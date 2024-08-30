When are the 2024 MTV VMAs? Date, time, performers, and how to vote for your faves

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the "Hot Girl Summer" Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on June 21, 2024.

MTV Video Music Awards season is officially upon us, with the stage set for multiple star-studded performances by your favorite artists.

And this year’s host is none other than Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to make “Hot Girl History” on stage as both an emcee and nominee live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Other than “supersized performances” from Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, among others, you can expect “epic tributes and unforgettable appearances from the world’s biggest celebrities to celebrate the best music videos of the past year,” according to MTV.

MTV plans to donate profits to 9/11 Day and Tuesday’s Children in observance of the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 MTV VMA awards, including nominees, what performers are set to take the stage and how to tune in.

When are the 2024 MTV VMAs?

The show is set to air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Sept. 11 on MTV. Sister brands like BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 will also air the show.

MTV has teamed up with TelevisaUnivision for the second year in a row to host a simultaneous broadcast on Univision. An “encore presentation” of the awards show will air on UNIMÁS at 11:30PM ET/PT.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will stream on Paramount+ for those without cable.

Who is performing at the 2024 MTV VMAs?

Chappell Roan performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn. on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

A roster of global superstars have been tapped to hit MTV’s main stage, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, LISA, Halsey, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, Lenny Kravitz, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J and Shawn Mendes.

Katy Perry is set to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award during the show, performing some of her biggest hits for the first time on the MTV stage since 2017.

The 2024 MTV VMA Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y.

Who are the 2024 MTV VMA nominees?

Taylor Swift leads the pack, just like last year, with 10 nods, followed closely by Post Malone with nine, Eminem, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter all tied with six each, then Megan Thee Stallion and SZA with five each and LiSa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims close the circle with four nominations each.

There are also 29 first-time VMA nominees who have multiple nods, including Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Tyla, Sexyy Red and Victoria Monét.

Also among the first-timers: Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Tyler Childers and The Warning, Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, and Shaboozey.

How to vote for 2024 MTV VMA nominees?

Music enthusiasts have until Friday, Aug. 30 to vote for their favorite musicians across 15 categories, including Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration online. Votes for Best New Artist will remain active through the show.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: VMAs 2024: How to watch one of music's biggest nights of the year