alphonso Davies an ultimatum, confirming they will let his contract expire if he chooses not to sign an extension this summer....
TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls said Tuesday that his Donald Trump-inspired celebration of a hit Sunday was not intended as an endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate and added he was unlikely to do it again.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani made his 30th home run in Dodger blue a memorable one.
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona currently houses some of Europe’s most elite young talents. Many of these promising youngsters have even come out of the club’s own youth academy....
Biles gave her followers a look at where she's staying during the 2024 Olympic Games in several posts on her Instagram
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sported a new haircut at training camp, prompting hilarious social media reaction to his blonde hair.
The 30-year-old athlete was diagnosed with alopecia in 2023 after she began losing "fistfuls" of hair.
Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, looked incredible as she cheered on participants at the Tour de France on Saturday, wearing a zebra-print blouse from Elie Saab and fitted white skinny jeans
PARIS (AP) — Australian beach volleyball player Taliqua Clancy got an unexpected surprise walking around the athletes' village at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got to see him which was cool. I was hanging around hoping to get a selfie, but I had to come here" for a news conference, she told reporters, laughing. She probably wouldn't have got close enough, anyway, because Macron'
The director of an international sports advocacy group has a warning for organizers of the Olympic Games ahead of next week’s competitions in the pool: The doping scandal that plagued the sport in recent months isn’t going away.
Don't expect Jenny Casson and Jill Moffatt to be the picture of serenity as they sit in their boat, waiting for races to start at the Paris Olympics. Since coming 12th in women's lightweight double sculls at the Tokyo Games, the pair have swapped coaches and tapped into something unique — the emotions that fuel their competitive drive. Those emotions can be raw and haven't always been embraced, especially in women's sports, said their coach Jeremy Ivey. "When they’re sitting at the start line, t
The Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent utility player Whit Merrifield.